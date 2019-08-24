As Boeing Co (BA) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Biondo Investment Advisors Boosted Position; Global Endowment Management LP Boosted Its Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Holding by $4.64 Million; Stock Value Rose

Biondo Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 100.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Biondo Investment Advisors Llc bought 6,165 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 12,295 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.70M, up from 6,130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $200.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $356.01. About 11.34 million shares traded or 156.85% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 05/03/2018 – BOEING EXEC SAYS INCREASE IN CARGO DEMAND WILL HELP FILL 777 PRODUCTION BRIDGE TO NEXT-GENERATION 777X; 25/04/2018 – Boeing Leads Dow as Boost to Cash Outlook Eases Trade-War Alarms; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS PRIORITIES FOR CASH REMAIN ORGANIC INVESTMENT, RETURN TO SHAREHOLDERS FOLLOWED BY M&A; 30/05/2018 – MALAYSIAN PM MAHATHIR SAYS MAY RESUME SEARCH FOR MH370 IF NEW EVIDENCE FOUND; 12/04/2018 – EMBRAER COMMERCIAL CEO DECLINES COMMENT ON REPORTS EMBRAER CLOSE TO SELLING CONTROL OF COMMERCIAL JET ARM TO BOEING BA.N; 08/05/2018 – U.S. TREASURY SAYS AFTER 180-DAY PERIOD U.S. WILL REIMPOSE SANCTIONS ON PETROLEUM-RELATED TRANSACTIONS; 17/04/2018 – One dead after engine explodes midair on Southwest flight; 05/03/2018 – BOEING `DOESN’T SEE’ BRINGING BACK PASSENGER 767 JETS; 13/03/2018 – BOEING COMMERCIAL CEO SAYS CONTINUES TO STUDY POSSIBLE NEW MID-MARKET JET, NO DECISION YET; 08/05/2018 – MNUCHIN SAYSBOEING, AIRBUS LICENSES TO SELL AIRCRAFT, COMPONENTS TO IRAN WILL BE REVOKED

Global Endowment Management Lp increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 656.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Global Endowment Management Lp bought 96,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 111,310 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.38M, up from 14,710 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Global Endowment Management Lp who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $195.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.63% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $44.42. About 20.57M shares traded or 7.73% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 07/03/2018 – NY Bizjournal: Banking Roundup: Wells Fargo wealth-management unit under Fed probe… Amazon checking accounts; 01/05/2018 – Ryder Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer to Address 2018 Wells Fargo Securities Industrials Conference; 26/04/2018 – Wells Fargo’s 401(k) Practices Probed by Labor Department; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO – QTRLY PRELIMINARY NET CHARGE-OFFS WERE 0.32 PERCENT OF AVERAGE LOANS (ANNUALIZED), DOWN FROM 0.34 PERCENT; 19/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO – ANNOUNCED IT WILL PROVIDE $200 BLN IN FINANCING TO SUSTAINABLE BUSINESSES AND PROJECTS BY 2030; 08/05/2018 – Celanese at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Wells Fargo and `The Mission Continues’ Nonprofit Deploy Veteran Volunteers; 10/05/2018 – Wells Fargo & Co Buys Into Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Class; 04/05/2018 – Wells Fargo: Denies Claims, Allegations in Action; 10/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO `THROUGH MOST’ OF HISTORICAL BUSINESS REVIEW: SLOAN

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Checchi Advisers Lc stated it has 5,410 shares. Aviance Prns Limited Liability reported 30,928 shares. Roffman Miller Pa owns 100,123 shares for 4.35% of their portfolio. Coho Partners reported 0.02% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Ibm Retirement Fund stated it has 0.67% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Mechanics Bank & Trust Trust Department reported 5,080 shares stake. Bryn Mawr Tru invested in 0.11% or 5,459 shares. The Virginia-based Heritage Wealth has invested 0% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Nebraska-based Lincoln Capital Lc has invested 0.12% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Fort Point Capital Prtn Lc holds 0.67% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 4,028 shares. Art Limited Com holds 0.44% or 19,114 shares. Stearns Gru reported 0.23% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Valmark Advisers Incorporated reported 2,843 shares. Public Sector Pension Board reported 85,588 shares stake. Smith Asset Gp Ltd Partnership holds 2.65% or 214,405 shares.

Biondo Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $423.40 million and $398.61M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Idexx Labs Inc (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 4,445 shares to 60,041 shares, valued at $13.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Global Endowment Management Lp, which manages about $5.46B and $707.67M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 1,000 shares to 2,100 shares, valued at $952,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Healthcare Tr Amer Inc (NYSE:HTA) by 19,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,060 shares, and cut its stake in Brixmor Ppty Group Inc (NYSE:BRX).

