As Boeing Co (BA) Market Value Declined, Holder U S Global Investors Has Lowered Its Position by $827,372; Starbucks (SBUX) Market Value Rose While Boltwood Capital Management Has Trimmed by $597,683 Its Position

Boltwood Capital Management decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 38.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boltwood Capital Management sold 7,201 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 11,325 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $949,000, down from 18,526 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boltwood Capital Management who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $88.42. About 4.08M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 15/05/2018 – Starbucks says aims to triple China revenue by 2022; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS REITERATES FISCAL 2018 OUTLOOK; 16/04/2018 – Main Street: Philly Starbucks Incident Least of Kevin Johnson’s Problems; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks Sees FY18 Comp Sales Growth at Low End of 3%-5% View; 26/04/2018 – SBUX SEES FY18 ADJ EPS $2.48-$2.53; 17/04/2018 – STARBUCKS TO CLOSE; 17/04/2018 – This innovation comes as Starbucks has struggled over several quarters with weak U.S. sales; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS CEO KEVIN JOHNSON SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CALL; 02/05/2018 – STARBUCKS SAYS IT SETTLES ON APRIL 12 PHILADEPHIA INCIDENT; 07/05/2018 – Starbucks and Nestlé: A Bold Blend — Heard on the Street

U S Global Investors Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 17.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. U S Global Investors Inc sold 2,273 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 10,749 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.91 million, down from 13,022 at the end of the previous reported quarter. U S Global Investors Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $214.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $381.96. About 2.43 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 07/03/2018 – Boeing lures Hawaiian Airlines from Airbus with a new jet order; 01/05/2018 – Boeing Agrees to Acquire Parts Supplier KLX for $3.25 Billion; 04/04/2018 – BOEING ‘CONFIDENT’ DIALOGUE CONTINUES AMID US-CHINA TARIFFS; 15/05/2018 – The WTO said the EU had failed to remove support for the world’s largest airliner, the A380, and Europe’s newest long-haul plane, the A350, causing losses for Boeing and U.S. aerospace workers; 25/04/2018 – BOEING FOCUSED ON RISK MITIGATION W/N COMPANY AND SUPPLY CHAIN; 26/03/2018 – BOEING HORIZONX INVESTS IN COMMUNICATIONS STARTUP MYRIOTA; 18/05/2018 – IAG CEO does not see movement on Norwegian deal in coming weeks or months; 01/05/2018 – The acquisition announcement comes a week after Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg said the company’s growth in services could be complemented by strategic acquisitions; 26/04/2018 – Boeing: Gulf Air Set to Take Delivery of Four More Dreamliners This Year; 07/03/2018 – BOEING ASIA PACIFIC SALES SVP DINESH KESKAR SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 43 investors sold SBUX shares while 536 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 807.59 million shares or 2.16% less from 825.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wellington Group Inc Llp owns 486,554 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Vista Prtnrs Inc stated it has 0.29% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Sumitomo Life Insurance owns 0.42% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 42,330 shares. Hedeker Wealth Ltd Company has invested 1.54% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt reported 123,651 shares. Tru Co Of Vermont invested in 138,239 shares. First Republic Mgmt stated it has 0.44% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Aperio Ltd Liability Com owns 922,076 shares. Commercial Bank Pictet & Cie (Asia) Ltd invested in 0.92% or 23,930 shares. California-based Ensemble Mgmt Ltd has invested 3.81% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Mckinley Carter Wealth Services accumulated 47,756 shares. Bkd Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp, Missouri-based fund reported 5,188 shares. Conning owns 20,872 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Kings Point Capital Mngmt holds 0.02% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) or 1,251 shares. Fosun Interest Limited invested in 15,225 shares or 0.08% of the stock.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90 million for 31.58 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

U S Global Investors Inc, which manages about $845.00M and $193.72 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eni S P A (NYSE:E) by 10,000 shares to 30,000 shares, valued at $991,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Royal Dutch Shell Plc by 10,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Bhp Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP).

