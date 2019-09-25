As Boeing Co (BA) Market Value Declined, Roffman Miller Associates Cut by $589,680 Its Holding; Spinnaker Trust Stake In Verizon Communications (VZ) Was Raised

Roffman Miller Associates Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 1.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roffman Miller Associates Inc sold 1,620 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 98,503 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.86M, down from 100,123 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $218.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $5.82 during the last trading session, reaching $387.47. About 3.58M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 08/05/2018 – U.S. TREASURY SAYS AFTER 90-DAY PERIOD U.S. IS ALSO REVOKING GENERAL LICENSE 1 AUTHORIZATIONS RELATING TO AIRCRAFT-RELATED EXPORTS TO IRAN; 23/05/2018 – Xiamen Airlines takes delivery of its first Boeing 737 MAX, expanding the fleet to 200 airplanes; 28/03/2018 – BOC Aviation Says Combined List Price of 6 Boeing 787-9 Aircraft is US$1.69 Billion; 08/03/2018 – Comair Selects Honeywell Intl Inc. Cockpit Technologies for South Africa’s First Boeing 737 MAX Fleet; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Ethiopian Airlines on the up with more deals & jets; 29/05/2018 – BOEING’S HRINAK: BRAZIL IS AT TRANSITION POINT IN DEFENSE; 06/04/2018 – Boeing Lands Huge American Airlines Order; 11/04/2018 – BOEING – BAPAS WILL ALSO PROVIDE MATERIALS DEMAND PLANNING AND SPARES SUPPORT FOR AIRLINES; 06/04/2018 – American Airlines Expands Boeing 787 Fleet; 23/04/2018 – AstroNova Receives FAA Supplemental Type Certificate to Retrofit Boeing 737NG Aircraft with ToughWriter® 5 Flight Deck Data

Spinnaker Trust increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 73.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spinnaker Trust bought 14,217 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 33,595 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.92M, up from 19,378 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spinnaker Trust who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $60.15. About 4.82M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 13/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verizon Wireless – 03/13/2018 01:49 PM; 13/04/2018 – VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS REPORTS PASSIVE HELIOS & MATHESON STAKE; 14/05/2018 – VERIZON CTO HANS VESTBERG CONCLUDES TALK AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 03/04/2018 – Oath Names Joanna Lambert General Manager of Finance and Tech; 15/05/2018 – Coming up at 10a ET on @SquawkStreet: Verizon Communications chairman & chief executive officer Lowell McAdam joins @DavidFaber to talk deals, 5G, and more; 20/04/2018 – U.S. Investigating AT&T and Verizon Over Wireless Collusion Claim; 30/04/2018 – Verizon collapses key network elements, improving efficiency and customer functionality; 09/05/2018 – Verizon Presenting at Conference May 14; 20/04/2018 – The Globe and Mail: U.S. government investigating AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 08/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verizon Business – 03/08/2018 01:15 PM

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31B for 41.57 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Roffman Miller Associates Inc, which manages about $833.24M and $930.76 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3,295 shares to 222,479 shares, valued at $31.07M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fedex Corporation (NYSE:FDX) by 2,662 shares in the quarter, for a total of 118,006 shares, and has risen its stake in Colgate (NYSE:CL).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Martingale Asset Lp holds 53,439 shares. Pnc Serv Gp reported 0.25% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Kornitzer Ks reported 209,502 shares. Cohen Capital Mgmt Incorporated holds 1,080 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Alpha Cubed Invests Ltd Company, California-based fund reported 7,221 shares. Budros Ruhlin & Roe invested 0.83% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 5,309 are owned by Bbr Prtn Ltd Liability Corporation. Becker Mgmt holds 9,024 shares. Icon Advisers Commerce reported 7,280 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Psagot Inv House Limited invested in 0.24% or 15,988 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Co has invested 0.57% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Sol Management holds 0.45% or 4,524 shares in its portfolio. Cim Mangement holds 2,961 shares. Malaga Cove Lc holds 4,780 shares. Cetera Ltd Liability Company holds 0.38% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 23,707 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 50 investors sold VZ shares while 575 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 0.05% less from 2.61 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 382,679 are held by Crawford Counsel Incorporated. 64,467 were accumulated by Mechanics Savings Bank Trust Department. Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 2.58 million shares. Fort Washington Invest Advsrs Inc Oh accumulated 576,590 shares. Boyar Asset holds 0.47% or 11,092 shares. Jackson Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 45,082 shares. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Gp Limited Liability Company owns 62,996 shares. 89,040 were reported by Hilltop. Moreover, Norris Perne & French Llp Mi has 0.08% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Cincinnati Fincl Corp holds 486,700 shares or 1.02% of its portfolio. Capstone Fin Advsrs Inc invested in 9,635 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas reported 1.01% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Washington-based Badgley Phelps And Bell has invested 0.79% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). David R Rahn & has 44,645 shares. Monroe National Bank Mi holds 23,561 shares or 0.45% of its portfolio.

Spinnaker Trust, which manages about $995.72M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 10,177 shares to 146,231 shares, valued at $8.00 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Consumer Discretionary Select S (XLY) by 2,591 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 134,736 shares, and cut its stake in Industrial Select Sector Spdr (XLI).