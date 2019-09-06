As Boeing Co (BA) Market Value Declined, Narwhal Capital Management Increased Its Position; Netflix (NFLX) Holder Tybourne Capital Management Hk LTD Cut Holding by $154.55 Million

Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 54.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd sold 434,125 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The hedge fund held 363,644 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $129.66M, down from 797,769 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $128.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $293.25. About 8.71M shares traded or 26.25% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 16/04/2018 – Netflix subscriber growth beats on strong original content; 16/04/2018 – Netflix 1Q Rev $3.70B; 16/04/2018 – NETFLIX 1Q STREAMING CONTENT OBLIGATIONS $17.9B; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 3.2 percent and Netflix, Amazon and Alphabet all rising more than 1 percent; 12/03/2018 – New York Post: Apple inks deal to buy the `Netflix of magazines’; 17/05/2018 – Vivendi under pressure to float music ‘jewel’ to offset Italian problems; 02/04/2018 – The analyst noted half the mutual funds it tracked owned Amazon, while 23 percent owned Netflix; 16/04/2018 – NETFLIX CLIMBS 6.5% AS SUBSCRIBER FORECAST BEATS ESTIMATE; 05/03/2018 – Netflix hits new record high on UBS upgrade; 05/03/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $345 FROM $290

Narwhal Capital Management increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 20.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Narwhal Capital Management bought 3,896 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The hedge fund held 22,461 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.57M, up from 18,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Narwhal Capital Management who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $204.88B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $3.77 during the last trading session, reaching $360.3. About 3.50 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 04/04/2018 – EMBRAER CEO: NOT SURE DEAL W/ BOEING WILL BE CLOSED IN 1H18; 30/05/2018 – COMAC says China-Russia widebody jet gets engine proposals from 7 suppliers; 04/04/2018 – Sen. Dick Durbin: Durbin Visits Boeing, Highlights New Funding for Manufacturing Lines; 21/05/2018 – Israel’s Spacecom gets $55 mln deal for African comms services; 15/05/2018 – AIRBUS CALLS FOR NEGOTIATED SETTLEMENT TO WTO AIRCRAFT SUBSIDY ROW; 18/04/2018 – KOREAN AIR PLANS TO CHECK FAN BLADES OF ITS ENTIRE BOEING 737 FLEET BY NOV – COMPANY OFFICIAL; 16/03/2018 – There’s another space race in the works… this time it’s SpaceX vs. Boeing; 12/04/2018 – BOEING: NASA NEEDS TO LEAD MARS, DEEP-SPACE EXPLORATION; 26/03/2018 – IBD: Boeing, GE Likely Winners Of This Massive American Airlines Order; 15/05/2018 – BOEING: ILLEGAL EU AIRBUS SUBSIDIES TOTALLED $22 BILLION

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Can Boeing look to the Chipotle crisis? – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “EASA running own tests to approve MAX flights – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Boeing Dreams Take Flight: The Ugly Truth – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Boeing 737 Production Choked – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Boeing (BA), China Airlines Finalize Order for Six 777 Freighters – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Intersect Capital Lc accumulated 8,077 shares or 1.3% of the stock. Ci accumulated 58,058 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Inv Mngmt owns 0.1% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 38,336 shares. Peregrine Asset Advisers has 0.53% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Mngmt holds 0.24% or 66,700 shares. Pinnacle Fincl Partners, a Tennessee-based fund reported 6,820 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt owns 591,809 shares. Driehaus Mngmt Ltd Com holds 0.01% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 609 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability Corporation has 10,554 shares. Private Asset Mgmt has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Franklin reported 0.44% stake. Westwood Gp holds 168,377 shares. Clark Grp Incorporated holds 58,336 shares. 9,127 were accumulated by Eastern Commercial Bank. Bp Public Ltd Limited Liability Company has 40,000 shares.

Narwhal Capital Management, which manages about $490.63M and $459.62M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 12,000 shares to 106,805 shares, valued at $3.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Graphic Packaging Hldg Co (NYSE:GPK) by 54,840 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,080 shares, and cut its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $2.00 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Int has 4.17M shares for 0.64% of their portfolio. Nordea Management holds 0.16% or 215,116 shares in its portfolio. Impact Limited Co accumulated 16,548 shares or 1.88% of the stock. Ohio-based Victory Capital has invested 0.09% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Halbert Hargrove Russell Lc holds 700 shares or 0.88% of its portfolio. Klingenstein Fields Communication Limited Liability Com reported 0.04% stake. Nicholas Prtnrs LP invested in 4,988 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Rmb Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.01% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) or 983 shares. Coastline reported 8,108 shares stake. Buckingham Asset Management Ltd holds 0.14% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) or 3,051 shares. Fcg Advsr Ltd reported 588 shares. Td Mgmt Limited Com holds 800 shares. Hilton Mngmt Llc holds 1,065 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Scotia Capital has invested 0.06% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Glynn Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 67,024 shares.