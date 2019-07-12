As Boeing Co (BA) Market Value Declined, Karp Capital Management Has Upped Holding by $356,235; Compton Capital Management Has Decreased Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stake as Stock Rose

Karp Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 12.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Karp Capital Management Corp bought 935 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 8,700 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.32 million, up from 7,765 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $204.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $4.51 during the last trading session, reaching $363.51. About 2.29 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 08/05/2018 – MNUCHIN SAYS TREASURY WILL BE CAREFUL IN CONSIDERING EFFECTS OF SANCTIONS ON INDUSTRIES; 06/04/2018 – KLX to take final bids this month; 18/05/2018 – The Star Vancouver: #Breaking: A passenger jet believed to be a Boeing 737 has reportedly crashed at Havana’s Jose Marti; 08/05/2018 – AIR CHINA BOEING B777 LEASE TERM 10 YEARS; 06/04/2018 – US secondary loan prices weaken amid tariff threats; 26/03/2018 – IBD: Boeing, GE Likely Winners Of This Massive American Airlines Order; 23/03/2018 – Boeing, All Nippon Airways Finalize Order for Two 777 Freighters; 01/05/2018 – Boeing: Deal Is Conditional Upon Successful Divestment and Separation of KLX’s Energy Services Group; 05/03/2018 Airbus seeks $10 bln annual commercial services revenue by 2025; 05/03/2018 – BOEING EXEC SAYS DOES NOT SEE ANY CHANCE OF BRINGING BACK 767 PASSSENGER PLANE

Compton Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 12.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Compton Capital Management Inc sold 172 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,232 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.19 million, down from 1,404 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $9.08 during the last trading session, reaching $2010.15. About 1.66M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 08/04/2018 – Commentary: The cities vying for Amazon’s HQ2 are fighting the wrong war; 17/05/2018 – Arcserve Achieves Advanced Technology Partner Status in the Amazon Web Services Partner Network; 13/03/2018 – The recall covers six versions of the Amazon Basics portable battery; 27/03/2018 – GSK buys out Novartis in $13 bln consumer healthcare shake-up; 05/03/2018 – Amazon’s Ring buy gives it the same number of acquisitions this year as Apple or Google:; 19/03/2018 – Diageo Launches ‘Happy Hour’ Skill For Amazon Alexa Celebrating One Of The Most Spirited Hours In The Day; 20/04/2018 – Amazon.com wants to make it easier for developers to create projects based on the blockchain technology underlying bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies; 26/04/2018 – The NFL is streaming Thursday night games on Amazon again (which means they won’t be on YouTube) This is a two-year deal, but it’s not a game-changer; 04/04/2018 – Donald Trump’s war on Jeff Bezos is more than just bluster; 13/03/2018 – Amazon is shutting down Vendor Express, a shortcut for wholesalers to sell inventory

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $5.28 earnings per share, up 4.14% or $0.21 from last year’s $5.07 per share. After $7.09 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.53% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dearborn Prtn Ltd Llc owns 630 shares. Fdx Advisors Incorporated has 0.35% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 4,867 shares. Jump Trading Limited Com invested in 1,327 shares or 0.76% of the stock. Cape Ann Commercial Bank owns 163 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Beach Inv Counsel Incorporated Pa holds 2.57% or 12,810 shares in its portfolio. Peddock Capital Advisors Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.44% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Hartford Mgmt Comm has 48,875 shares. Jcic Asset Mgmt accumulated 5,267 shares or 3.73% of the stock. Westwood Mgmt Il has 41,843 shares. Flow Traders Us Limited Liability Co has invested 0.02% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Washington Bank & Trust reported 1,665 shares stake. Vigilant Capital Management Ltd Llc invested in 3.29% or 13,232 shares. Dubuque Bancorp Tru has 0.39% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Holderness Invs stated it has 5,473 shares or 4.67% of all its holdings. Oppenheimer & Company Inc, a New York-based fund reported 34,657 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 22,246 are held by Davis R M Inc. 6,276 were accumulated by Hwg Lp. Sei has 250,885 shares. Clal Enter Holdg stated it has 194,960 shares or 1.82% of all its holdings. Guardian reported 0.98% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Patten Patten Tn holds 0.09% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 2,146 shares. Conning Inc has invested 0.17% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Jnba Finance Advisors holds 1,219 shares. 29,629 were accumulated by Sigma Planning Corporation. Whitnell Com invested 0.05% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Marietta Invest Ltd Liability Corp holds 4,596 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has 0.62% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 20,062 shares. Baltimore has 1,323 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Novare Ltd Liability holds 0.09% or 1,519 shares in its portfolio. Usca Ria Ltd Liability holds 0.92% or 11,147 shares in its portfolio.

