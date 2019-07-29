As Boeing Co (BA) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Blue Chip Partners Decreased Its Holding; Rudolph Tech (RTEC) Shareholder Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Raised Position by $1.03 Million

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc increased its stake in Rudolph Tech (RTEC) by 14.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc bought 46,948 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.44% with the market. The institutional investor held 377,078 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.60 million, up from 330,130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc who had been investing in Rudolph Tech for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $912.01 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $28.51. About 159,700 shares traded. Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC) has declined 23.65% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.08% the S&P500. Some Historical RTEC News: 02/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies Sees 2Q Rev $75M-$81M; 03/05/2018 – RUDOLPH TECHNOLOGIES INC RTEC.N : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $33; 30/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies 1Q Adj EPS 51c; 22/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies 1Q EPS 47c; 17/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies Presenting at Conference May 23; 02/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies 1Q Rev $73.1M; 20/04/2018 DJ Rudolph Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RTEC); 02/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies Sees 2Q Adj EPS 44c-Adj EPS 51c

Blue Chip Partners Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 15.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Chip Partners Inc sold 1,134 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 6,141 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.34M, down from 7,275 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $194.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $3.09 during the last trading session, reaching $345. About 4.44M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 12/04/2018 – BOEING CEO DENNIS MUILENBURG ADDRESSES POLITICO SPACE FORUM; 29/05/2018 – BOEING’S HRINAK: BRAZIL IS AT TRANSITION POINT IN DEFENSE; 08/03/2018 – flydubai Selects AstroNova’s ToughWriter® 5 Flight Deck Printer for 75 Boeing 737 MAXs; 01/05/2018 – Boeing to buy aerospace parts provider KLX; 30/04/2018 – Boeing Board Approves Quarterly Dividend; 08/05/2018 – BOEING ’18 NET ORDERS INCLUDE 71 FOR 787; 05/03/2018 – Boeing exec rules out reviving 767 passenger jet; 19/05/2018 – Cuba in mourning after worst plane crash in nearly 30 years; 10/04/2018 – BOEING REPORTS 1Q TOTAL MAJOR PROGRAM DELIVERIES 184; 25/05/2018 – Boeing 737 MAX 8 joins Sunwing Fleet; inaugural flight Seattle-Toronto brings first of four aircraft home

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc, which manages about $1.82B and $687.85M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marinemax Inc (NYSE:HZO) by 53,141 shares to 617,681 shares, valued at $11.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citizens Comm Bcp (NASDAQ:CZWI) by 40,028 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 338,388 shares, and cut its stake in Addus Homecare Corp (NASDAQ:ADUS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold RTEC shares while 54 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 28.37 million shares or 1.24% less from 28.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowstreet Limited Partnership accumulated 39,905 shares. Moreover, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher And has 0.24% invested in Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC). Jpmorgan Chase & Co invested in 406,022 shares. Citigroup has 0% invested in Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC) for 21,450 shares. Colorado-based Alps Advsr Incorporated has invested 0% in Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC). State Teachers Retirement Systems accumulated 91,970 shares. Principal Fincl Grp holds 0.01% in Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC) or 250,608 shares. State Street holds 0% or 1.04M shares in its portfolio. Hsbc Holdg Public Limited Com owns 54,225 shares. Bankshares Of Montreal Can owns 180,841 shares. Monarch Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC). United Automobile Association invested in 214,735 shares. Invesco holds 0% or 141,451 shares in its portfolio. Boston Advisors has invested 0.09% in Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC). Riverhead Cap Limited Liability Company accumulated 7,952 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 selling transactions for $51.18 million activity. McAllister Kevin G had sold 12,637 shares worth $5.03 million. COLBERT THEODORE III had sold 2,137 shares worth $873,712 on Monday, February 11. KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN sold $10.50M worth of stock or 26,557 shares. Smith Gregory D sold $7.83 million worth of stock or 19,500 shares. LUTTIG J MICHAEL sold 8,500 shares worth $3.49 million.

Blue Chip Partners Inc, which manages about $214.43 million and $422.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 5,398 shares to 10,411 shares, valued at $659,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 41,101 shares in the quarter, for a total of 272,441 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).