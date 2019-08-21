As Boeing Co (BA) Market Value Declined, Columbia Asset Management Has Upped by $438,912 Its Stake; As Blackrock LTD Duration T (BLW) Market Value Were Volatile, Shareholder Rivernorth Capital Management Has Increased Position

Columbia Asset Management increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 6.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbia Asset Management bought 1,152 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 20,164 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.69M, up from 19,012 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbia Asset Management who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $192.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.89% or $9.59 during the last trading session, reaching $341.34. About 2.25M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 04/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Jet weight puzzle to determine tariff impact on Boeing; 22/03/2018 – ANA 9202.T SAYS TO BUY TWO BOEING 777F AIRCRAFT; 01/05/2018 – KLX Agrees to Sell Its Aerospace Solutions Group Business to Boeing for $63/Share; 24/03/2018 – China warns U.S. it will defend own trade interests; 04/04/2018 – Boeing KC-46 Tanker Program Completes Fuel On-load Certification Testing; 04/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Jet weight puzzle to determine China tariff impact on Boeing; 28/03/2018 – SINGAPORE — Singapore Airlines will raise its profile in the Japanese market by putting the latest version of the Boeing Dreamliner wide-body aircraft into service to all of its Japanese destinations — Osaka, Tokyo, Nagoya and Fukuoka; 10/05/2018 – SPACEX POSTPONES FLORIDA LAUNCH OF FIRST COMMERCIAL FLIGHT OF UPDATED FALCON 9 ROCKET FOR AT LEAST 24 HOURS, DUE TO TECHNICAL GLITCH -LIVE WEBCAST; 16/03/2018 – Boeing: Kenneth Duberstein to Be Nominated for Re-Election as Director; 05/03/2018 – Boeing ruled out reviving its dormant 767 passenger plane

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Blackrock Ltd Duration Inc T (BLW) by 7.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc bought 31,424 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 475,181 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.99 million, up from 443,757 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Blackrock Ltd Duration Inc T for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $553.96M market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $15.39. About 39,008 shares traded. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) has 0.00% since August 21, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And Bk invested 0.6% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Moreover, Beach Counsel Inc Pa has 0.08% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 1,789 shares. Gam Ag owns 4,753 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Redwood Investments Limited Liability has 33,799 shares for 0.94% of their portfolio. First Quadrant LP Ca holds 0.23% or 7,787 shares in its portfolio. Girard Prtn Limited stated it has 1.29% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Cumberland Prtnrs Limited reported 10,497 shares. Gradient Invests Lc has invested 0.11% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). The Illinois-based First Bank has invested 0.83% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Garrison Bradford & Assoc reported 0.36% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Sequoia Finance Advsr Limited Liability Co holds 9,110 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Pitcairn reported 6,504 shares. North Star Asset Inc reported 1,595 shares stake. 31,447 were reported by Mogy Joel R Counsel. 5,883 were accumulated by Dorsey Wright & Assocs.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.98, from 2.13 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 7 investors sold BLW shares while 13 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 8.33 million shares or 0.35% less from 8.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alethea Capital stated it has 11,516 shares. Royal Bancshares Of Canada reported 147,659 shares. Lpl Limited Liability Co has 0% invested in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) for 87,593 shares. Invesco holds 596,973 shares. First Allied Advisory Inc has 0.01% invested in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW). Private Mgmt Group reported 0.45% of its portfolio in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW). Raymond James Svcs Advsrs accumulated 100,645 shares. North Star Investment Mgmt stated it has 500 shares. 4,746 are held by Us National Bank De. Investment Advsr Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.37% or 432,296 shares in its portfolio. Park Avenue Securities Limited Liability has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW). Morgan Stanley invested in 2.68M shares or 0.01% of the stock. Raymond James Assocs has 0% invested in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW). First Foundation Advsr invested 0.24% of its portfolio in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW). The Quebec – Canada-based Fiera Capital Corporation has invested 0% in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW).

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.15 billion and $1.52 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mfs Calif Mun Fd (NYSEMKT:CCA) by 33,866 shares to 64,990 shares, valued at $740,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackrock Float Rate Ome Str (FRA) by 90,988 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 681,219 shares, and cut its stake in Allianzgi Con Incm 2024 Targ.