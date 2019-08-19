As Boeing Co (BA) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Intersect Capital Has Lowered Its Stake; As At&T (T) Stock Price Rose, Sterneck Capital Management Decreased Its Holding by $539,431

Sterneck Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 30.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sterneck Capital Management Llc sold 17,401 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 39,585 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24 million, down from 56,986 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sterneck Capital Management Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $258.52B market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $35.38. About 23.95M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 30/05/2018 – STEPHENSON SAYS AT&T’S WASHINGTON STAFF HIRED TRUMP LAWYER MICHAEL COHEN AFTER COHEN APPROACHED THEM; 12/04/2018 – QATAR BOND TRANCHES INCLUDE $3 BLN MATURING IN 2028, PRICED AT T PLUS 170 BASIS POINTS; 23/04/2018 – AT&T, Verizon Probe Heralds New Era of Greater Telecom Scrutiny; 11/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: AT&T CEO says hiring Trump lawyer was ‘big mistake’ – memo; 19/03/2018 – COMPAL ELECTRONICS 2324.TW SAYS 2017 NET PROFIT AT T$5.75 BLN; 11/05/2018 – AT&T Says in Memo Hiring Michael Cohen Was `Big Mistake’; 09/05/2018 – AT&T SAYS COOPERATED WITH SPECIAL COUNSEL MUELLER REGARDING TRUMP LAWYER MICHAEL COHEN IN NOVEMBER AND DECEMBER 2017; 06/03/2018 – AT&T Plans to Launch Next Generation of DIRECTV Now Video Streaming Service in 1H; 13/04/2018 – Economides on AT&T, Time Warner Trial (Audio); 02/04/2018 – Tech Mahindra Receives 2018 AT&T Supplier Award

Intersect Capital Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 9.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intersect Capital Llc sold 894 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 8,077 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.08 million, down from 8,971 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intersect Capital Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $187.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $3.28 during the last trading session, reaching $333.73. About 2.01M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 23/03/2018 – Boeing loses case against Denmark over fighter jet purchase; 22/03/2018 – Boeing Poised for Worst Month in Two Years Amid Trade War Risk; 05/05/2018 – Boeing Eyes Air Supremacy — Barron’s; 17/05/2018 – China said to offer $200 bln U.S. trade deficit reduction package; 30/04/2018 – Growing Boeing’s services unit “is a top priority,” CEO Dennis Muilenburg tells CNBC; 01/05/2018 – Boeing: KLX Deal Includes Assumption of About $1 Billion in Net Debt; 06/04/2018 – Boeing wins American Airlines widebody jet order; 01/05/2018 – Qantas Orders Six More Boeing Dreamliners for International Fleet; 08/03/2018 – American Airlines to Retire 45 Boeing 737s Over Next Two Years; 26/03/2018 – The ceremonial key to the plane was handed to Singapore Airlines Chief Executive Goh Choon Phong on the tarmac at Boeing’s South Carolina plant

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Limited Liability Com has 0.26% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 4,344 shares. Stralem & stated it has 16,405 shares. Natixis Advisors Lp holds 0.18% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 54,354 shares. Arrowstreet Partnership holds 1.32 million shares. Altavista Wealth stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Southpoint Cap Advsr LP reported 150,000 shares or 2.43% of all its holdings. Axa owns 332,615 shares or 0.5% of their US portfolio. Employees Retirement Of Texas holds 0.56% or 97,300 shares. Birmingham Capital Inc Al holds 0.26% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 1,502 shares. 3,691 were accumulated by Ledyard National Bank & Trust. Macquarie Gp Limited has 145,691 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Gam Hldg Ag stated it has 4,753 shares. Amer & Mgmt owns 0.09% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 850 shares. Intersect Ltd Liability Co reported 8,077 shares. Mufg Americas Holdings Corporation has invested 0.4% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 34.62 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

