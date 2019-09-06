As Boeing Co (BA) Market Value Declined, Braun Stacey Associates Lifted by $400,050 Its Position; Agf Investments Cut Its 3M Co. (MMM) Holding by $3.46 Million

Agf Investments Inc decreased its stake in 3M Co. (MMM) by 4.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Agf Investments Inc sold 16,733 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 361,590 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.13 million, down from 378,323 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Agf Investments Inc who had been investing in 3M Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $91.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $163.43. About 599,037 shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 03/04/2018 – EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC SE EUFI.PA – LAB FRONTIER EMPLOYS 40 STAFF AND GENERATED REVENUES CLOSE TO EUR 3M IN 2017; 04/04/2018 – 3M Selects C3 IoT As Strategic Al Software Platform; 30/04/2018 – 3M Announces FDA Clearance Of New Biological Indicator System Providing 24-Minute Results For Steam Sterilization; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA LTD TMIN.NS – APPROVES PROPOSAL FOR INVESTMENT IN 3M ELECTRO & COMMUNICATION INDIA FOR AMOUNT NOT EXCEEDING 5.90 BLN RUPEES; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 04/04/2018 – 3M Announces New Leadership Appointment; 13/04/2018 – U.S. 3M Libor Yield at 2.49% by End-3Q vs 2.38% Prior (Correct); 05/03/2018 NIGERIA HAS POTENTIAL TO PUMP 3M B/D: KACHIKWU; 21/03/2018 – China 3M Shibor Yield at 4.73% by End-1Q18 (Survey); 03/05/2018 – 3M’s New Single-Patient Stethoscope Fills lmmense Auscultation Quality Gap for Clinicians Treating Patients in lsolation

Braun Stacey Associates Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 2.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Braun Stacey Associates Inc bought 1,050 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 48,603 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.54M, up from 47,553 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $207.32B market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $4.29 during the last trading session, reaching $364.59. About 1.44 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 12/03/2018 – Boeing, Caterpillar and United Technologies fell at least 2 percent; 20/04/2018 – Turkish Airlines chooses GE Aviation engines for new planes; 08/05/2018 – Boeing may lose $20 billion in aircraft deals as Iran pact collapses; 15/05/2018 – WTO FINDS SOME EU AIRBUS SUBSIDIES STILL HARM BOEING SALES; 03/04/2018 – Boeing Secures Services Contract for Canada’s Chinooks; 11/04/2018 – AZUL SA – ANNOUNCES THE LEASE OF TWO USED BOEING 737-400F TO SUPPORT THE RAPID GROWTH OF ITS CARGO BUSINESS UNIT, AZUL CARGO EXPRESS – SEC FILING; 30/05/2018 – DELTA HOPES TO BE EARLY LAUNCH CUSTOMER FOR BOEING NMA AIRCRAFT; 09/05/2018 – BOEING’S MUILENBURG SPEAKS AT THE ECONOMIC CLUB OF WASHINGTON; 27/04/2018 – EMBRAER EXECUTIVE SAYS CO IS CAUTIOUSLY OPTIMISTIC ABOUT OPPORTUNITY FOR SUPER TUCANO SALES TO U.S. AIR FORCE; 17/05/2018 – Boeing Marketing Event Scheduled By Capital Alpha for May. 18

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc, which manages about $3.55B and $1.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Trade Desk Inc Com Cl A by 24,059 shares to 113,230 shares, valued at $22.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 10,432 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 140,613 shares, and cut its stake in Adobe Sys Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 earnings per share, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.43 billion for 15.96 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $176,260 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.