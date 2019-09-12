As Boeing Co (BA) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Wellington Shields Capital Management Has Decreased Holding; Hap Trading Lifted Intrexon (XON) Holding by $392,280

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 21.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc sold 1,495 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 5,362 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.95M, down from 6,857 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $215.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.64% or $13.45 during the last trading session, reaching $382.94. About 8.41 million shares traded or 85.96% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 15/03/2018 – Markets Now: Dow Gains 240 Points and It’s Not Just Boeing — Barron’s Blog; 18/05/2018 – Pratik Mukane: #BREAKING: Boeing 737 plane carrying 104 crashes shortly after taking off from Havana’s main airport; 14/03/2018 – Dow falls 150 points led by Boeing on fears of a China trade war; 09/05/2018 – BOEING SEES $35B TOTAL DEALS IN PIPELINE AWAITING EX-IM CREDIT; 25/04/2018 – BOEING SAYS 787 PRODUCTION OF 14 A MONTH IS WELL SUPPORTED BY RECENT ORDERS – CONF CALL; 04/04/2018 – Boeing Is Said to Weigh Used 777 Makeovers to Beef Up Cargo Line; 16/03/2018 – BOEING – BOARD HAS ALSO APPROVED A ONE-TIME WAIVER OF ITS DIRECTOR RETIREMENT POLICY IN ORDER TO NOMINATE DUBERSTEIN FOR RE-ELECTION AS A DIRECTOR; 26/04/2018 – STLBusinessJournal: The Defense Logistics Agency has awarded Boeing a five-year $427 million sole-source contract to provide; 10/04/2018 – BOEING, EMBRAER TALKS TO ‘END IN MARRIAGE’: BRAZIL DEFENSE MIN; 21/03/2018 – Boeing: Added Capacity of MAX 9 Will Launch New Intl Routes

Hap Trading Llc increased its stake in Intrexon Corp (XON) by 304.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hap Trading Llc bought 56,040 shares as the company’s stock rose 91.15% . The institutional investor held 74,440 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $570,000, up from 18,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hap Trading Llc who had been investing in Intrexon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $6.36. About 169,941 shares traded. Intrexon Corporation (NYSE:XON) has declined 42.97% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.97% the S&P500. Some Historical XON News: 16/04/2018 – Exemplar Genetics Rare Neurological Disease Model Cleared by FDA for Commercial Research Use; 10/05/2018 – Intrexon 1Q Rev $43.8M; 14/05/2018 – Intrexon Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 14/05/2018 – Intrexon to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Healthcare Conference; 16/05/2018 – Ziopharm Oncology to Present Data from Clinical Studies of Controlled IL-12 in Breast Cancer and Glioblastoma at American Socie; 13/03/2018 Newman Ferrara LLP Announces Corporate Governance Investigation of Intrexon Corporation – XON; 23/05/2018 – The Cayman Government and Oxitec Launch Innovative Pilot to Suppress Aedes aegypti; 15/05/2018 – Intrexon Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – INTREXON 1Q LOSS/SHR 33C, EST. LOSS/SHR 18C; 29/03/2018 – ACTOBIO THERAPEUTICS SAYS “SOON WILL START CLINICAL TRIALS” WITH AG019 “IN ASSOCIATION WITH SPECIALIZED INSTITUTES IN EUROPE AND NORTH AMERICA”

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas reported 62,318 shares stake. Freestone Cap Hldg Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 6,122 shares. Comerica Comml Bank accumulated 137,177 shares or 0.41% of the stock. Cambridge Trust has 4,449 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Aqr Cap Mgmt holds 0.43% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 1.05M shares. 2,141 were reported by Groesbeck Investment Nj. Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Company holds 4,349 shares or 0.55% of its portfolio. Davis R M Inc owns 26,690 shares. Douglass Winthrop Limited Liability Corp holds 0.41% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 28,074 shares. Ing Groep Nv invested 2% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Marco Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Co reported 2,621 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Janney Montgomery Scott accumulated 0.58% or 206,039 shares. Markston Limited Liability Co stated it has 101,521 shares. Crestwood Gp Ltd Liability Corp reported 4,266 shares. Lincoln Natl Corporation has 9,498 shares.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31B for 41.09 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc, which manages about $901.02M and $603.50M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,029 shares to 5,148 shares, valued at $9.75M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walt Disney Co/The (NYSE:DIS) by 3,230 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,131 shares, and has risen its stake in Hawiian Elec (NYSE:HE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.5 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 19 investors sold XON shares while 32 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 120.81 million shares or 0.30% less from 121.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Atria Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON) for 65,655 shares. Gmt has 674,600 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Aperio Grp Limited Liability Company invested in 12,275 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 105,589 shares. Voya Mngmt Llc has 0% invested in Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON). Stifel Finance Corp has invested 0% in Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON). State Of Wisconsin Inv Board holds 109,900 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 36,192 were accumulated by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 10,309 shares. D E Shaw & has 0% invested in Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON) for 16,943 shares. Lagoda Invest Management Ltd Partnership holds 1.13% or 127,683 shares in its portfolio. Axa holds 0% or 90,396 shares in its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag has 0% invested in Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON) for 71,217 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md holds 0% or 30,095 shares in its portfolio. Guggenheim Lc holds 0% or 36,243 shares.

Hap Trading Llc, which manages about $1.30B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pra Health Sciences Inc (Call) by 214,900 shares to 35,100 shares, valued at $309,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altaba Inc by 102,926 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 118,974 shares, and cut its stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL).