As Boeing Co (BA) Market Value Declined, Public Sector Pension Investment Board Trimmed Position; Apple (AAPL) Share Value Rose While Nadler Financial Group Lowered Its Stake by $423,549

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 23.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Sector Pension Investment Board sold 26,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 85,588 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.65 million, down from 111,838 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $202.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $5.04 during the last trading session, reaching $359.77. About 1.50 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 08/05/2018 – U.S. TREASURY SAYS PERSONS SHOULD STEPS TO WIND DOWN ACTIVITIES THAT HAD BEEN PERMITTED UNDER SANCTIONS RELIEF; 15/05/2018 – EUROPEAN COMMISSION SAYS WTO FOUND MOST SUPPORT FOR AIRBUS EXPIRED IN 2011; 11/04/2018 – Boeing 737-400F to Offer Greater Flexibility and Support Rapid Growth of Azul’s Cargo Unit; 08/05/2018 – AIR CHINA BOEING B777 LEASE TERM 10 YEARS; 25/04/2018 – BOEING SEES 2018 COMMERCIAL AIRPLANES DELIVERIES OF 810 TO 815 UNITS; 01/05/2018 – BOEING SAYS PURCHASE ALSO ASSUMES ABOUT $1.0B OF NET DEBT; 07/03/2018 – Anurag Kotoky: Breaking: Boeing starts showcasing interiors of middle-of-the-market jet to airlines. May seat as few as 200 and; 09/04/2018 – Boeing’s Tapestry Solutions Sensor Integration Platform Goes Live at BAE Systems; 27/04/2018 – Embraer sees first KC-390 delivery “closer to end of the year”; 30/04/2018 – BOEING EXPECTS TO RESOLVE TRENT 1000 ISSUES IN NEXT COUPLE MOS

Nadler Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 4.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nadler Financial Group Inc sold 2,241 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 46,745 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.88 million, down from 48,986 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $926.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $204.93. About 10.18M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 29/04/2018 – Apple expected to boost shareholder returns by at least $100bn; 30/05/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : MAXIM SAYS SUBSCRIPTION SERVICES LONG-TERM OPPORTUNITY NOT ATTRACTIVE ENOUGH; 19/03/2018 – TOKYO — Investors are questioning the future success of some of Apple’s Asian suppliers and competitors. The iPhone maker is developing a new energy-efficient display technology at a secret plant in California, Bloomberg reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter; 01/05/2018 – APPLE CFO: CO. HAS OVER 270M PAID SUBSCRIBERS, UP 100M YOY; 26/03/2018 – Jamf Delivers Pre Day-Zero Support for All Apple Spring 2018 Releases; 13/03/2018 – ABI Research’s Teardowns Service Discovers Motiv’s Fitness Tracker Ring Out Designs Apple iPhone X in Both Integration and Elegance; 16/03/2018 – Apple Inc. vs Realtime Data, LLC d/b/a IXO | FWD Entered | 03/16/2018; 15/03/2018 – Pricier Than Apple? Xiaomi’s Hot Again, and Investors Could Get Burned; 10/05/2018 – Apple drops move to build Irish data hub after delays over planning; 15/05/2018 – APPLE-SAMSUNG BATTLE OVER SMARTPHONE PATENTS REVIVES 2011 FIGHT

Public Sector Pension Investment Board, which manages about $11.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 2,400 shares to 7,000 shares, valued at $1.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 3,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Brookfield Business Partners.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meritage Portfolio Management invested 0.9% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Moreover, Wills Incorporated has 2.05% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). J Goldman And Limited Partnership stated it has 4,064 shares. Advisor Prtn Ltd Liability reported 17,354 shares. Moreover, Csat Invest Advisory LP has 0.12% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Asset Management reported 17,039 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.25% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Bender Robert And Associate has 4,512 shares for 0.84% of their portfolio. Warren Averett Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 762 shares. Northern Corp reported 0.57% stake. 85,543 were accumulated by Silvercrest Asset Management Ltd Com. Courage Miller Ltd Liability Com owns 814 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Payden And Rygel holds 0.92% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 33,000 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life holds 0.65% or 11,202 shares. 935 are held by Cornercap Inv Counsel.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 37.32 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Muhlenkamp & Company accumulated 5.68% or 63,143 shares. Callan Cap Limited Liability holds 0.19% or 3,032 shares. Harvey Investment Ltd Liability Com reported 3,441 shares stake. 35,788 are owned by Scott Selber. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Liability Company reported 66,483 shares stake. Moreover, Aspen Inv Management has 0.89% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Somerset Tru reported 2.59% stake. Town Country Bankshares Com Dba First Bankers Com has invested 2.05% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 61,997 are owned by Legacy Cap Prtn. National Bank Of Nova Scotia Comm accumulated 42,513 shares. Tudor Inv Corp Et Al reported 39,108 shares stake. Assetmark stated it has 236,470 shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. Cap City Tru Co Fl owns 33,243 shares. 5,000 are held by Phocas Financial Corporation. Parametric Associates Limited Liability Corporation holds 2.22% or 13.54M shares in its portfolio.

Nadler Financial Group Inc, which manages about $498.99M and $313.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Gold Trust (IAU) by 1.77M shares to 1.83M shares, valued at $22.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.