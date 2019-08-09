As Boeing Co (BA) Market Value Declined, Cordasco Financial Network Cut Stake; Kinder Morgan (KMI) Position Has Upped by Highstreet Asset Management Inc

Cordasco Financial Network decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 87.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cordasco Financial Network sold 925 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 130 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50,000, down from 1,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cordasco Financial Network who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $188.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.13% or $7.02 during the last trading session, reaching $336.35. About 3.59 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 03/04/2018 – Norwegian Air says $250 mln Dreamliner facility could be converted to long-term financing; 03/04/2018 – Boeing: Air Lease Order Valued at $936.8M at List Prices; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS ENCOURAGED BY DIALOGUE BETWEEN US AND CHINA ON TRADE; 12/04/2018 – BOEING SIGNS PARTNERSHIP WITH MAHINDRA, HAL FOR FIGHTER JETS; 06/04/2018 – BOEING – ORDER IS VALUED AT $12 BLN; 18/05/2018 – INDIA’S JET AIRWAYS PLANNING FOLLOW-ON BOEING 737 MAX ORDER; 16/03/2018 – Boeing: Elected David Calhoun to Role of Lead Director; 25/04/2018 – BA: U.S. military Osprey emergency landing; 23/03/2018 – The ITC had widely been expected to side with Chicago-based Boeing, which accused Bombardier of dumping the planes, or selling them below cost, in the U.S. market; 05/03/2018 – BOEING: UK, ITALY EXPORT BANKS HELPED FINANCE BOEING JETS

Highstreet Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI) by 6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highstreet Asset Management Inc bought 19,980 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 352,789 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.06M, up from 332,809 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.90B market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $20.37. About 13.64 million shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 03/05/2018 – CANADA TO INTERVENE IN B.C. KINDER MORGAN COURT REFERENCE CASE; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LTD – FOR 2018, KML BUDGETED TO INVEST ABOUT $1.9 BLN IN EXPANSION PROJECTS AND OTHER DISCRETIONARY SPENDING; 09/04/2018 – Canada explores options as Kinder Morgan halts pipeline work; 28/05/2018 – 660 NEWS Calgary: BREAKING: Green party Leader Elizabeth May has pleaded guilty to a criminal contempt of court charge for; 10/04/2018 – CANADA ENERGY MINISTER: GOVT IS “100 PERCENT” BEHIND KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE; 16/05/2018 – Canada Ready to Compensate Kinder Morgan for Pipeline Losses; 09/04/2018 – ALBERTA PREMIER NOTLEY SAYS NOT INACCURATE TO SAY KINDER MORGAN AFFAIR IS BECOMING A CONSTITUTIONAL CRISIS; 15/04/2018 – Canada will talk to pipeline firm about aid to solve crisis -PM; 16/05/2018 – David P Ball: Breaking: B.C. threatens to sue Alberta if `unconstitutional’ bill to block oil becomes law…; 16/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LIMITED ISSUES STATEMENT

Highstreet Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.75 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vmware Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 2,694 shares to 9,108 shares, valued at $1.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) by 11,368 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 79,656 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 sales for $9.92 million activity. CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold $1.20M worth of stock or 2,916 shares. LUTTIG J MICHAEL also sold $3.49M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares.

Cordasco Financial Network, which manages about $422.43 million and $99.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IWB) by 2,494 shares to 209,570 shares, valued at $32.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.