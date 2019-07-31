As Boeing Co (BA) Market Value Declined, Holder Investment House Has Cut Holding; Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) Market Value Rose While Keywise Capital Management LTD Lowered Its Stake by $940,000

Investment House Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 50.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment House Llc sold 1,050 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1,020 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $389,000, down from 2,070 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment House Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $195.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $347.56. About 2.00 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 27/04/2018 – The acquisition would expand Boeing’s aircraft services business; 08/03/2018 – EMBRAER CEO: OUTCOME ON BOEING DEAL SOON IS IMPORTANT; 23/03/2018 – Dominic Gates: Bloomberg scoop: Airbus says it’s bowed out of the American Airlines sales campaign. A huge win for the @Boeing; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO – FLIGHT MADE EMERGENCY DIVERSION TO PHL AFTER CREW REPORTED ISSUES WITH NUMBER ONE ENGINE WHICH RESULTED IN DAMAGE TO FUSELAGE; 18/05/2018 – BOEING COMMENTS ON NEWS REPORTS OUT OF CUBA FOLLOWING 737 CRASH; 01/05/2018 – BOEING, KLX DEAL INCLUDES TERMINATION FEES OF UP TO $175M; 09/05/2018 – Boeing C.E.O. Downplays Loss of $20 Billion Contract With Iran; 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Europe pushes back against U.S. withdrawal from Iran nuclear deal; 04/04/2018 – Boeing says India’s Jet Airways signs firm order for 75 737 MAX jets; 05/04/2018 – Trump proposes $100 billion more in tariffs on China

Keywise Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 4.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keywise Capital Management Ltd sold 23,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.07% with the market. The hedge fund held 453,800 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.59 million, down from 477,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keywise Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $213.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $43.04. About 1.54 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 5.06% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 26/04/2018 – TSMC SAYS UNIT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$1.9 BLN; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Tsmc’s Rating To Aa3; Outlook Stable; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT SEES SEMICONDUCTOR MARKET GROWTH AT 5 PCT; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS SAYS FY REVENUE TO GROW 10 PCT VS EARLIER FORECAST OF 10-15 PCT DUE TO SOFTER SMARTPHONE DEMAND AND UNCERTAINTY IN CRYPTO CURRENCY MARKET; 26/04/2018 – Achronix’s Speedcore eFPGA Devices to be Highlighted at TSMC 2018 North America, China Technology Events in May; 27/03/2018 – Renesas to outsource vehicle microcontroller production to TSMC, sources say; 09/04/2018 – TSMC to cut 1 seat in board of directors after Morris Chang retires in June, sources say; 15/05/2018 – SAMSUNG ELEC 005930.KS IN TALKS WITH ZTE 0763.HK , OTHER SMARTPHONE MAKERS TO SUPPLY EXYNOS CHIPS – EXEC; 26/03/2018 – 2330.TW: TSMC to make automotive chips for Renesas; 09/03/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS FEB SALES -9.5 PCT ON YEAR

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Shields & Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.9% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Calamos Advsr Ltd Liability holds 0.53% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 223,493 shares. Aviance Capital Lc, Florida-based fund reported 589 shares. Plancorp Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 34,439 shares or 4.98% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Brown Advisory Securities Ltd Liability Corp has 0.36% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Moreover, Blb&B Limited Liability Company has 1.17% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Mckinley Capital Mgmt Ltd Company Delaware reported 4,295 shares. Swiss Bankshares holds 1.80 million shares or 0.75% of its portfolio. Clifford Swan Counsel Ltd Liability owns 79,609 shares. American Rech Company holds 850 shares. Victory Cap Mgmt holds 51,869 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Bellecapital Int Limited owns 1,250 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. First Citizens Bankshares Trust stated it has 0.71% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Pettyjohn Wood & White invested 1.76% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Westover Ltd Liability invested in 1.57% or 7,913 shares.

Investment House Llc, which manages about $581.61 million and $925.20 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 13,508 shares to 256,584 shares, valued at $42.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 14,824 shares in the quarter, for a total of 122,807 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 sales for $51.18 million activity. COLBERT THEODORE III sold 2,137 shares worth $873,712. McAllister Kevin G sold $5.03M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Friday, February 8. Shares for $10.50 million were sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN on Monday, February 4. Shares for $7.83M were sold by Smith Gregory D on Friday, February 8. $1.20 million worth of stock was sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B on Wednesday, February 13.