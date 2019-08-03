As Boeing Co (BA) Market Value Declined, Sheets Smith Wealth Management Lifted Stake by $403,860; First Interstate Bank Stake in Lowe’s Cos (LOW) Has Trimmed as Share Price Declined

First Interstate Bank decreased its stake in Lowe’s Cos Inc (LOW) by 4.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Interstate Bank sold 3,576 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 77,209 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.45M, down from 80,785 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Interstate Bank who had been investing in Lowe’s Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $99.23. About 3.88M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 23/05/2018 – ACKMAN IS SAID NOT CURRENTLY SEEKING LOWE’S BOARD SEAT: CNBC; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s CEO Robert Niblock to Retire; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s 1Q Net $988M; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s: Prolonged Unfavorable Weather Led to Delayed Spring Selling Season; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S 1Q ADJ EPS $1.19, EST. $1.22; 24/04/2018 – US Federal Government Authorizes Complaint Against Lowe Enterprises’ Terranea Resort Alleging Labor Law Violations, Says UNITE; 30/03/2018 – US News: Negative Sentiment May Be Positive for Lowe’s; 11/05/2018 – Citigroup Adds Aptiv, Cuts Lowe’s, Buys More Visa: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Gotham Asset Adds Aptiv, Exits Zimmer Biomet, Cuts Lowe’s: 13F; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s New CEO Inherits Chain as Raw U.S. Spring Begins to Thaw

Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 29.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought 1,060 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 4,692 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.79M, up from 3,632 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $191.07B market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $5.27 during the last trading session, reaching $339.56. About 4.57M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 03/04/2018 – India’s Jet Airways agrees to buy 75 Boeing 737 MAX jets worth $8.8 bln; 27/03/2018 – 2018 Annual Strategy Dossier for the Global Top 5 Commercial Aircraft Manufacturers – Airbus, Boeing, Bombardier, Embraer, ATR – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/05/2018 – BOEING SAYS TARIFFS COULD START AS EARLY AS 2019 AND BE LARGEST WTO-APPROVED RETALIATORY TARIFFS; 01/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: KLX Inc. Rtgs Unaffctd By Acquisition By Boeing; 12/04/2018 – BOEING DEAL AIMS TO PRESERVE ENGINEERING CAPACITY AT EMBRAER, WHICH RETAINS DEFENSE AND BUSINESS JET OPS; 26/04/2018 – Boeing Awarded $427 M Defense Logistics Agency Contract; 16/03/2018 – BOEING BOARD ELECTS CALHOUN LEAD DIRECTOR, EFFECTIVE APRIL 30TH; 26/04/2018 – One of the fan blades on the Boeing 737 broke off; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CO BA.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $14.11 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/04/2018 – JET AIRWAYS (INDIA) – JET AIRWAYS SIGNS UP ADDITIONAL 75 BOEING 737 MAX AIRCRAFT TAKING THE TOTAL ORDER TO 150 AIRCRAFT

Sheets Smith Wealth Management, which manages about $700.54 million and $461.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 2,417 shares to 8,033 shares, valued at $1.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 12,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,200 shares, and cut its stake in Dominos Pizza Inc (NYSE:DPZ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 10 selling transactions for $40.68 million activity. On Wednesday, February 13 the insider CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold $1.20 million. McAllister Kevin G sold $5.03 million worth of stock or 12,637 shares. On Monday, February 4 KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN sold $10.50 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 26,557 shares. On Friday, February 8 Smith Gregory D sold $7.83 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 19,500 shares. On Monday, February 11 COLBERT THEODORE III sold $873,712 worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 2,137 shares.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.17 million activity. Shares for $23,725 were bought by WARDELL LISA W. Ellison Marvin R bought 10,000 shares worth $950,538.

First Interstate Bank, which manages about $448.20M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Trust (SPY) by 4,541 shares to 94,035 shares, valued at $26.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr (XLB) by 72,976 shares in the quarter, for a total of 105,694 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr (XLK).

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on August, 21 before the open. They expect $2.02 EPS, down 2.42% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.07 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.58 billion for 12.28 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual EPS reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 65.57% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

