As Boeing Co (BA) Market Value Declined, Community Trust & Investment Co Lowered Holding; Millennium Management Holding in Baxter Intl (Call) (BAX) Upped by $8.68 Million

Millennium Management Llc increased its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (Call) (BAX) by 357% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Millennium Management Llc bought 107,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% with the market. The hedge fund held 137,100 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.15 million, up from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Millennium Management Llc who had been investing in Baxter Intl Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $82.07. About 1.03 million shares traded. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 6.66% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.23% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 21/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 016677 Company: BAXTER HLTHCARE; 22/05/2018 – BAXTER CEO: NO PLANS TO RELOCATE PLANTS FROM PUERTO RICO; 12/03/2018 FDA: Baxter Healthcare Corporation- Baxter SIGMA Spectrum Infusion Pump with Master Drug Library (Version 6) (GTIN; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER 1Q ADJ EPS 70C; 21/05/2018 – Baxter International Sees Sales Growing 5% on Compounded Annual Basis at Constant Currency Rates From 2018 to 2023; 21/05/2018 – BAXTER BOOSTS FORECAST; 26/04/2018 – Baxter International Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $2.85-Adj EPS $2.93; 19/03/2018 – Mallinckrodt Completes Sale Of RECOTHROM® And PREVELEAK® To Baxter; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 70C, EST. 62C; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER REPORTS 1Q 2018 RESULTS & BOOSTS FINL OUTLOOK FOR YEAR

Community Trust & Investment Co decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 14.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Trust & Investment Co sold 8,237 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 47,492 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.11M, down from 55,729 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $354.47. About 2.13M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 08/05/2018 – BOEING: AMERICAN AIR ORDERED 25 AIRCRAFT; SOUTHWEST ORDERED 40; 30/03/2018 – Boeing Wins $429.9 Mln U.S. Defense Logistics Agency Contract; 06/03/2018 – ATLAS AIR WORLDWIDE BUYS TWO BOEING 777 FREIGHTERS FOR ACMI; 13/04/2018 – EASA TO ORDER INCREASED INSPECTIONS OF ROLLS-ROYCE TRENT 1000 ENGINES ON BOEING 787S; 08/03/2018 – Federal Register: Airworthiness Directives; The Boeing Company Airplanes; 18/05/2018 – China halts U.S. sorghum dumping probe amid signs of trade thaw; 15/05/2018 – BOEING SAYS ANY U.S. TARIFFS AGAINST EU ARE LIKELY TO TOTAL BILLIONS OF DOLLARS IN DUTIES PER YEAR; 23/05/2018 – Boeing To Provide Etihad Airways With Multiple Crew Management Solutions; 27/03/2018 – Adient and Boeing to showcase their collaboration in aircraft seating at Aircraft lnteriors Expo; 12/04/2018 – BRAZIL PLANEMAKER EMBRAER SAYS IT HAS MAINTAINED TALKS WITH BOEING ABOUT PARTNERSHIP BUT STILL HASN’T REACHED AN ACCORD -FILING

Millennium Management Llc, which manages about $66.82 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hillenbrand Inc (NYSE:HI) by 18,555 shares to 34,459 shares, valued at $1.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tribune Media Co by 621,167 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.29M shares, and cut its stake in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold BAX shares while 290 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 417.48 million shares or 0.97% less from 421.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Toth Advisory Corporation has invested 0.01% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). First Manhattan invested in 56,186 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo invested 0.01% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Moreover, Bluecrest Cap Mgmt Limited has 0.07% invested in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Gam Ag invested 0.04% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Natl Bank Of Nova Scotia has 155,310 shares. Davenport & Company Llc reported 0.01% stake. Mufg Americas holds 0.39% or 165,091 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Massmutual Fsb Adv reported 806 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Camarda Finance Advisors Ltd reported 45 shares. Investec Asset Mngmt reported 5,573 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cornerstone Advsr holds 2.9% or 1.21M shares. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & holds 0.89% or 162,526 shares in its portfolio. Summit Wealth Ltd Liability invested in 0.69% or 32,233 shares.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $3.03 million activity. $2.68 million worth of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) was sold by Mason Jeanne K on Thursday, January 31.

Community Trust & Investment Co, which manages about $811.03M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tjx Cos Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 75,489 shares to 151,252 shares, valued at $8.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 sales for $51.18 million activity. Another trade for 26,557 shares valued at $10.50 million was sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN. LUTTIG J MICHAEL also sold $3.49M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Tuesday, February 12. 12,637 shares valued at $5.03 million were sold by McAllister Kevin G on Friday, February 8. $873,712 worth of stock was sold by COLBERT THEODORE III on Monday, February 11. The insider Smith Gregory D sold 19,500 shares worth $7.83 million.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Garrison Bradford Assocs Inc reported 0.36% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Pentwater Capital Mgmt LP reported 34,000 shares. Guggenheim Ltd Liability Corp holds 119,693 shares. Etrade Mngmt Limited Co holds 0.12% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 10,787 shares. Alkeon Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.95% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 500,876 shares. First Hawaiian Bank & Trust owns 13,027 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Paradigm Fincl Advsr Ltd Llc holds 14,588 shares. 24,634 are held by Stratos Wealth Prns Ltd. Chickasaw Capital Management Limited Co has 0.03% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Intersect Cap Ltd Co accumulated 8,077 shares. Gulf Bank (Uk) Ltd invested in 45,719 shares. Finemark Natl Bank holds 0.96% or 43,241 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt has 1.09% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 197,678 shares. Fincl Consulate holds 0.16% or 902 shares in its portfolio. Marble Harbor Invest Counsel Limited Liability reported 0.3% stake.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 EPS, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02B for 48.96 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.