As Boeing Co (BA) Market Value Declined, Perkins Coie Trust Company Boosted Stake; Mai Wealth Advisors Holding in Lowe’s Cos. (LOW) Lifted by $398,400 as Market Valuation Declined

Mai Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Lowe’s Cos. (LOW) by 17.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mai Wealth Advisors bought 3,984 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The hedge fund held 27,261 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.75M, up from 23,277 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mai Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Lowe’s Cos. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $86.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $112.7. About 802,155 shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 18/05/2018 – Lowe Enterprises Investors Acquires 1 Kennedy Flats Apartment Community; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Nine Classes of CGCMT 2016-C1; 23/05/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: STILL EARLY DAYS, BUT CHINESE MEASURES ARE HAVING POSITIVE EFFECT ON FINANCIAL SYSTEM; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s sticks to annual forecasts, expects sales rebound; 15/05/2018 – Gotham Asset Adds Aptiv, Exits Zimmer Biomet, Cuts Lowe’s: 13F; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: NON-MINING SPEND INCREASE LARGEST SINCE FINANCIAL CRISIS; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive ratings to Synchrony’s 2018-1 card ABS; 23/05/2018 – BRIEF-Ackman Takes Roughly $1 Billion Stake In Lowe’s- WSJ, Citing; 01/05/2018 – LOWE: AUSTRALIA HAS A LOT RESTING ON CHINA MANAGING ITS DEBT; 23/05/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: AUSTRALIA, CHINA TOGETHER CAN BE ‘STRONG VOICE’ FOR IMPORTANCE OF OPEN INTERNATIONAL TRADE, EFFECTIVE REGIONAL CO-OPERATION

Perkins Coie Trust Company increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 37.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perkins Coie Trust Company bought 1,368 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 5,014 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.83 million, up from 3,646 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Company who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $212.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $378.31. About 1.26M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 14/03/2018 – Boeing does not field F-18s with stealth capabilities; 01/05/2018 – BOEING SAYS PURCHASE COMPRISES ALL-CASH TRANSACTION FOR $63/SHR; 11/04/2018 – BOEING – BOEING & SIAEC CONFIRMED COMPLETION OF DEALS & PROCESSES NECESSARY TO FULLY ENABLE BAPAS JV; 16/03/2018 – SEATTLE-BOEING BA.N 737 MAX 7 UPGRADED NARROWBODY PLANE TAKES OFF ON MAIDEN FLIGHT; 28/05/2018 – AIR FRANCE SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH PILOTS ON FLYING BOEING 787; 01/05/2018 – KLX: Deal With Boeing Is Valu/ed $4.25 Billion Including Assumption of About $995M in Net Debt; 08/03/2018 – JET AIRWAYS (INDIA) CEO SAYS CO NOT “OFFICIALLY” CANCELLED ITS WIDEBODY 787 AIRCRAFT ORDER WITH BOEING; 26/04/2018 – BOEING BA.N – GULF AIR IS SET TO TAKE DELIVERY OF FOUR MORE DREAMLINERS THIS YEAR; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns Baa2 rating to Class B of United Airlines’ 2018-1 EETC; 25/04/2018 – BOEING 1Q REV. $23.4B, EST. $22.23B

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 57 investors sold LOW shares while 432 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 565.48 million shares or 2.26% less from 578.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.17 million activity. Shares for $23,725 were bought by WARDELL LISA W. Shares for $200,342 were bought by Frieson Donald on Wednesday, June 19.

Mai Wealth Advisors, which manages about $3.54 billion and $2.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bristol (NYSE:BMY) by 58,650 shares to 80,808 shares, valued at $3.67M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lonza Group Ltd by 1,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,405 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares S&P 500 Index (Put) (IVV).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

