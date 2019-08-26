As Boeing Co (BA) Market Value Declined, Peapack Gladstone Financial Decreased Holding by $1.18 Million; Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Share Price Declined While Graham Capital Management LP Trimmed by $3.64 Million Its Stake

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 4.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp sold 3,089 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 63,632 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.27M, down from 66,721 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $202.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $3.49 during the last trading session, reaching $359.5. About 1.92M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 14/03/2018 – Dow drops 250 points led by Boeing on fears of a China trade war; 22/05/2018 – AIRBUS IS LOOKING FORWARD TO SEEING THE SAME CONSTRUCTIVE ATTITUDE AND ACTIONS OF THE US AND BOEING IN THE UPCOMING DS353 CASE; 11/04/2018 – BOC AVIATION – NOTIFIED BY CERTAIN AIRLINE CUSTOMERS OF INTENTION TO BUY 10 AIRCRAFT INCLUDING 5 SCHEDULED FOR DELIVERY IN 2018; 16/03/2018 – Boeing 737 MAX 7 Completes Successful First Flight; 17/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-NEW TRUMP ADMINISTRATION ARMS SALES STRATEGY WILL CALL FOR MEMBERS OF TRUMP’S CABINET TO HELP SEAL MAJOR ARMS DEALS; 08/05/2018 – BOEING: RYANAIR ORDERED 25 AIRCRAFT; UTAIR AVIATION ORDERED 30; 16/03/2018 – SEATTLE-BOEING BA.N 737 MAX 7 UPGRADED NARROWBODY PLANE TAKES OFF ON MAIDEN FLIGHT; 21/03/2018 – Boeing: Added Capacity of MAX 9 Will Launch New Intl Routes; 06/03/2018 – BOEING – HAWAIIAN ALSO HAS PURCHASE RIGHTS FOR 10 ADDITIONAL 787S; 03/04/2018 – BOEING, AIR LEASE SIGN ORDER FOR EIGHT 737 MAX AIRPLANES

Graham Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 9.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Graham Capital Management Lp sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.49 million, down from 220,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Graham Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $432.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $166. About 2.88 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 17/03/2018 – Privacy concerns stall Alibaba’s plans for Japanese Alipay; 12/03/2018 – Amazon to enter Vietnam in challenge to Alibaba; 19/03/2018 – STMicroelectronics’ Products Complete Alibaba IoT Validation, Enabling Better Time to Market for Customers; 23/05/2018 – ANT FINANCIAL SAYS PARTNERS WITHCHINA EVERBRIGHT BANK AND EVERBRIGHT TECHNOLOGY TO FACILITATE THE BANK’S DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION; 08/05/2018 – Epsilon Partners with Metro Optic to Deliver On-Demand Global Connectivity in Canada; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba Bets Another $2 Billion on Southeast Asia; 30/05/2018 – Alibaba wants more Japanese products in Chinese customers’ hands; 11/04/2018 – Alibaba spin-off eyes $150bn valuation; 18/03/2018 – RPT-Alibaba to invest additional $2 bln in Lazada, replaces CEO; 13/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Trade war or not, China is closing the gap on U.S. in technology IP race

Graham Capital Management Lp, which manages about $16.17 billion and $1.86 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tesla Inc (Prn) by 76.33 million shares to 138.83 million shares, valued at $142.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF) by 16,650 shares in the quarter, for a total of 194,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 37.29 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp, which manages about $2.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 10,023 shares to 27,448 shares, valued at $4.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Intermediate (BIV) by 27,516 shares in the quarter, for a total of 131,941 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4.

