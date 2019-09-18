As Boeing Co (BA) Market Value Declined, Annex Advisory Services Has Upped Position by $1.58 Million; Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Holding in Gladstone Commercial (GOOD) Increased by $318,948 as Stock Price Declined

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc increased its stake in Gladstone Commercial Corp (GOOD) by 91.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc bought 15,188 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.75% . The institutional investor held 31,841 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $676,000, up from 16,653 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in Gladstone Commercial Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $739.23M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $23.2. About 135,006 shares traded or 12.43% up from the average. Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOOD) has risen 9.25% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.25% the S&P500. Some Historical GOOD News: 16/04/2018 – LNG SAYS GLADSTONE LNG SALE PACT EXECUTED W/ 3RD-PARTY BUYER; 17/04/2018 – LNG LTD SAYS BUYER OF GLADSTONE LNG IS LNG QUEENSLAND PTY; 10/04/2018 – Gladstone Commercial Corporation Announces Monthly Cash Distributions for April, May and June 2018, and First Quarter Ended Mar; 01/05/2018 – Gladstone Commercial 1Q FFO 40c/Shr; 30/04/2018 – Gladstone Commercial Corporation Earnings Call and Webcast Information; 23/04/2018 – DJ Gladstone Commercial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GOOD); 12/03/2018 GLADSTONE COMMERCIAL REPORTS $14.3M INDUSTRIAL PURCHASE IN; 27/04/2018 – Peapack Gladstone 1Q EPS 57c; 10/04/2018 – CIRM: Gladstone researchers tame toxic protein that carries increased Alzheimer’s risk; 10/04/2018 – DoJ MO Western: Former Treasurer Pleads Guilty to Embezzling from Gladstone Firefighters Union

Annex Advisory Services Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 206.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Annex Advisory Services Llc bought 4,348 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 6,454 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.35 million, up from 2,106 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Annex Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $217.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $2.21 during the last trading session, reaching $386.41. About 3.99M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 13/04/2018 – Russia lawmakers draft list of U.S. imports that could be banned; 09/05/2018 – BOEING CEO: AIRBUS SUBJECT TO SAME US EXPORT LICENSES; 16/03/2018 – Boeing Exceeded Targets Related to CEO Muilenburg’s Compensation, Resulting in 187% Performance Score; 06/03/2018 – LUFTHANSA CEO LHAG.DE SAYS NOT INTERESTED IN BUYING MORE A380S; 14/03/2018 – Boeing Sinks as Biggest Supplier Cites Challenging 737 Ramp-Up; 30/05/2018 – DELTA SAYS IT HAS BEEN WORKING WITH BOEING ON NMA AIRCRAFT; 25/04/2018 – But Boeing remains under pressure in the U.S. due to trade policy uncertainties; 14/03/2018 – DoD-US Air Force: Under Secretary of the Air Force visits Boeing; 05/04/2018 – China signals tough trade stance as U.S. officials push negotiations; 17/05/2018 – DAE TO CONSIDER ISSUING INTERNATIONAL BOND IN SECOND HALF OF 2018 – CEO

Investors sentiment is 1.65 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is flat, as 14 investors sold GOOD shares while 26 reduced holdings. only 23 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 18.19 million shares or 10.37% more from 16.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Nuveen Asset Llc has 0% invested in Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOOD) for 167,359 shares. Royal State Bank Of Canada has 45,830 shares. Legal General Group Incorporated Public Limited Company has invested 0% in Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOOD). Fmr Limited Liability Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOOD) for 1,143 shares. Millennium Mngmt Limited Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOOD) for 1.22M shares. 666,375 are owned by State Street. Thrivent For Lutherans reported 66,905 shares. Delphi Mngmt Ma has invested 0.38% in Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOOD). Guggenheim Ltd Liability Corp holds 38,231 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 1,824 are held by Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc. Bancorp Of Montreal Can invested 0% of its portfolio in Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOOD). California State Teachers Retirement holds 46,103 shares. Northern Tru holds 417,894 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Blackrock has 0% invested in Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOOD) for 2.33M shares. Dimensional Fund LP owns 439,893 shares.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc, which manages about $112.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nucor Corp (NYSE:NUE) by 21,257 shares to 1.36M shares, valued at $74.72M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 5,153 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 675,032 shares, and cut its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV).

Since April 22, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 insider sales for $53,429 activity.

