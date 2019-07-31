As Boeing Co (BA) Market Valuation Declined, Welch Group Has Decreased Holding by $391,020; Cisco Systems (CSCO) Market Value Rose While Hikari Power LTD Trimmed by $2.87 Million Its Stake

Welch Group Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 77.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Welch Group Llc sold 1,029 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 305 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $116,000, down from 1,334 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Welch Group Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $192.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $6.22 during the last trading session, reaching $341.24. About 4.78 million shares traded or 6.77% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 07/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE: JAPAN’S NEW ADVANCED FIGHTER MAY BE BASED ON EXISTING FOREIGN DESIGN; 11/04/2018 – AZUL SA – ANNOUNCES THE LEASE OF TWO USED BOEING 737-400F TO SUPPORT THE RAPID GROWTH OF ITS CARGO BUSINESS UNIT, AZUL CARGO EXPRESS – SEC FILING; 21/05/2018 – Israel’s Spacecom gets $55 mln deal for African comms services; 15/03/2018 – Markets Now: Dow Gains 240 Points and It’s Not Just Boeing — Barron’s Blog; 10/04/2018 – Boeing Reports First-Quarter Deliveries; 18/05/2018 – U.S., China talks focus on cutting trade deficit, China denies $200 bln target; 22/03/2018 – Boeing will not appeal case against Bombardier – spokesman; 07/03/2018 – ROLLS-ROYCE RR.L CEO SAYS WOULD WANT TO PROVIDE ENGINE FOR BOEING’S POSSIBLE NEW MID-MARKET JET IF IT MAKES “COMMERCIAL SENSE”; 17/04/2018 – U.S. to announce new weapons export policy on Thursday; 10/04/2018 – BOEING – IN CONNECTION WITH NEW REVENUE RECOGNITION ACCOUNTING STANDARD, CO REMOVED 66 ORDERS FROM BACKLOG

Hikari Power Ltd decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 34.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hikari Power Ltd sold 54,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 103,900 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.61M, down from 158,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hikari Power Ltd who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $237.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.89% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $55.4. About 14.12M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 30/03/2018 – Cisco Receives 2018 AT&T Supplier Award; 25/05/2018 – ISG Smartalks™ Webinar to Reveal Best Practices for Maximizing Value in Cisco Negotiations; 19/03/2018 – Light Reading: Verizon, Cisco Lab Test ‘Information-Centric Networking’; 18/04/2018 – Global Network Access Control (NAC) Market (2018-2022) Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 27.23% – Key Vendors are Cisco, ForeScout Technologies, and HPE – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, lmprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on Integration (ROI) Awards; 17/04/2018 – Cisco President for Asia-Pacific and Japan Miyuki Suzuki said 5G will create “huge opportunities” for businesses to drive enriched customer experiences in augmented reality and virtual reality; 16/05/2018 – CISCO QTRLY INFRASTRUCTURE PLATFORMS REVENUE OF $7,163 MLN, UP 2 PCT; 06/03/2018 – LaSalle Solutions Renews Cisco Advanced Collaboration Architecture Specialization; 04/04/2018 – Consumer tech gets reprieve as U.S., China spar over tariffs; 15/05/2018 – Leading Marketing Innovators from Marketo and Cisco to Keynote This Year’s BRAND INNOVATION QUEST® in Chicago

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Hikari Power Ltd, which manages about $954.32 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) by 9,910 shares to 138,303 shares, valued at $11.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Akari Therapeutics Plc by 230,399 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.43M shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Ftse Emerging Markets Etf (VWO).

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 14 after the close. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21 billion for 18.47 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 127,874 are owned by Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com. Stephens Ar stated it has 322,455 shares. Nuwave Invest Management Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.1% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 404,476 are owned by Community. Salem Counselors accumulated 1.82% or 366,827 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 0.42% or 652,000 shares. 8,705 were accumulated by Cidel Asset. Mount Vernon Assoc Incorporated Md invested 3.83% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Tradewinds Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 0.61% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 30,950 shares. Winch Advisory Serv Limited Com holds 1.54% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 51,689 shares. Farmers Tru Co reported 176,715 shares or 2.7% of all its holdings. Baker Ellis Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co accumulated 11,043 shares. Jfs Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability Com reported 0.04% stake. Moody Comml Bank Trust Division owns 423,915 shares or 0.63% of their US portfolio. 13,098 were accumulated by Signalpoint Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 35.40 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Welch Group Llc, which manages about $645.12M and $908.40M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) by 3,943 shares to 125,037 shares, valued at $25.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED) by 3,628 shares in the quarter, for a total of 313,675 shares, and has risen its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 sales for $51.18 million activity. On Friday, February 8 the insider Smith Gregory D sold $7.83 million. COLBERT THEODORE III sold $873,712 worth of stock or 2,137 shares. CAPOZZI HEIDI B had sold 2,916 shares worth $1.20 million on Wednesday, February 13. LUTTIG J MICHAEL also sold $3.49 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Tuesday, February 12. 12,637 shares were sold by McAllister Kevin G, worth $5.03M on Friday, February 8.