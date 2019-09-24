As Boeing Co. (BA) Market Valuation Declined, Westwood Management Has Cut Position by $1.58 Million; As Danaher (DHR) Stock Value Rose, Cortland Associates Trimmed Position

Westwood Management Corp decreased its stake in Boeing Co. (BA) by 38.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Management Corp sold 4,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 6,850 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.49M, down from 11,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Management Corp who had been investing in Boeing Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $212.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $2.36 during the last trading session, reaching $377.03. About 3.03 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 22/03/2018 – Dow Jones Industrial Average Falls 2.6%; Boeing Leads Decline; 09/03/2018 – Boeing has ‘cash horsepower’ for targeted acquisitions: CEO; 26/04/2018 – Boeing: Aviall Will Distribute Components to Support Maintenance, Repair of GE T700 Engine Models; 23/05/2018 – Boeing To Provide Etihad Airways With Multiple Crew Management Solutions; 10/04/2018 – BOEING REPORTS 1Q TOTAL MAJOR PROGRAM DELIVERIES 184; 03/04/2018 – BOEING – FOLLOW-ON CONTRACT COVERS FULL SYSTEM LOGISTICS, ENGINEERING SUPPORT, SUPPLY CHAIN, DATA ANALYTICS AND TRAINING SERVICES; 14/03/2018 – Boeing has announced China will buy about $1 trillion of aircraft over the next 20 years; 23/05/2018 – BOEING – ANNOUNCED AGREEMENT WITH ETIHAD AIRWAYS TO PROVIDE MULTIPLE CREW MANAGEMENT SOLUTIONS; 25/04/2018 – Eurofighter urges U.S. not use nuclear certification to “leverage” German jets bid; 16/04/2018 – CB Technologies, Inc. Receives Boeing Excellence in Advocacy Award

Cortland Associates Inc decreased its stake in Danaher Corp (DHR) by 1.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Associates Inc sold 5,979 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.80% . The institutional investor held 440,033 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $62.89M, down from 446,012 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Associates Inc who had been investing in Danaher Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $103.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $144.6. About 1.74 million shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500. Some Historical DHR News: 26/03/2018 – DANAHER CORP SAYS ON MARCH 23, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO A $1.0 BLN 364-DAY REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING; 26/03/2018 – DANAHER CORP – CREDIT FACILITY EXPIRES ON MARCH 22, 2019; 12/03/2018 – DANAHER CORP DHR.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $108 FROM $106

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fiduciary, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 16,077 shares. Gould Asset Mngmt Ltd Co Ca has 0.45% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Boston Prtnrs holds 0.45% or 922,969 shares in its portfolio. Senator Inv Group Incorporated Lp reported 400,000 shares. Fisher Asset Ltd Co reported 270,316 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Jane Street Limited Liability Corp, New York-based fund reported 501,016 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Liability accumulated 4,349 shares. Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability Corporation owns 4.15M shares. Becker invested in 9,024 shares. Bartlett And Llc owns 9,375 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Federated Pa invested 0.08% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Mechanics Bank & Trust Trust Department has invested 0.32% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Naples Global Ltd Llc holds 1.93% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 21,796 shares. Rampart Management Limited Company holds 0.51% or 11,776 shares in its portfolio. Barbara Oil accumulated 22,500 shares.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31 billion for 40.45 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 38 investors sold DHR shares while 447 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 287 raised stakes. 536.72 million shares or 3.84% less from 558.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fayerweather Charles reported 16,822 shares or 3.62% of all its holdings. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 0.13% stake. Puzo Michael J reported 58,865 shares. Amica Mutual Insurance Communications reported 0.46% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Kings Point Cap holds 0.03% or 1,286 shares. Trust Of Virginia Va accumulated 2,275 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Klingenstein Fields Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 55,004 shares. Akre Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 1.66M shares. First Republic Invest Mngmt owns 0.49% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 623,987 shares. 48.26M are owned by Vanguard Gp. Fort Lp holds 0.61% or 22,363 shares. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Limited Liability Com holds 16,803 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Ins has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Mcmillion Capital has invested 0.28% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Moreover, San Francisco Sentry Invest (Ca) has 0.11% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 1,669 shares.

Analysts await Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, up 4.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.1 per share. DHR’s profit will be $824.97M for 31.43 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.19 actual earnings per share reported by Danaher Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.36% negative EPS growth.

Cortland Associates Inc, which manages about $580.00 million and $632.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 169,886 shares to 804,997 shares, valued at $42.21M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $348,800 activity.