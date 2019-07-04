As Boeing Co (BA) Market Value Declined, Community Financial Services Group Has Lowered by $4.43 Million Its Stake; Capital Fund Management Sa Position in Cimarex Energy Co (Put) (XEC) Lifted by $1.35 Million

Community Financial Services Group Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 35.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Financial Services Group Llc sold 11,618 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 21,477 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.19M, down from 33,095 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Financial Services Group Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $354.47. About 2.13 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 24/05/2018 – BOEING WINS $416 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 21/03/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE MEETS BOEING. RAYTHEON LEADERS IN U.S; 29/05/2018 – Rolls-Royce says tripling capacity to fix Trent 1000 engine problems; 25/04/2018 – Lightning Hazards Prompt Boeing to Fix 787 Jets; 13/04/2018 – Boeing studying impact of ‘anti-American’ legislation in Russia; 01/05/2018 – BOEING SAYS KLX ACQUISITION EXPECTED TO CLOSE BY 3Q 2018; 28/05/2018 – Boeing Business Jets Wins Four New Orders in 2018; 08/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Boeing says Embraer-size deals compatible with cash strategy; 15/03/2018 – Boeing HorizonX Invests in Fortem Technologies, Creator of Radar Systems for Unmanned Aerial Vehicles; 08/05/2018 – Airbus says needs time to study U.S. decision on Iran

Capital Fund Management Sa increased its stake in Cimarex Energy Co (Put) (XEC) by 115.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Fund Management Sa bought 22,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.48% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 41,500 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.56M, up from 19,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Fund Management Sa who had been investing in Cimarex Energy Co (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $58.74. About 444,769 shares traded. Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) has declined 29.83% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.26% the S&P500. Some Historical XEC News: 08/05/2018 – Cimarex 1Q Adj EPS $1.82; 08/05/2018 – CIMAREX 1Q ADJ EPS $1.82, EST. $1.75; 16/04/2018 Cimarex Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 23/05/2018 – Cimarex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO – AGREEMENT TO SELL OIL AND GAS PROPERTIES PRINCIPALLY LOCATED IN WARD COUNTY, TEXAS IN CASH TO CALLON PETROLEUM; 30/05/2018 – Cimarex Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – CIMAREX TO SELL WARD COUNTY ASSETS FOR $570M; 24/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – CIMAREX AGREES TO SELL WARD COUNTY ASSETS FOR $570 MILLION; 21/05/2018 – Cimarex Presenting at JP Morgan Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 earnings per share, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02 billion for 48.96 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. At Bank & Trust holds 5,882 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Scotia Cap Incorporated has invested 0.46% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 2,566 were reported by Marco Invest Management Ltd Liability. Highland Capital Mgmt Ltd stated it has 1.65% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Hengistbury Invest Prtn Limited Liability Partnership has 86,500 shares. Evanson Asset Mgmt Limited Company accumulated 2,710 shares. Asset Mgmt One reported 0.61% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Private Ocean Lc holds 2,556 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Peoples Financial Services Corporation owns 1.3% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 6,654 shares. Coho Prtnrs holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 2,513 shares. Rdl Fin holds 0.3% or 1,146 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Cim Mangement has invested 0.42% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Dakota Wealth has 0.26% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 6,696 shares. Cap Ca accumulated 6,732 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Cahill Fin Advsrs Incorporated holds 4,560 shares or 0.72% of its portfolio.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 sales for $51.18 million activity. McAllister Kevin G also sold $5.03M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares. Shares for $1.20 million were sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B on Wednesday, February 13. COLBERT THEODORE III sold $873,712 worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Monday, February 11. The insider Smith Gregory D sold 19,500 shares worth $7.83M. KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN sold $10.50 million worth of stock or 26,557 shares.

Since March 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $9,617 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.57, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold XEC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 90.68 million shares or 1.48% less from 92.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 12 were reported by Delta Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation Tn. Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) or 31,400 shares. Van Eck Assocs has invested 0.34% of its portfolio in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). California-based Lpl Finance Ltd Com has invested 0% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Massmutual Co Fsb Adv stated it has 0% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). The Minnesota-based Us Financial Bank De has invested 0.01% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Retirement Of Alabama reported 47,242 shares stake. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Landscape Mgmt Lc has 13,741 shares. Prudential Fincl holds 100,560 shares. Moreover, Gsa Cap Partners Llp has 0.11% invested in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) for 15,221 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans stated it has 4,534 shares. 18,188 were accumulated by Franklin Resource Incorporated.