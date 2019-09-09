As Boeing Co (BA) Market Value Declined, Holder Brave Asset Management Cut Position by $1.96 Million; Arrow Financial Has Cut Hunt Jb Transport Services (JBHT) Stake by $416,000; Shares Rose

Brave Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 54.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brave Asset Management Inc sold 5,148 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 4,281 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.63 million, down from 9,429 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $203.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $4.58 during the last trading session, reaching $358.42. About 3.47M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 26/04/2018 – BOEING BA.N – GULF AIR IS SET TO TAKE DELIVERY OF FOUR MORE DREAMLINERS THIS YEAR; 08/05/2018 – U.S. TREASURY SAYS AFTER 180-DAY PERIOD U.S. WILL REIMPOSE SANCTIONS ON PETROLEUM-RELATED TRANSACTIONS; 16/03/2018 – BOEING 737 MAX 7 TAXIS AHEAD OF FIRST FLIGHT; 08/05/2018 – Boeing 2018 Aircraft Orders, by Airline, Through April 30; 23/03/2018 – Boeing set to win wide-body jet order from American; 14/03/2018 – Dow drops more than 200 points, led by Boeing on fears of a China trade war; 03/04/2018 – Boeing: Five-Yr Logistics Contract to Provide Support for Royal Canadian Air Force’s Fleet of CH-147F Chinooks; 11/05/2018 – AVweb: Iran Nuclear Deal Cancellation Fails to Dent Boeing and Airbus; 22/03/2018 – Boeing Set for Worst Month in Two Years on China Trade War Fears; 09/03/2018 – Turkish Airlines Says Deal With Airbus, Boeing Each Include 25 Firm Orders 5 Options

Arrow Financial Corp decreased its stake in Hunt Jb Transport Services Inc (JBHT) by 96.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrow Financial Corp sold 4,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.50% . The institutional investor held 125 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13,000, down from 4,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrow Financial Corp who had been investing in Hunt Jb Transport Services Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.87B market cap company. The stock increased 2.90% or $3.21 during the last trading session, reaching $113.95. About 762,415 shares traded. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) has declined 13.11% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.11% the S&P500. Some Historical JBHT News: 26/03/2018 – Bestpass Adds J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc., to Client Roster; 16/04/2018 – J.B. Hunt Revenue Tops Estimates — Earnings Review; 16/04/2018 – J.B. Hunt Profit Jumps on Strong Freight Demand Pricing Gains; 07/05/2018 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Transportation and the Wolfe Research 11th Annual Global Transportation Conferences; 16/04/2018 – JB Hunt 1Q Integrated Capacity Solutions Rev $296.1M; 07/05/2018 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Transportation and the Wolfe Research; 16/04/2018 – JB Hunt 1Q Dedicated Contract Svcs Rev $494.5M; 16/04/2018 – JB Hunt 1Q EPS $1.07; 16/04/2018 – JB Hunt 1Q Net Capital Expenditures About $179M; 16/04/2018 – JB Hunt 1Q Intermodal Revenue Per Load Rose 8%

Analysts await J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $1.42 earnings per share, down 3.40% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.47 per share. JBHT’s profit will be $147.92M for 20.06 P/E if the $1.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.65% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold JBHT shares while 128 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 78.35 million shares or 0.23% less from 78.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arizona State Retirement Sys has 0.08% invested in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT). New York State Common Retirement Fund has 0.06% invested in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT). 22,400 were accumulated by Midas Management. The Connecticut-based Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd has invested 0.15% in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT). Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.03% or 51,333 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Agf Invests has invested 0.38% in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT). Raymond James Associates has 0% invested in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) for 16,146 shares. British Columbia Invest invested in 16,140 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Sei Invs reported 2,824 shares stake. Sib Ltd Llc holds 9.81% or 130,835 shares in its portfolio. Dnb Asset Mngmt As stated it has 12,280 shares. Amalgamated Fincl Bank owns 0.03% invested in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) for 13,075 shares. Rampart Inv Communications Ltd Liability Co accumulated 1,302 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 3,349 shares stake. 290,459 are held by Parametric Ltd Co.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.32 billion for 38.46 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ally Inc holds 0.73% or 10,000 shares. Bailard invested in 10,083 shares. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 18,026 shares or 0.09% of the stock. The New York-based Bluemountain Cap Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.15% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Peregrine Asset Advisers accumulated 2,401 shares. M&T Comml Bank holds 231,867 shares. Lafleur And Godfrey Ltd Llc stated it has 28,242 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth holds 0.18% or 107,861 shares. Bollard Gp Ltd, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 172,857 shares. Covington Mngmt owns 1.57% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 66,395 shares. Punch And Assocs Mngmt Inc accumulated 24,549 shares. Oakmont stated it has 21.47% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Lourd Llc has invested 0.07% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Gru Lc, a New York-based fund reported 85,543 shares. Meridian Mgmt Co holds 0.18% or 950 shares.

