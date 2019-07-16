As Boeing Co. (BA) Market Valuation Declined, Westwood Management Raised Its Position; Ameritas Investment Partners Increases Holding in Activision Blizzard (ATVI)

Westwood Management Corp increased its stake in Boeing Co. (BA) by 86.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Management Corp bought 5,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 11,200 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.27M, up from 6,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Management Corp who had been investing in Boeing Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $203.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $3.72 during the last trading session, reaching $361.61. About 4.64M shares traded or 3.18% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 26/04/2018 – Boeing Awarded $427 Million Defense Logistics Agency Contract; 04/05/2018 – British Airways owner IAG hints Boeing set to win new order over Airbus; 30/04/2018 – Boeing Board Approves Quarterly Dividend; 03/05/2018 – Rolls-Royce CEO says will soon provide update on commercial marine unit review; 02/05/2018 – BOEING: LOW-EARTH ORBIT TRAVEL TO BE `COMMON’ W/N NEXT DECADE; 26/04/2018 – Boeing: Aviall Will Distribute Components to Support Maintenance, Repair of GE T700 Engine Models; 19/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Investigation underway as Cuba mourns plane crash; 20/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE – JAPAN WANTS NEW STEALTH AIRCRAFT TO USE JAPANESE ENGINES AND RADAR; 13/03/2018 – Brazil Said to See Boeing-Embraer Deal Hurt by U.S. Steel Tariff; 12/04/2018 – Airgas Recognized by Boeing with “Supplier of the Year” Award

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc increased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 101.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc bought 28,248 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 55,991 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55 million, up from 27,743 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $47.66. About 3.53M shares traded. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 35.45% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.88% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 29/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Announces Sale of Special Call of Duty®: WWII Fear Not Pack to Support the Placement of Veterans into High Quality Jobs; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION CEO SAYS FORNITE GAME IS EXPANDING GAMING MARKET; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Results Get Boost From In-Game Spending; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC – COMPANY INCREASES CY 2018 REVENUES AND EPS OUTLOOK; 29/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Announces Sale of Special Call of Duty®: WWII Fear Not Pack to Support the Placement of Veterans into High; 24/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard and the Call of Duty™ Endowment Named a 2018 Halo Award Winner; 04/05/2018 – The company’s CEO hinted Activision may do something in the same genre in the future; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Sees 2Q Rev $1.56B; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard 1Q Adj EPS 78c; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard 1Q EPS 65c

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $4.30 million activity.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 selling transactions for $51.18 million activity. $873,712 worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by COLBERT THEODORE III on Monday, February 11. The insider Smith Gregory D sold $7.83M. Shares for $5.03M were sold by McAllister Kevin G on Friday, February 8. Shares for $1.20 million were sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B. The insider LUTTIG J MICHAEL sold 8,500 shares worth $3.49 million.