As Boeing Co (BA) Market Value Declined, Private Asset Management Lifted Its Stake; Clear Harbor Asset Management Maintains Holding in Qualcomm (QCOM)

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 420.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc bought 22,630 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 28,006 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.13M, up from 5,376 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $95.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $78.23. About 4.37M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 12/03/2018 – Broadcom Warned by U.S. of Possible Trump Veto Over Qualcomm Bid; 18/04/2018 – Qualcomm Cutting Jobs to Live Up to Promise of Slashing Costs; 26/05/2018 – China moving ahead with Qualcomm-NXP approval; 26/04/2018 – QUALCOMM CEO MOLLENKOPF SAYS WILL DO BUYBACK IF NO NXP DEAL – CNBC; 09/05/2018 – Major technology and aerospace companies including Amazon.com, Apple, Intel, Qualcomm and Airbus are vying to take part in a new slate of drone tests the United States is set to announce on Wednesday; 12/03/2018 – JUST IN: Broadcom statement after President blocks its proposed Qualcomm takeover. “Broadcom is reviewing the Order. Broadcom strongly disagrees that its proposed acquisition of Qualcomm raises any national security concerns; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT – DRONE COMPANY DJI IS PARTNERING WITH MICROSOFT TO CREATE A NEW SDK FOR WINDOWS 10 PCS; 14/05/2018 – Trump defends intervention to help China telecom company ZTE; 13/04/2018 – Delay Could Scuttle Qualcomm Purchase of NXP; 19/04/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: LATEST: Qualcomm very concerned with the fate of NXP deal as the firms extend merger agreement, refile with MOFCOM – sources h…

Private Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 369.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Asset Management Inc bought 8,122 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 10,321 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.76M, up from 2,199 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $215.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $384.44. About 2.89 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 01/05/2018 – Boeing to buy aerospace parts maker KLX for about $3.2 billion in cash; 05/05/2018 – ATLAS 5 ROCKET LAUNCH OF MARS INSIGHT MISSION MARKS FIRST LIFTOFF OF INTERPLANETARY SPACECRAFT FROM U.S. WEST COAST; 25/04/2018 – Boeing says sees no threat to 777 output from Iran deal uncertainty; 08/03/2018 – CORRECTED-CEO SAYS EMBRAER HOPES TO MOVE FORWARD ON KC-390 DEAL SIGNED WITH SKYTECH IN SINGAPORE (NOT WITH SINGAPORE) BY THE END OF THIS YEAR; 10/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Embraer breakup complications are delaying its deal with Boeing; 19/03/2018 – Boeing Drops Opposition to Merger of United Technologies, Rockwell; 09/05/2018 – BOEING SEES NO MATERIAL IMPACT FROM US STEEL, ALUMINUM TARIFFS; 09/05/2018 – BOEING: `VERY IMPORTANT’ THAT IRAN OUTCOME IS LEVEL WITH AIRBUS; 22/03/2018 – Boeing Set for Worst Month in Two Years on China Trade War Fears; 14/03/2018 – Boeing dropped more than 2 percent, contributing the most to the Dow’s decline

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc, which manages about $493.82M and $497.00M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) by 3,010 shares to 19,355 shares, valued at $4.78M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD) by 3,504 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 66,318 shares, and cut its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 66 investors sold QCOM shares while 468 reduced holdings. 172 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 927.97 million shares or 2.98% more from 901.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hightower Advsr Lc accumulated 367,031 shares or 0.17% of the stock. British Columbia Invest Mgmt Corporation owns 366,172 shares. Bokf Na invested 0.28% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). 16,503 are owned by Capstone Advsrs. Retirement Sys Of Alabama holds 0.39% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 1.09M shares. Psagot House Ltd has invested 0.02% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Moreover, Dumont And Blake Investment Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.25% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Estabrook Capital stated it has 0% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). First Trust Company invested in 16,684 shares. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset owns 4,050 shares. Tdam Usa invested 0.08% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Mycio Wealth Prns Llc reported 0.1% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Excalibur Mngmt Corp holds 0.2% or 2,838 shares. Colony Gru Ltd Liability Corp owns 16,025 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Delta Asset Ltd Llc Tn has 2,100 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Private Asset Management Inc, which manages about $587.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 12,558 shares to 594,511 shares, valued at $45.23 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 5,537 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,244 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

