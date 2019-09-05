As Boeing Co (BA) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Perigon Wealth Management Increased Stake; As Dominion Energy (D) Stock Price Declined, Zimmer Partners LP Has Lifted by $56.96 Million Its Position

Zimmer Partners Lp increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 69.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zimmer Partners Lp bought 749,409 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The hedge fund held 1.83 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $139.91M, up from 1.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zimmer Partners Lp who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $79.15. About 2.71M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/03/2018 – Dominion Looking to Sell Stake in Appalachia Pipeline Operator; 15/03/2018 – CAFC: DOMINION ENERGY, INC. v. ALSTOM GRID LLC [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1158 – 2018-03-15; 27/03/2018 – Dominion: Actions Would Allow Co. to Reach Target Parent Leverage Ratio 2 Years Ahead of Plan, Complete Equity Issuance for 2018 and 2019; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY SEES FERC CHANGES NOT MATERIAL; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Pursuing Non-Core Asset Sales; 16/05/2018 – Dominion Energy: Remain Confident in Atlantic Coast Pipeline Approvals, Project Will Move Forward as Scheduled; 21/05/2018 – GE Hitachi Announces Dominion Energy as Investor in BWRX-300 Small Modular Reactor; 21/03/2018 – GEORGIA PSC OKS DOMINION ENERGY-SCANA COMBINATION; 16/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Statement in Response to U.S. Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals Atlantic Coast Pipeline Order; 26/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – CREDIT FACILITY MATURES IN MARCH 2023, UNLESS EXTENDED

Perigon Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 27.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perigon Wealth Management Llc bought 915 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 4,281 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.64 million, up from 3,366 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perigon Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $200.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $356.53. About 2.74M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 10/05/2018 – Dividing the three business segments of Embraer has been delaying an agreement to combine operations with Boeing; 19/03/2018 – U.K. aerospace is dominated by Boeing, Airbus, Rolls-Royce, Bombardier, GKN and Leonardo Helicopters; 17/05/2018 – Dubai Aerospace in talks with Airbus, Boeing over order for 400 jets; 04/04/2018 – KENYA AIRWAYS – CO AND WHEELTUG PLC, AIRCRAFT E-TAXI INNOVATOR, EXECUTED SLOT AGREEMENT FOR AIRLINE’S FLEET OF BOEING 737NG AIRCRAFT; 04/04/2018 – BOEING ‘CONFIDENT’ DIALOGUE CONTINUES AMID US-CHINA TARIFFS; 09/05/2018 – BOEING SEES NO MATERIAL IMPACT FROM US STEEL, ALUMINUM TARIFFS; 06/04/2018 – Boeing wins American Airlines widebody jet order; 23/03/2018 – BOEING, ALL NIPPON FINALIZE ORDER FOR TWO 777 FREIGHTERS; 10/04/2018 – INDONESIA’S LION AIR GROUP PLANS ORDER FOR WIDEBODY DREAMLINER 787 IN NEXT FEW WEEKS – CO-FOUNDER; 10/04/2018 – BOEING, EMBRAER ARE GETTING CLOSER TO A DEAL: BRAZIL MINISTER

Zimmer Partners Lp, which manages about $1.50 billion and $8.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 2.15M shares to 1.00M shares, valued at $73.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD) by 39,860 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.69M shares, and cut its stake in Equitrans Midstream Corporat.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $649,992 activity. 1,965 shares were bought by HAGOOD D MAYBANK, worth $149,998.

Perigon Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $877.20M and $430.04M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Etf Tr (Treasuryaccess) by 4,926 shares to 13,907 shares, valued at $1.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico (NYSE:PEP) by 2,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,719 shares, and cut its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM).

