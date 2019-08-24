As Boeing Co (BA) Market Value Declined, Shoker Investment Counsel Has Trimmed Its Holding by $633,222; Toronto Dominion Bank Has Increased Its Position in Fnf Group (FNF) by $451,152

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 24.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc sold 1,662 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 5,189 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.98M, down from 6,851 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $200.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $356.01. About 11.34 million shares traded or 156.85% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SEES DECISION ON POSSIBLE NEW MID-MARKET AIRCRAFT ‘OVER NEXT YEAR OR SO’; 18/05/2018 – CUBAN AIRLINE BOEING 737 CRASHES AT HAVANA AIRPORT: CUBA DEBATE; 16/03/2018 – Boeing Board Elects Calhoun Lead Director, Effective April 30th; Duberstein to be nominated as Director for 2018-2019 to aid tr; 17/05/2018 – China’s AT&M seals takeover of German aerospace supplier Cotesa – Handelsblatt; 08/05/2018 – Boeing may lose $20 billion in aircraft deals as Iran pact collapses; 18/05/2018 – IAG CEO SAYS ALSO IN TALKS WITH BOEING BA.N FOR ADDITIONAL 777-30ER PLANES, OR COULD LEASE SECOND HAND ONES; 30/03/2018 – SAUDI ARABIAN MILITARY INDUSTRIES, BOEING FORM JV PARTNERSHIP; 03/04/2018 – BOEING – FOLLOW-ON CONTRACT COVERS FULL SYSTEM LOGISTICS, ENGINEERING SUPPORT, SUPPLY CHAIN, DATA ANALYTICS AND TRAINING SERVICES; 25/04/2018 – Boeing 1Q Defense, Space & Security Revenue $5.76 Billio; 18/04/2018 – French investigators to assist probe into Southwest Airlines engine explosion

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Fnf Group (FNF) by 33.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toronto Dominion Bank bought 12,532 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.45% . The institutional investor held 49,551 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.81 million, up from 37,019 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank who had been investing in Fnf Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $43.54. About 1.29M shares traded or 12.78% up from the average. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) has risen 6.99% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.99% the S&P500. Some Historical FNF News: 02/05/2018 – Fidelity National Financial, Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.30; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Series Selector Large Cap Value Adds Fidelity National; 23/04/2018 – DJ Fidelity National Financial Inc -, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FNF); 20/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL’S RATINGS (Baa3 SEN; 19/03/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 19/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Fidelity National Financial’s Ratings on Acquisition Announcement; 19/03/2018 Fidelity National Financial, Inc. Announces Signing of a Merger Agreement to Acquire Stewart Information Services for $50 per S; 20/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS FIDELITY NATIONAL’S RTGS AFTER STEWART INFO BUY; 19/03/2018 – FNF SAYS NON INDUSTRY PLAYERS WERE ALSO INTERESTED IN STC: CALL; 19/03/2018 – STEWART SAYS FIDELITY NATIONAL FINL DEAL VALUED AT ABOUT $1.2B

Toronto Dominion Bank, which manages about $64.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Baytex Energy Corp (NYSE:BTE) by 1.04M shares to 599,484 shares, valued at $1.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vaneck Vec Gld Miners Etf by 528,177 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 447,028 shares, and cut its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold FNF shares while 111 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 219.74 million shares or 0.21% less from 220.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tarbox Family Office reported 0.01% in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF). 24,215 were accumulated by Janney Montgomery Scott Llc. Boston Private Wealth Ltd accumulated 0.05% or 31,766 shares. 7,750 were accumulated by Sawgrass Asset Mngmt Lc. Reinhart Ptnrs holds 363,330 shares or 1.24% of its portfolio. Franklin Resources stated it has 9,737 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Earnest Partners Lc has 133 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards & holds 0.01% or 3,441 shares. Moreover, Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has 0.27% invested in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) for 11.43M shares. Penbrook Management Ltd Co reported 47,703 shares stake. Bank Of America Corp De invested in 1.05M shares or 0.01% of the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Ltd Com stated it has 5.23M shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Paradigm Cap Incorporated reported 34,293 shares stake. Delaware-based Dupont Cap Corp has invested 0.27% in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF). Stone Ridge Asset Limited Com holds 0.11% or 53,263 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hsbc Public Ltd reported 0.39% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 7,263 were reported by Gardner Lewis Asset L P. First Fin Bank invested in 0.54% or 9,117 shares. Highland Limited Liability Co invested 1.65% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Alyeska Invest Gp LP invested 1% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Baldwin Brothers Ma has 45 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Aperio Gp Ltd Llc has invested 0.58% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Dupont Capital Mgmt Corp reported 45,295 shares. 4,623 were reported by Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Liability Company. Abner Herrman & Brock owns 5.08% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 86,401 shares. Paradigm Asset Mgmt Co Ltd Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Biltmore Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.33% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). First Personal Financial Serv has invested 0.08% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Private Advisor Gp Ltd Co owns 57,137 shares or 0.43% of their US portfolio. Sand Hill Global Advsr Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.07% or 1,867 shares.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 36.93 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.