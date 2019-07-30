As Boeing Co (BA) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder L & S Advisors Has Decreased Position by $2.03 Million; Schafer Cullen Capital Management Decreased Position in Boeing Co/The (BA) as Stock Declined

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co/The (BA) by 2.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc sold 3,567 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 157,838 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.20 million, down from 161,405 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $193.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $2.96 during the last trading session, reaching $343.17. About 2.42M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 04/05/2018 – Spacecraft for detecting ‘Marsquakes’ set for rare California launch; 10/04/2018 – BOEING, EMBRAER TALKS TO ‘END IN MARRIAGE’: BRAZIL DEFENSE MIN; 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, both fell more than 3.5 percent; 27/04/2018 – Embraer sees strong year ahead for E-Jet sales campaigns -CEO; 16/03/2018 – SEATTLE-BOEING BA.N 737 MAX 7 UPGRADED NARROWBODY PLANE TAKES OFF ON MAIDEN FLIGHT; 08/03/2018 – EMBRAER, BOEING IN TALKS; NOTHING ELSE TO DISCLOSURE: CEO; 17/04/2018 – INSIGHT-Arming the world: Inside Trump’s “Buy American” drive to expand weapons exports; 03/04/2018 – BOEING – FOLLOW-ON CONTRACT COVERS FULL SYSTEM LOGISTICS, ENGINEERING SUPPORT, SUPPLY CHAIN, DATA ANALYTICS AND TRAINING SERVICES; 01/05/2018 – Boeing to Buy KLX for $63 a Share; 30/04/2018 – BOEING IS SUPPORTING NTSB PROBE INTO SOUTHWEST FLIGHT 1380

L & S Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 69.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. L & S Advisors Inc analyzed 5,329 shares as the company's stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2,295 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $875,000, down from 7,624 at the end of the previous reported quarter. L & S Advisors Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $193.11B market cap company.

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc, which manages about $10.62B and $6.83B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eaton Corp. Plc (NYSE:ETN) by 63,290 shares to 265,029 shares, valued at $21.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Archer (NYSE:ADM) by 90,013 shares in the quarter, for a total of 428,663 shares, and has risen its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc..

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chevy Chase Incorporated owns 0.69% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 443,732 shares. Farmers Financial Bank stated it has 233 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. 1,195 were reported by Allsquare Wealth Lc. Orrstown Fincl Svcs Inc holds 0.77% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 1,447 shares. Allen Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.03% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 2,428 shares. Moreover, Wellington Mngmt Llp has 0.12% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Autus Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp, a Arizona-based fund reported 539 shares. Greystone Managed holds 0.55% or 24,479 shares in its portfolio. Birinyi reported 11,300 shares. Stanley accumulated 6,699 shares. Mogy Joel R Counsel holds 1.62% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 31,447 shares. Franklin Street Nc owns 6,266 shares. Spears Abacus Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 2,259 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corp reported 5,575 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.9% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Boeing: Buying The Bottom – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Dark Clouds Above Boeing – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Boeing Sets Aside $100M For 737 Max Crash Victims – Benzinga” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Livetradingnews.com and their article: “The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) slid after ratings agencies issued a negative outlook – Live Trading News” published on July 23, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Boeingâ€™s 6-Month Deliveries Plunge by More Than a Third – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 35.60 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 sales for $51.18 million activity. McAllister Kevin G sold $5.03 million worth of stock. $10.50 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN on Monday, February 4. 2,137 shares valued at $873,712 were sold by COLBERT THEODORE III on Monday, February 11. Shares for $7.83M were sold by Smith Gregory D on Friday, February 8. Shares for $1.20 million were sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B on Wednesday, February 13.

L & S Advisors Inc, which manages about $330.44 million and $743.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc by 33,078 shares to 53,405 shares, valued at $5.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enter Pro Partners Lp (NYSE:EPD) by 37,475 shares in the quarter, for a total of 96,066 shares, and has risen its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST).

