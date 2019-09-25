As Boeing Co (BA) Market Value Declined, Pitcairn Company Has Decreased by $784,443 Its Holding; Oppenheimer Asset Management Stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Has Decreased as Share Price Rose

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 14.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc sold 4,735 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 27,249 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.87 million, down from 31,984 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $3.01 during the last trading session, reaching $254.04. About 359,104 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 27/04/2018 – BD Names Three Executives to Segment Leadership Roles; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson 2Q Rev $4.22B; 14/05/2018 – CI Investments Adds Becton Dickinson, Cuts Oracle: 13F; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON SELLING VYAIRE MEDICAL STAKE TO APAX PARTNERS; 22/03/2018 – U.S. FDA – AT FDA’S REQUEST, BD IS CONDUCTING TESTING TO DETERMINE IF LAB TESTS OTHER THAN MAGELLAN LEAD TESTS ARE AFFECTED BY THIURAM INTERFERENCE; 19/04/2018 – BD Unveils Suite of Diagnostic Informatics and Automation Innovations; 22/03/2018 – U.S FDA SAYS CONTINUES TO RECOMMEND THAT MAGELLAN LEAD TESTS NOT BE USED WITH BLOOD SAMPLES TAKEN FROM THE VEIN; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson 2Q Loss/Shr 19c; 22/03/2018 – U.S FDA SAYS MAGELLAN’S LEAD TEST SYSTEMS CAN CONTINUE TO BE USED WITH BLOOD SAMPLES FROM A FINGER OR HEEL STICK; 19/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – BD TO DIVEST REMAINING INVESTMENT IN VYAIRE MEDICAL TO FUNDS MANAGED BY APAX PARTNERS

Pitcairn Company decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 33.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pitcairn Company sold 2,161 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 4,343 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.58M, down from 6,504 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pitcairn Company who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $218.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $6.98 during the last trading session, reaching $388.63. About 3.07M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 18/05/2018 – Cuba says Boeing 737 crashed after taking off from Havana airport; 17/04/2018 – NTSB REGULATOR FOCUSING ON A MISSING ENGINE FAN BLADE IN SOUTHWEST FLIGHT TUESDAY – CHAIRMAN; 06/03/2018 – MEDIA-Aerospace group FACC aims to double sales by 2025 -Kurier; 09/05/2018 – BOEING SEES NO MATERIAL IMPACT FROM US STEEL, ALUMINUM TARIFFS; 16/03/2018 – Boeing: Elected David Calhoun to Role of Lead Director; 05/03/2018 – BOEING: EXPORT FINANCING PAID FOR; 25/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-United States to lower foreign arms sales surcharge – DSCA director; 03/04/2018 – Boeing, Air Lease Corp Sign Order for Eight 737 MAX Airplanes; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS CURRENT 777 PRODUCTION PLANS ARE NOT DEPENDENT ON IRAN DEAL; 09/03/2018 – Orbital/Northrop expected to close in first half of 2018 sans divests

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 49 investors sold BDX shares while 364 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 353 raised stakes. 220.73 million shares or 3.04% less from 227.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1.05M are held by Goldman Sachs Gru. Tiverton Asset Llc reported 4,334 shares. Brown Advisory stated it has 72,541 shares. 215,598 are owned by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board. State Of Wisconsin Board reported 196,947 shares. Scott And Selber accumulated 1,735 shares. Moreover, Allstate Corp has 0.14% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Lodestar Invest Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company Il owns 49,665 shares or 1.29% of their US portfolio. Cumberland Partners Ltd stated it has 1.87% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Mycio Wealth Limited Liability Corporation, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1,278 shares. M&R Mngmt Inc reported 0.37% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Pittenger And Anderson stated it has 0.82% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Violich Capital Mngmt owns 21,688 shares or 1.34% of their US portfolio. Ohio-based Bartlett And Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Atria Investments Ltd Limited Liability Company has 9,804 shares.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc, which manages about $12.85 billion and $4.53B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 11,921 shares to 64,790 shares, valued at $9.26 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 102,686 shares in the quarter, for a total of 226,758 shares, and has risen its stake in Canadian Nat Res Ltd (NYSE:CNQ).

Analysts await Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $3.31 EPS, up 12.97% or $0.38 from last year’s $2.93 per share. BDX’s profit will be $893.53M for 19.19 P/E if the $3.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.08 actual EPS reported by Becton, Dickinson and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.47% EPS growth.

Pitcairn Company, which manages about $999.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo & Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 15,202 shares to 42,690 shares, valued at $2.02M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 17,667 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,676 shares, and has risen its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

