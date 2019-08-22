As Boeing Co. (BA) Market Valuation Declined, Westwood Management Boosted by $1.98 Million Its Holding; Credit Agricole S A Position in At&T (T) Has Boosted by $2.49 Million as Shares Rose

Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 29.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Agricole S A bought 80,426 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 355,773 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.16M, up from 275,347 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Agricole S A who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $258.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $35.16. About 21.90 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 30/03/2018 – Cisco Receives 2018 AT&T Supplier Award; 05/04/2018 – AT&T’s Vrio Sets Terms Of IPO, To Raise Up To $653 Million — MarketWatch; 14/05/2018 – Ascend Capital Adds Time Warner, Exits AT&T, Cuts Mylan: 13F; 30/03/2018 – Hiya Receives 2018 AT&T Supplier Award; 15/05/2018 – MEDIA-AT&T union files complaint to force tax windfall plan disclosure – Bloomberg; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Export and Multinational Adds AT&T, Exits Conoco; 09/05/2018 – AT&T Says It Hired Cohen for Trump’s Views on Tax, Antitrust; 09/05/2018 – AT&T SAYS COOPERATED WITH SPECIAL COUNSEL MUELLER REGARDING TRUMP LAWYER MICHAEL COHEN IN NOVEMBER AND DECEMBER 2017; 11/05/2018 – AT&T Policy Chief Robert Quinn Forced Out; 11/05/2018 – AT&T CEO in hot water: It’s not just Michael Cohen

Westwood Management Corp increased its stake in Boeing Co. (BA) by 86.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Management Corp bought 5,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 11,200 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.27 million, up from 6,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Management Corp who had been investing in Boeing Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $196.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.48% or $8.24 during the last trading session, reaching $339.99. About 3.18M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 05/03/2018 – BOEING: EXTREMELY IMPORTANT TO GET EX-IM BANK OPERATING AGAIN; 17/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS BOEING & BOEING CAPITAL AT ‘A’/’F1’; 28/03/2018 – Dow is set to open 100 points higher as Boeing, tech rebound; 23/04/2018 – The National UAE: Exclusive: Flynas to launch talks with Boeing and Airbus for wide-body jets; 25/04/2018 – BOEING SEES FY CORE EPS $14.30 TO $14.50, EST. $14.10; 08/05/2018 – Boeing says will consult with U.S. on ‘next steps’ after Iran announcement; 10/04/2018 – BOEING QTRLY TOTAL COMMERCIAL AIRPLANES PROGRAMS DELIVERIES OF 184 UNITS; 30/04/2018 – Growing Boeing’s services unit “is a top priority,” CEO Dennis Muilenburg tells CNBC; 27/03/2018 – China Southern boss suggests Boeing orders at risk; 30/03/2018 – Boeing Gets Navy Contract of Up to $1.17B for Work Including 22 F/A-18E and 6 F/A-18F Super Hornets for Kuwait

Westwood Management Corp, which manages about $655.18M and $737.32M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teladoc Health Inc. by 8,200 shares to 576,300 shares, valued at $32.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in A by 350 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,170 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Personal Fincl Ser reported 708 shares. Perella Weinberg Prtn Capital Mngmt Lp has 0.26% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Community Fincl Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 2.79% or 21,477 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans stated it has 0.51% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Summit Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has 673 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Baldwin Investment has invested 0.35% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). The Florida-based Hyman Charles D has invested 4.07% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Welch Grp Inc Limited Liability Corporation owns 305 shares. Chase Counsel invested in 1.4% or 7,152 shares. Edgar Lomax Va reported 62,150 shares. Cna has invested 0.76% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Salem Counselors Inc, a North Carolina-based fund reported 2,131 shares. Hillsdale Inv Mgmt has 1,832 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. 4,802 are owned by Amarillo National Bank & Trust. Welch & Forbes Ltd Liability Com invested in 10,227 shares or 0.1% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.