As Boeing Co (BA) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Pillar Pacific Capital Management Has Decreased by $1.22 Million Its Stake; Capital Wealth Planning Has Lowered Its Holding in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by $1.61 Million

Capital Wealth Planning Llc decreased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 54.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Wealth Planning Llc sold 14,495 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 12,320 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.37 million, down from 26,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Wealth Planning Llc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $246.38B market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $136.77. About 3.15M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 15/03/2018 – SKY PLC SKYB.L – AGREEMENT RELATES TO DISCLOSURE OF INFORMATION FOR PURPOSE OF ENABLING 21CF AND DISNEY TO ASSESS; 07/05/2018 – HEDGE : Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal –; 16/04/2018 – ROKU INC – ESPN+ IS AVAILABLE THROUGH ESPN CHANNEL IN ROKU CHANNEL STORE; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – KEVIN MAYER NAMED CHAIRMAN OF DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER AND INTERNATIONAL SEGMENT; 23/05/2018 – The terms of the bid would be at least as favorable to Fox shareholders as Disney’s offer, Comcast said in a release. No final decision has been made; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Exclusive: Comcast preparing all-cash offer to upset Disney-Fox deal; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CEO SAYS DEAL WOULD COVER COST OF CAPITAL ‘IN A COUPLE OF YEARS’; 08/03/2018 – Big names, high hopes for multi-racial ‘Wrinkle in Time’; 25/04/2018 – Trinity Health and Other Investors Caution Smokefree Disney on Purchase of “Tobacco-Contaminated” Fox Movies; 07/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-COMCAST CORP CMSA.O ARRANGING FINANCING WITH BANKS FOR ALL-CASH BID FOR TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC FOXA.O

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 6.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc sold 3,196 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 49,754 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.98 million, down from 52,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $188.40B market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $4.36 during the last trading session, reaching $334.81. About 1.21 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 30/03/2018 – BOEING BA.N -PARTNERSHIP TO PROVIDE SUSTAINMENT SERVICES FOR FIXED- AND ROTARY-WING MILITARY AIRCRAFT OF KSA MILITARY FLEET; 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, both fell more than 2.5 percent; 08/03/2018 – Veterans Trading Company, LLC Recognized by The Boeing Company for Superior Supplier Performance March 8, 2018; 22/03/2018 – Dow Jones Industrial Average Falls 2.6%; Boeing Leads Decline; 14/03/2018 – Trump wants to buy another 24 F-18s from Boeing that ae equipped with “stealth.”; 05/03/2018 – MEDIA-Air Arabia may do 100-jet deal with Airbus or Boeing- Bloomberg; 04/05/2018 – IAG CEO warns manufacturers over plane delays, engine issues; 07/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Japan’s new advanced fighter may be based on existing foreign design; 08/05/2018 – U.S. TREASURY SAYS AFTER 90-DAY PERIOD U.S. IS ALSO REVOKING GENERAL LICENSE 1 AUTHORIZATIONS RELATING TO AIRCRAFT-RELATED EXPORTS TO IRAN; 14/03/2018 – Boeing does not field F-18s with stealth capabilities

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3 Stocks I’m Never Selling – Yahoo Finance” on July 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Disney’s Avengers Spell Endgame For Netflix – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Movie Analyst: When It Comes To Marvel, Less Is More – Benzinga” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Tarantino Scores His Biggest Opening With ‘Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood’ – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Bob Iger Talks Disney’s ‘Transitional’ Q3 With CNBC, Highlights Streaming Business – Benzinga” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Capital Wealth Planning Llc, which manages about $380.53M and $152.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 30,135 shares to 37,635 shares, valued at $3.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 18 by 226,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 316,200 shares, and has risen its stake in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cheviot Value Management Ltd Liability Co has 24,056 shares. Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability Company has 0.57% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). South Dakota Invest Council holds 429,581 shares. Brookstone Cap Mgmt invested in 9,320 shares. Tower Bridge Advsr holds 0% or 66,880 shares in its portfolio. Winslow Evans & Crocker holds 0.99% or 31,514 shares. Parnassus Invests Ca holds 7.11M shares or 3.11% of its portfolio. Brinker Cap Inc has 0.43% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Mariner Ltd Llc holds 0.42% or 264,933 shares. Homrich & Berg holds 0.08% or 14,102 shares. Holderness owns 11,531 shares or 0.61% of their US portfolio. Js Management Ltd Liability Company holds 400,085 shares. Peavine Capital Ltd Company stated it has 0.12% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Conning reported 44,719 shares. Advisory, a Kansas-based fund reported 4,001 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parkside Bankshares And Tru has invested 0.29% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Umb Savings Bank N A Mo, a Missouri-based fund reported 141,872 shares. State Teachers Retirement System invested 0.81% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Holt Advsrs Ltd Llc Dba Holt Prtn Lp invested in 0.14% or 1,300 shares. Rothschild Il owns 39,453 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Inc reported 578,024 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Lederer & Associate Inv Counsel Ca holds 0.23% or 652 shares in its portfolio. Mig Capital Lc has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Eqis Mngmt has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Mutual Of America Cap Llc reported 0.52% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Proffitt Goodson owns 103 shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Limited Liability holds 1,898 shares. King Luther Mgmt Corp invested in 16,538 shares or 0.05% of the stock. 275,567 are held by Lord Abbett & Company Ltd Liability Company. 17,517 were reported by Fiduciary Tru.

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc, which manages about $683.62M and $864.67 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 8,010 shares to 100,770 shares, valued at $4.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) by 7,789 shares in the quarter, for a total of 77,881 shares, and has risen its stake in Check Point Software Tech. Ltd (NASDAQ:CHKP).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 34.73 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Key Earnings Week As Amazon, Boeing, Alphabet, Facebook Results All Expected – Benzinga” on July 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Boeing Multi-Billion Charge Sends Stock Higher – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Analysts Speak Up On GE’s Solid Quarter – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Overpaying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Evolution Order For Airbus A220 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 05, 2019.