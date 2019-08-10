As Boeing Co (BA) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Sigma Investment Counselors Decreased Its Holding by $379,095; As Amgen (AMGN) Market Value Rose, Hallmark Capital Management Has Cut by $463,050 Its Position

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 5.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc sold 995 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 16,767 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.40 million, down from 17,762 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $189.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $337.55. About 2.99 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 22/03/2018 – Boeing Says It Didn’t File Appeal in Bombardier Case at U.S. ITC; 01/05/2018 – Boeing to Buy KLX for $4.25 Billion; 08/03/2018 – EMBRAER EXECUTIVE SAYS CO REMAINS ENGAGED IN TALKS WITH BOEING AND BRAZILIAN GOVERNMENT TO REACH A TIE-UP THAT SATISFIES ALL SIDES; 26/03/2018 – Boeing HorizonX Invests in Australia-based Nanosatellite Commun Startup Myriota; 11/04/2018 – Boeing joins $37 million investment in British rocket firm Reaction Engines; 12/04/2018 – LMI Aerospace Receives 2017 Boeing Excellence In Advocacy Award; 03/04/2018 – Jet Air to Buy 75 Boeing 737 Max Planes as India Demand Climbs; 05/03/2018 – BOEING EXEC SAYS COMPANY HAS SIGNIFICANT SCOPE TO GROW IN COMMERCIAL SERVICES; 09/05/2018 – BOEING’S MUILENBURG SPEAKS AT THE ECONOMIC CLUB OF WASHINGTON; 26/04/2018 – STLBusinessJournal: The Defense Logistics Agency has awarded Boeing a five-year $427 million sole-source contract to provide

Hallmark Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 2.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hallmark Capital Management Inc sold 2,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 97,725 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.57M, down from 100,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.78B market cap company. The stock increased 5.95% or $11.02 during the last trading session, reaching $196.25. About 8.42M shares traded or 192.15% up from the average. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 24/04/2018 – AMGEN INC AMGN.O QTRLY NON-GAAP SHR $3.47; QTRLY GAAP SHR $3.25; QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $5.55 BLN VS $5.46 BLN; 17/05/2018 – Novartis and Amgen announce FDA approval of Aimovig(TM) (erenumab), a novel treatment developed specifically for migraine prevention; 17/05/2018 – FDA Approves Anti-migraine Drug From Novartis, Amgen — MarketWatch; 29/03/2018 – FDA SAYS GRANTED APPROVAL OF BLINCYTO TO AMGEN; 24/04/2018 – Amgen, Inc. Sees 2018 Rev $21.9B-$22.8B; 29/03/2018 – Amgen: FDA Accelerated Approval Based on Data From Phase 2 Study; 05/04/2018 – Samsung, Biogen Reach Deal With AbbVie to Sell Near Copy of Humira; 10/03/2018 – NUMERICALLY FEWER HEART-RELATED DEATHS REPORTED WITH PRALUENT VS PLACEBO IN STUDY – RESEARCHERS; 15/05/2018 – Amgen Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Novartis and Amgen announce FDA approval of Aimovig™ (erenumab-aooe), a novel treatment developed specifically for migraine p

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc, which manages about $718.41 million and $815.87 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (TIP) by 4,564 shares to 218,444 shares, valued at $24.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr by 95,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 327,805 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Natl Bank Of Australia invested in 0.2% or 55,207 shares. Management Corp Va, Virginia-based fund reported 786 shares. Twin Capital Mgmt owns 69,082 shares or 1.3% of their US portfolio. Stonebridge Capital owns 1.4% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 10,048 shares. Forbes J M & Llp holds 0.22% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 2,706 shares. Lakeview Cap Lc holds 0.37% or 1,582 shares. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security owns 5,929 shares or 1.64% of their US portfolio. Arrowgrass Prns (Us) Limited Partnership reported 61,000 shares. Laffer invested in 0% or 1,017 shares. Moody Bancorporation Trust Division stated it has 0.61% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Meiji Yasuda Life Ins holds 11,202 shares or 0.65% of its portfolio. Madison Incorporated owns 3,412 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Windsor Mngmt Ltd invested 0.13% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Stewart And Patten Com Lc stated it has 0.15% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Orleans Mgmt La has invested 2.19% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $8.18 million activity. CAPOZZI HEIDI B also sold $1.20M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares. The insider LUTTIG J MICHAEL sold $3.49M.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 35.02 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

