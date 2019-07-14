As Boeing Co (BA) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Manchester Capital Management Has Trimmed Holding by $308,991; Nikko Asset Management Americas Has Lowered Splunk (SPLK) Position by $20.23 Million as Stock Value Rose

Manchester Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 14.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manchester Capital Management Llc sold 811 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4,933 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.88M, down from 5,744 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manchester Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $205.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $6.33 during the last trading session, reaching $365.33. About 3.52 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 18/05/2018 – TorontoStar: #Breaking: A passenger jet believed to be a Boeing 737 has reportedly crashed at Havana’s Jose Marti International; 15/05/2018 – Corruption Currents: U.S. Will Pursue EU Sanctions After WTO Rules for Boeing; 14/03/2018 – BA: Developing story out of Key West. Unconfirmed reports of a F-18 Super Hornet in the water near Naval Air Station Key West; 25/04/2018 – MIDEAST – Factors to watch – April 26; 02/05/2018 – CORRECT: U.S. TO LAUNCH 1ST DEEP-SPACE ROCKET IN 50 YRS: BOEING; 15/05/2018 – WTO FINDS SOME EU AIRBUS SUBSIDIES STILL HARM BOEING SALES; 25/04/2018 – Boeing says sees no threat to 777 output from Iran deal uncertainty; 08/05/2018 – BRAZIL DEFENSE MINISTER SAYS DEAL SHOULD BE REACHED FOR EMBRAER-BOEING TIE-UP “THIS YEAR”; 11/04/2018 – Boeing 737-400F to Offer Greater Flexibility and Support Rapid Growth of Azul’s Cargo Unit; 30/05/2018 – Boeing at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc decreased its stake in Splunk Inc (SPLK) by 17.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc sold 163,165 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% with the market. The institutional investor held 744,259 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $92.74M, down from 907,424 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc who had been investing in Splunk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $136.82. About 1.75 million shares traded or 1.40% up from the average. Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) has risen 20.43% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.00% the S&P500. Some Historical SPLK News: 12/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Splunk and Workday; 04/04/2018 – FTC: 20180928: Splunk Inc.; Phantom Cyber Corporation; 24/05/2018 – Splunk 1Q Loss/Shr 83c; 24/05/2018 – Splunk 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 7c; 05/03/2018 – Splunk Named in the Leaders Category of the IDC MarketScape Asia/Pacific Big Data and Analytics Platform 2017 Vendor Analysis Report; 09/04/2018 – SPLUNK CLOSES PURCHASE OF PHANTOM; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 7C, EST. LOSS/SHR 9C; 24/05/2018 – Splunk Raises 2019 View To Rev $1.645B; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK SEES 2Q REV. $356M TO $358M, EST. $354.8M; 09/04/2018 – Splunk Closes Acquisition Of Phantom

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 selling transactions for $51.18 million activity. Shares for $5.03M were sold by McAllister Kevin G. CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold 2,916 shares worth $1.20 million. On Tuesday, February 12 the insider LUTTIG J MICHAEL sold $3.49 million. On Monday, February 11 the insider COLBERT THEODORE III sold $873,712. Smith Gregory D sold $7.83 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Friday, February 8.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 earnings per share, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02B for 50.46 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wms Ltd Company holds 0.21% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 2,256 shares. Lourd Llc holds 0.07% or 1,981 shares. Carlton Hofferkamp Jenks Wealth Management Llc invested in 1.51% or 6,307 shares. Lynch & Assoc In reported 20,941 shares stake. Campbell Newman Asset Management has 2.71% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Utah Retirement System has invested 0.76% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Edgestream Partners Lp has 2,780 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Carlson Mngmt holds 629 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Front Barnett Assoc Ltd Liability, Illinois-based fund reported 5,180 shares. Susquehanna Gru Llp invested in 0.46% or 2.90 million shares. Wesbanco Fincl Bank Inc reported 1.73% stake. Wright Investors Serv owns 16,544 shares or 2.55% of their US portfolio. Bryn Mawr Tru owns 0.11% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 5,459 shares. Lau Associates Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.67% or 3,408 shares. Capital Inv Advisors Limited holds 0.58% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 25,944 shares.

Manchester Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.59 billion and $783.46M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl (VEA) by 803,036 shares to 808,507 shares, valued at $33.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 3,973 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,671 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.50, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold SPLK shares while 136 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 157.67 million shares or 17.33% more from 134.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Public Employees Retirement Sys holds 237,375 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Marshall Wace Llp invested in 20 shares. Savings Bank Hapoalim Bm holds 3,430 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Pnc Ser Grp Inc Inc Inc accumulated 0% or 35,662 shares. Glenmede Na, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 3,585 shares. Next Century Growth Lc holds 8,492 shares. Eulav Asset Mngmt reported 143,000 shares. Essex Inv Mngmt Com Ltd Com stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corp has 0.2% invested in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Da Davidson & accumulated 2,253 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has 13,860 shares. Vanguard accumulated 0.06% or 13.17M shares. Blackrock invested 0.05% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Dnb Asset Mgmt As reported 15,636 shares. 1.57M were reported by Champlain Partners Ltd Com.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $211,267 activity.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc, which manages about $3.82B and $3.79B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 121,417 shares to 121,660 shares, valued at $37.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aerovironment Inc (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 42,176 shares in the quarter, for a total of 376,601 shares, and has risen its stake in Cerus Corp (NASDAQ:CERS).

Analysts await Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $-0.51 earnings per share, up 1.92% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.52 per share. After $-0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Splunk Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -40.00% EPS growth.

