As Boeing Co (BA) Market Value Declined, Holder King Wealth Management Group Lowered Position by $649,740; Timucuan Asset Management Holding in Tempur Sealy Intl Com (TPX) Has Lowered by $2.79 Million

Timucuan Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc Com (TPX) by 2.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timucuan Asset Management Inc sold 38,226 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.04% . The hedge fund held 1.45M shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $106.51 million, down from 1.49M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.18% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $73.55. About 675,601 shares traded. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 64.82% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.82% the S&P500.

King Wealth Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 8.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Wealth Management Group Llc sold 1,785 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 18,320 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.67M, down from 20,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $215.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $4.03 during the last trading session, reaching $382.86. About 2.64 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 04/04/2018 – BOEING, JET AIRWAYS REPORT NEW ORDER FOR 75 7 GROWTH 37 MAX; 02/05/2018 – SPR PREDICTS `LARGE SPIKE’ IN 2Q 737 SHIPMENTS TO BOEING; 26/04/2018 – BOEING GETS $427M DEFENSE LOGISTICS AGENCY CONTRACT; 21/03/2018 – EMBRAER SAYS NO DECISION YET ON STRUCTURE FOR BOEING DEAL; 18/05/2018 – The Jerusalem Post: BREAKING Boeing 737 crashes after taking off from Havana; 16/03/2018 – Boeing Board Elects Calhoun Lead Director, Effective April 30th; Duberstein to be nominated as Director for 2018-2019 to aid transition; 02/05/2018 – BOEING’S TOP PRIORITY IS INVESTING IN INNOVATION: CEO; 08/03/2018 – EMBRAER, BOEING IN TALKS; NOTHING ELSE TO DISCLOSURE: CEO; 23/03/2018 – DECISION LEAVES BOEING IN EXCLUSIVE TALKS FOR NEW 787 DEAL; 28/03/2018 – BOEING SAYS IT DETECTED A LIMITED INTRUSION OF MALWARE

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 EPS, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31 billion for 41.08 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. North Point Portfolio Managers Oh accumulated 553 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Halbert Hargrove Russell Lc reported 0.08% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). The Massachusetts-based Wellington Management Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.12% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Perella Weinberg Prtn Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 14,854 shares. 98,503 were accumulated by Roffman Miller Associate Pa. Lakeview Cap Prtn Limited Liability Corp owns 1,891 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. Commercial Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust accumulated 618 shares. Karpas Strategies Limited Company reported 0.15% stake. Moreover, Jefferies Gp Ltd Liability Co has 0.06% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 22,234 shares. Alps Advsr accumulated 12,617 shares. Columbia Asset Mngmt reported 20,773 shares stake. Gotham Asset Management Lc has invested 0.01% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Woodstock Corporation owns 0.21% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 3,274 shares. Diversified Tru holds 0.03% or 1,652 shares. Sawgrass Asset Management Lc holds 2,990 shares.

King Wealth Management Group Llc, which manages about $1.58 billion and $334.48M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 4,353 shares to 27,179 shares, valued at $6.63M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 3,927 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,617 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr Ivv (IVV).

Timucuan Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $1.76 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Floor And Decor Holdings Inc by 137,139 shares to 2.78 million shares, valued at $116.47 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc by 3,179 shares in the quarter, for a total of 104,963 shares, and has risen its stake in Dolby Laboratories Inc Com (NYSE:DLB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.76, from 1.69 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 34 investors sold TPX shares while 71 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 52.52 million shares or 6.00% less from 55.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citadel Advisors Limited Com holds 5,174 shares. Hsbc Public holds 0% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) for 16,371 shares. Landscape Capital Management Lc owns 58,526 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt accumulated 8,101 shares or 0.01% of the stock. First Trust Advsrs Ltd Partnership has 76,224 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Greenlight holds 2.56% or 472,025 shares in its portfolio. Stifel Fin has invested 0.01% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Goldman Sachs Gru Inc reported 683,410 shares. Retirement Of Alabama has invested 0.02% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). M&T Bancorp Corporation has 0% invested in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) for 3,847 shares. Mutual Of America Ltd Liability has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested in 0.01% or 13,600 shares. Leavell Investment holds 0.02% or 3,000 shares in its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 2,823 shares. Columbus Circle Investors has invested 0.31% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX).

Analysts await Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 10.78% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.02 per share. TPX’s profit will be $61.93M for 16.27 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual earnings per share reported by Tempur Sealy International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 43.04% EPS growth.

