As Boeing Co (BA) Market Value Declined, Braun Stacey Associates Lifted Stake; Exxon Mobil (XOM) Share Value Declined While National Asset Management Has Increased Its Stake

Braun Stacey Associates Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 2.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Braun Stacey Associates Inc bought 1,050 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 48,603 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.54M, up from 47,553 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $185.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $329.67. About 2.02 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 14/03/2018 – SPIRIT AERO CEO SEES `CHALLENGING’ 1Q ON BOEING 737 SURGE; 30/04/2018 – BOEING SERVICES UNIT’S SALES GROWING AT 8% PACE VS. 6% IN 2017; 23/03/2018 – Boeing loses case against Denmark over fighter jet purchase; 12/04/2018 – BOEING CEO CONCLUDES REMARKS AT POLITICO EVENT; 24/05/2018 – BA: #BREAKING: US imposes fresh sanctions on Iran moments ago, this time focusing on aviation – ! $BA; 15/05/2018 – WTO Says Boeing Hurt in Airbus Case, Paving Way for EU Sanctions; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Industrials Adds Textron, Cuts Boeing; 29/03/2018 – The world’s first 787-10 arrived at Changi Airport on Wednesday; 20/03/2018 – BOEING: BOEING, SKYUP AIRLINES FINALIZE ORDER FIVE 737 MAX; 08/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Boeing has ‘cash horsepower’ for targeted acquisitions-CEO

National Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 12.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Asset Management Inc bought 5,743 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 50,819 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.98 million, up from 45,076 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $288.48B market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $68.18. About 6.56M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 09/04/2018 – Exxon Sparks IMF Concern With Weighty Returns in Tiny Guyana; 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SAYS FOREIGN EXPANSION FOCUS ON LATIN AMERICA, MEXICO, MEDITERRANEAN, LOOKING AT MOZAMBIQUE GAS PROJECTS; 27/04/2018 – Exxon CEO Woods to Break Long-Held Practice of Quarterly Silence; 25/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil Corp expected to post earnings of $1.12 a share – Earnings Preview; 09/05/2018 – Blackrock Group Adds Aptiv, Exits Barrick Gold, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 07/03/2018 – EXXON PLANS TO DRILL 15-20 THREE-MILE LATERALS IN BAKKEN IN ’18; 12/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N -LNG EXPORTS ARE EXPECTED TO RESUME SOON; 13/04/2018 – MA AG: COURT AFFIRMS OFFICE AUTHORITY TO INVESTIGATE XOM; 30/05/2018 – EXXON CEO: HIGHER OUTPUT IS OUTCOME OF INVESTMENT PLAN NOT GOAL; 16/05/2018 – EXXON TO IMPORT FUELS VIA TRAIN TO SUPPLY MEXICO OPERATIONS

