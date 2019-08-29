As Boeing Co (BA) Market Value Declined, Holder Bluestein R H & Company Has Cut by $4.52 Million Its Stake; Contrarius Investment Management LTD Decreased Its Stake in Kinross Gold (KGC) by $16.30 Million as Stock Value Rose

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Kinross Gold Corp (KGC) by 43.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd sold 5.43M shares as the company’s stock rose 31.37% . The institutional investor held 7.06 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.28M, down from 12.49 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Kinross Gold Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.56% or $0.235 during the last trading session, reaching $4.915. About 13.13 million shares traded. Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) has risen 11.67% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.67% the S&P500. Some Historical KGC News: 22/03/2018 – S&P REVISES KINROSS GOLD CORP. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BB+’; 09/05/2018 – Kinross Reels as Two More African Nations Seek Mining Payoffs; 16/05/2018 – KINROSS INSURANCE BRINGS IN WORLD BANK AS MAURITANIA `PARTNER’; 08/05/2018 – Kinross Gold 1Q Adj EPS 10c; 15/03/2018 – KINROSS GOLD CORP – SETS TRIGGER AT 20 PCT; 26/03/2018 – Kinross Gold Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – SEC: Kinross Gold Acquired African Subsidiaries Lacking Anticorruption Compliance Programs, Internal Accounting Controls; 16/05/2018 – KINROSS: WB JUST SIGNED OFF ON MAURITANIA FISCAL ARRANGEMENTS; 16/05/2018 – KINROSS COULD SEEK INT. ARBITRATION IF MAURITANIA CHANGES RULES; 16/05/2018 – KINROSS SAYS HUNDREDS OF CONTRACTORS GOING HOME IN MAURITANIA

Bluestein R H & Company decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 9.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluestein R H & Company sold 11,861 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The hedge fund held 116,783 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.54M, down from 128,644 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluestein R H & Company who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $204.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $3.2 during the last trading session, reaching $363.17. About 2.02 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 20/03/2018 – LMI Aerospace Composites Operation Receives Boeing Thermoplastics Contract; 08/03/2018 – EMBRAER CEO: OUTCOME ON BOEING DEAL SOON IS IMPORTANT; 17/05/2018 – China’s AT&M seals takeover of German aerospace supplier Cotesa – Handelsblatt; 16/03/2018 – Dow Struggles to Take Flight Without Boeing; 07/05/2018 – Paul R. La Monica: Rumor has it Musk and The Boring Company will be building a new Tunnel Force One for Trump to replace the; 01/05/2018 – KLX: Boeing’s Acquisition of KLX Is Conditioned Upon the Successful Divestment and Separation of Energy Services Group; 12/04/2018 – Embraer and Boeing discussing a commercial aviation alliance; 25/04/2018 – BOEING STARTS QUARTERLY EARNINGS CALL; 23/04/2018 – The National UAE: Exclusive: Flynas to launch talks with Boeing and Airbus for wide-body jets; 23/03/2018 – Rolls-Royce says Trent 7000 engines not affected by durability issues

Bluestein R H & Company, which manages about $2.94B and $1.83B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 11,425 shares to 20,175 shares, valued at $793,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wd (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 2,150 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,950 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Financial Advisory Serv, Kansas-based fund reported 3,466 shares. Crossvault Cap Lc stated it has 27,550 shares or 5.42% of all its holdings. Autus Asset Mgmt owns 539 shares. Hamel Associates holds 1.63% or 9,500 shares. Chem Retail Bank reported 1.01% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested in 400,000 shares or 0.57% of the stock. Moreover, Rathbone Brothers Pcl has 0.14% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 10,937 shares. Ent Fincl Svcs holds 0.64% or 7,709 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc has 0.6% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Pinnacle Wealth Advisory Ltd owns 5,165 shares. West Oak Cap Ltd Liability Company holds 0.51% or 2,149 shares. Chemung Canal Tru accumulated 8,952 shares or 0.81% of the stock. Btr Cap Mgmt holds 3,528 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. S&Co, Massachusetts-based fund reported 2,020 shares. Fort LP accumulated 5,405 shares or 0.42% of the stock.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 37.67 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $1.91B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chicos Fas Inc (NYSE:CHS) by 270,471 shares to 2.02 million shares, valued at $8.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Diamond Offshore Drilling In (NYSE:DO) by 3.84M shares in the quarter, for a total of 8.07 million shares, and has risen its stake in Seadrill Ltd.

