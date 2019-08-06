As Boeing Co (BA) Market Value Declined, First Heartland Consultants Has Lifted Stake by $481,584; Principal Financial Group Cut Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) Stake as Market Value Declined

Principal Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 2.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Principal Financial Group Inc sold 7,337 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The institutional investor held 271,580 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.36M, down from 278,917 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.27% or $5.43 during the last trading session, reaching $121.84. About 2.11 million shares traded or 29.14% up from the average. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 03/05/2018 – PIONEER CONFIDENT OUTPUT WILL FLOW UNINTERRUPTED AT GOOD PRICES; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural 1Q Rev $2.15B; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural 1Q Adj EPS $1.66; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER ASSET SALES WON’T AFFECT LONG-TERM OUTPUT TARGETS: CEO; 14/05/2018 – VP Hall Jr Gifts 900 Of Pioneer Natural Resources Co; 27/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO. REPORTS SALE OF SELECTED EAGLE FO; 02/04/2018 – Pioneer Natural Presenting at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Apr 10; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK- SHALE EXECUTIVES’ MEETING WITH OPEC OFFICIALS “COLLEGIAL” AND FOCUSED ON SUPPLYING GLOBAL OIL DEMAND -PIONEER CEO; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference May 8; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER EXPECTS BIDS FOR EAGLE FORD ASSETS BY MAY: CEO DOVE

First Heartland Consultants Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 17.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Heartland Consultants Inc bought 1,264 shares as the company's stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 8,438 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.22 million, up from 7,174 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $186.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.50% or $8.5 during the last trading session, reaching $331.06. About 5.72M shares traded or 23.38% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Boeing Sinks As Trade War Escalates – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Muilenburg Reaffirms Goal of Getting Max in Air in Early Q4, Boeing (BA) CEO Speaks at GBTA Travel Conference – Bloomberg – StreetInsider.com” published on August 05, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Boeing, GM, Pfizer, Starbucks And More – Benzinga” on August 03, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Boeing Retains Institutional Investor Support – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “737 MAX Top Of Mind As Boeing Q2 Nears, While F-35 In Focus For Lockheed – Benzinga” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 10 sales for $40.68 million activity. 12,637 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares with value of $5.03M were sold by McAllister Kevin G. The insider LUTTIG J MICHAEL sold 8,500 shares worth $3.49M. The insider CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold 2,916 shares worth $1.20M. 2,137 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares with value of $873,712 were sold by COLBERT THEODORE III.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massachusetts-based Kidder Stephen W has invested 0.11% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Hightower Advisors Limited Liability Company has 261,138 shares for 0.67% of their portfolio. Franklin Res invested 0.44% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Secor Capital Advisors Lp stated it has 2,393 shares. Fincl Engines Advisors Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Arbor Advsr Llc holds 0.15% or 1,250 shares. Loews owns 850 shares. 3,548 were reported by Aldebaran Fincl. Tower Bridge Advsrs holds 0% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 2,696 shares. Renaissance Grp Incorporated Limited Liability, a Kentucky-based fund reported 76,710 shares. B And T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management invested in 4,004 shares. 50,179 were accumulated by Cibc Asset. First Heartland Consultants has 0.9% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 103 are held by Proffitt Goodson. Centre Asset Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 16,640 shares or 1.65% of all its holdings.

First Heartland Consultants Inc, which manages about $867.76 million and $356.83M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VSS) by 4,935 shares to 6,821 shares, valued at $710,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares (IVW) by 2,094 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,220 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Ser Tr (TWOK).

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 187 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 144.67 million shares or 1.57% less from 146.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rothschild Company Asset Mgmt Us stated it has 121,634 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Artisan Ptnrs Partnership reported 1.74 million shares stake. Janney Cap Limited Liability has invested 0.44% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Oakworth Cap holds 0% or 26 shares in its portfolio. Vident Inv Advisory Ltd Company invested in 1,617 shares. Moore Limited Partnership has 0.12% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Nomura Asset Management Communication reported 0.04% stake. Da Davidson And holds 0% or 1,561 shares. Nichols And Pratt Advisers Limited Liability Partnership Ma reported 2,825 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Putnam Fl Investment Mngmt stated it has 0.63% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). 311,001 were reported by Renaissance Tech Ltd. First Washington holds 1.23% or 15,925 shares. Moreover, Clean Yield Grp has 0.01% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 142 shares. First Trust Advsrs LP reported 36,566 shares. Aristotle Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 1.76M shares.