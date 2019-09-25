As Boeing Co (BA) Market Value Declined, Holder Biltmore Wealth Management Trimmed Its Position; Extra Space Storage (EXR) Valuation Rose While Apg Asset Management Us Increased Position by $83.47 Million

Biltmore Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 65.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Biltmore Wealth Management Llc sold 1,054 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 555 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $202,000, down from 1,609 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $214.76B market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $4.62 during the last trading session, reaching $381.65. About 3.39M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/04/2018 – BOEING SAYS STRONG GROWTH ACROSS BUSINESSES OFFSET THE ADDITIONAL TANKER COST GROWTH IN THE QUARTER OF $81 MILLION; 04/04/2018 – Airlines, Not Boeing, Will Feel China Tariff Threat First — Heard on the Street; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Asia Insight: China will “defend its interests” as U.S. probes car and truck imports; 16/05/2018 – ALAFCO AVAIATION LEASE AND FINANCE – WINS AUCTION OFFERED BY POLAND’S LOT CO TO LEASE 6 B737-8MAX AIRCRAFTS FOR $731.4 MLN AS PER PRICES ANNOUNCED BY BOEING; 10/04/2018 – BOEING, QATAR AIRWAYS SIGN LETTER OF INTENT FOR FIVE 777 FREIGH; 11/04/2018 – BOEING INVESTED IN REACTION ENGINES’ $37.3M FUNDING ROUND; 25/04/2018 – Boeing Raises 2018 View To EPS $16.40-EPS $16.60; 11/05/2018 – AVweb: Iran Nuclear Deal Cancellation Fails to Dent Boeing and Airbus; 07/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE: JAPAN’S NEW ADVANCED FIGHTER MAY BE BASED ON EXISTING FOREIGN DESIGN; 25/04/2018 – Boeing CEO: Following U.S. Government Lead on Iran

Apg Asset Management Us Inc increased its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc (EXR) by 61.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apg Asset Management Us Inc bought 787,468 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.04% . The institutional investor held 2.07 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $219.94 million, up from 1.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apg Asset Management Us Inc who had been investing in Extra Space Storage Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $116.34. About 1.40M shares traded or 71.20% up from the average. Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) has risen 20.19% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.19% the S&P500. Some Historical EXR News: 17/05/2018 – Dir Skousen Gifts 500 Of Extra Space Storage Inc; 24/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE RAISES DIVIDEND 10.3%; 24/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE QTRLY DIVIDEND 86C/SHR VS 78C/SHR; EST. 78C; 24/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage Raises Dividend to 86c; 01/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ $1.09, EST. $1.09; 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage 1Q Net $88.3M; 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage 1Q Rev $285.5M; 21/04/2018 DJ Extra Space Storage Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXR)

Biltmore Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $199.75M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLU) by 32,831 shares to 119,954 shares, valued at $7.15 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr by 41,368 shares in the quarter, for a total of 91,769 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 EPS, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31B for 40.95 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. National Asset Management has invested 0.7% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Stewart & Patten Ltd Company accumulated 2,125 shares. Bridgeway Mngmt Incorporated invested in 0.15% or 33,250 shares. Advsr Asset Mngmt stated it has 25,094 shares. Vanguard Group holds 0.55% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 40.21 million shares. California-based First Quadrant LP Ca has invested 0.16% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Tiedemann Advsr Ltd Company stated it has 4,013 shares. Counselors Incorporated, Missouri-based fund reported 28,470 shares. Whittier Trust reported 1.47% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 1.68 million are owned by Susquehanna Grp Llp. Sg Americas Secs Ltd has invested 0.76% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Hedeker Wealth Limited Co invested 0.55% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Wright Serv holds 2.31% or 16,692 shares in its portfolio. Savant Cap Ltd Company has 8,031 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. Allsquare Wealth Management Ltd Liability Com holds 0.37% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 1,345 shares.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “For Boeing, Ugly Is The New Normal – Seeking Alpha” on September 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Boeing Wins Important Order After Fleet Rejig – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Boeing Stock Is Flying Too High – Investorplace.com” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “EU sets regulatory sights on Boeing-Embraer deal – Seeking Alpha” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “2 Under-the-Radar Growth Stocks – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

Apg Asset Management Us Inc, which manages about $71.11B and $13.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Store Cap Corp (NYSE:STOR) by 429,500 shares to 2.62 million shares, valued at $86.91 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kilroy Rlty Corp (NYSE:KRC) by 132,383 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.21 million shares, and cut its stake in Udr Inc (NYSE:UDR).

More notable recent Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “W.P. Carey, Extra Space enter net lease pacts – Seeking Alpha” on June 03, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Extra Space Storage Inc. to Host and Webcast 2019 Investor Day – PRNewswire” published on January 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Update: Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Stock Gained 40% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” on May 21, 2019. More interesting news about Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Extra Space Storage Inc. Announces 3rd Quarter 2019 Dividend – PRNewswire” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Weekly CFO Sells Highlight – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 25 investors sold EXR shares while 142 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 121.15 million shares or 2.66% less from 124.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New York-based Cibc Markets Corporation has invested 0.02% in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). Blackrock Inc holds 0.06% or 14.12M shares. Honeywell Int reported 36,108 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) for 1.89M shares. Rampart Inv Mgmt has invested 0.07% in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). Japan-based Nomura Asset Management Ltd has invested 0.12% in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). Fmr Ltd Com holds 3.24M shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. 709,643 are held by Prudential Fin. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans accumulated 87,705 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Gulf National Bank & Trust (Uk) Ltd accumulated 0.06% or 32,626 shares. Exane Derivatives owns 0% invested in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) for 50 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) for 4,645 shares. Cls Invs Ltd stated it has 0% in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). Kentucky Retirement Sys Ins Trust Fund has invested 0.06% in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). First Manhattan owns 0% invested in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) for 1,500 shares.