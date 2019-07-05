As Boeing Co (BA) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Omers Administration Trimmed Holding by $14.62 Million; Becker Capital Management Cut Pfizer Com (PFE) Stake by $5.00 Million as Market Value Declined

Omers Administration Corp decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 16.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Omers Administration Corp sold 37,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 185,215 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73.20 million, down from 222,215 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Omers Administration Corp who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $200.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $355.7. About 2.43 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 24/04/2018 – Ryanair Holdings Exercises 25 Boeing-Max-200 Options; 21/05/2018 – Zunum is backed by venture arms of Boeing and JetBlue; 10/04/2018 – BOEING REPORTS 1Q TOTAL ORDERS 255 ON COMPANY WEBSITE; 27/03/2018 – HONG KONG — As voices against U.S. President Donald Trump’s plan to impose punitive tariffs on Chinese imports grow louder from various quarters in China, the head of a state-owned airline issued his own missive on Tuesday, suggesting American aircraft manufacturer Boeing as a target; 14/03/2018 – BA: Developing story out of Key West. Unconfirmed reports of a F-18 Super Hornet in the water near Naval Air Station Key West; 10/04/2018 – INDONESIA’S LION AIR GROUP ANNOUNCES PURCHASE OF 50 BOEING 737 MAX 10 JETS FOR $6.24 BLN; 12/04/2018 – BRAZIL PLANEMAKER EMBRAER SAYS IT HAS MAINTAINED TALKS WITH BOEING ABOUT PARTNERSHIP BUT STILL HASN’T REACHED AN ACCORD -FILING; 28/03/2018 – BOC Aviation says to buy 6 Boeing aircraft worth $1.7 bln; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CEO TIMING OF DECISION ON POSSIBLE NEW MID-MARKET IS YET TO BE DETERMINED, MAKING PRORGESS ON STUDIES; 14/03/2018 – Thousands of Boeing B777 and B747 Expendables at Jet Midwest, Inc

Becker Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (PFE) by 8.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Becker Capital Management Inc sold 119,161 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.33 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $56.62M, down from 1.45 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $243.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $43.99. About 12.20 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 27/03/2018 – GSK says very confident about consumer margin goal of at least 20 pct; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer 1Q Rev $12.9B; 07/05/2018 – WAVE LIFE: PFIZER HAD RIGHT TO SELECT A MAXIMUM OF FIVE TARGETS; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER, P&G FAR APART ON PRICE IN CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 22/05/2018 – Pfizer Begins a Phase 1/2 Study to Evaluate Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) Vaccine; 25/04/2018 – ASTELLAS PHARMA FY XTANDI SALES 294.3B YEN; 15/05/2018 – #2 PM bureau: Pfizer finally finishes a 3-year regulatory odyssey, bagging an FDA OK for 1st Epogen knockoff $PFE $AMGN $JNJ; 23/03/2018 – Pfizer Unit Runs Out of Buyers as Consumer Health Loses Allure; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 25/05/2018 – Pfizer is under pressure to resolve a shortage of life-saving EpiPens

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 selling transactions for $51.18 million activity. CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold 2,916 shares worth $1.20M. $3.49M worth of stock was sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL on Tuesday, February 12. On Monday, February 11 the insider COLBERT THEODORE III sold $873,712. 19,500 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares with value of $7.83M were sold by Smith Gregory D. KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN also sold $10.50M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares.

Omers Administration Corp, which manages about $8.69B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB) by 8,200 shares to 26,100 shares, valued at $1.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Prudential Finl Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 5,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Belmond Ltd (NYSE:BEL).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 earnings per share, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02 billion for 49.13 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 11,814 were accumulated by Logan Capital Management. Adage Capital Ptnrs Limited Co invested in 0.72% or 758,217 shares. Franklin Resources holds 0.44% or 2.15M shares. 3,263 are held by Triangle Securities Wealth Mngmt. U S Glob holds 13,022 shares or 2.15% of its portfolio. Cibc Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.12% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 50,179 shares. Avalon Ltd Llc invested 1.13% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Kentucky-based Mcf Advisors Limited Liability Company has invested 0.07% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Manufacturers Life Insurance The holds 654,998 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Duff & Phelps Inv Mgmt has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Moreover, Burke Herbert Bank & Trust has 2.45% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 7,272 shares. Atlas Browninc has 1,925 shares for 0.52% of their portfolio. Spectrum Management Gp owns 13,670 shares for 1.56% of their portfolio. Smith Asset Mgmt Gp Ltd Partnership holds 214,405 shares or 2.65% of its portfolio. Palisades Hudson Asset Management LP holds 0.6% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 2,434 shares.

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.78 earnings per share, down 3.70% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.81 per share. PFE’s profit will be $4.32 billion for 14.10 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.24% negative EPS growth.

Becker Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.70 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 80,277 shares to 519,015 shares, valued at $27.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 7,482 shares in the quarter, for a total of 702,774 shares, and has risen its stake in Union Pac Corp Com (NYSE:UNP).