As Boeing Co (BA) Market Value Declined, Homrich & Berg Has Lowered Stake; Broad Run Investment Management Has Boosted Its Schwab Charles New (SCHW) Position by $1.58 Million

Broad Run Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Schwab Charles Corp New (SCHW) by 1.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broad Run Investment Management Llc bought 39,423 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.14% . The institutional investor held 3.53M shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $141.93M, up from 3.49 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broad Run Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Schwab Charles Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $42.78. About 6.21 million shares traded. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 15.78% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.78% the S&P500.

Homrich & Berg decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 29.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Homrich & Berg sold 3,502 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 8,193 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.98 million, down from 11,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Homrich & Berg who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $213.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $5.05 during the last trading session, reaching $379.39. About 5.89M shares traded or 31.13% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 11/05/2018 – IRAN OFFICIAL SAYS FUTURE OF AIRBUS DEAL WITH IRAN DEPENDS ON EUROPEAN GOVT SUPPORT AND POLICIES; 23/04/2018 – BA NOW USING OTHER JETS IN FLEET TO COVER FOR ROLLS DISRUPTIONS; 07/03/2018 – Ryanair offers cheaper training to pilots after staffing troubles; 08/05/2018 – Silver Air’s Boeing Business Jet Ready for Charter; 24/03/2018 – China says ready to defend its interests in U.S. trade spat; 15/03/2018 – IAG – TRANSACTION ALSO INCLUDES UNDERLYING COLLATERAL POOL OF ONE BOEING 787-8 AIRCRAFT, ONE NEW BOEING 787-8 AND SEVEN NEW AIRBUS A320 NEO AIRCRAFT; 05/05/2018 – First NASA lander to study Mars’ interior due for California launch; 25/04/2018 – Boeing Sees FY EPS $16.40-EPS $16.60; 09/05/2018 – BOEING SEES $35B TOTAL DEALS IN PIPELINE AWAITING EX-IM CREDIT; 27/04/2018 – Boeing Nears Deal to Buy Aerospace-Parts Specialist KLX

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $215,617 activity. Ruffel Charles A. bought $115,250 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.43, from 1.68 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold SCHW shares while 286 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 311 raised stakes. 995.17 million shares or 2.31% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Beach Counsel Pa holds 0.03% or 5,825 shares in its portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards And Co Inc owns 0% invested in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) for 218 shares. Dorsey And Whitney Tru Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 80,265 shares or 0.5% of the stock. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Ami Asset holds 1.19 million shares or 2.37% of its portfolio. Brown Advisory Ltd Com stated it has 138,130 shares or 1.48% of all its holdings. Lincoln Capital Limited Liability Corp has 0.13% invested in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). First Long Island Invsts Limited Liability Company holds 1.84% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) or 368,676 shares. 56,300 were reported by Verition Fund Mgmt. Ent holds 0.03% or 3,621 shares. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Ltd has invested 0.01% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Westwood Grp reported 250,035 shares. Amer Research And Mgmt reported 1.67% stake. The New York-based Richard Bernstein Advsrs Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.1% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Hartford invested 0.17% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW).

Broad Run Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.52 billion and $2.30 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Woodmark Corp (NASDAQ:AMWD) by 24,830 shares to 1.78 million shares, valued at $150.83M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sba Communications Corp by 4,250 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,395 shares, and cut its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.37% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 119,666 shares. Panagora Asset reported 0.87% stake. Halsey Associate Ct holds 1.39% or 21,458 shares. Moreover, Kentucky Retirement Sys has 0.78% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Crossvault Cap Llc holds 4.52% or 25,351 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors Incorporated owns 0.81% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 4,924 shares. Hudson Bay Capital Mngmt LP holds 17,696 shares. 2,703 were reported by Regal Investment Advsrs Lc. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Llc reported 0.51% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). The Illinois-based Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Liability has invested 0.27% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Godshalk Welsh Capital Inc reported 1,300 shares or 0.44% of all its holdings. Advent Cap Management De stated it has 0.1% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Ims Management accumulated 3,254 shares. North Star Management has 7,818 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Moreover, Smith Asset Management Group Lp has 0.85% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 69,643 shares.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31B for 40.71 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.