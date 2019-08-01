As Boeing Co (BA) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Hamel Associates Boosted Holding; Mengis Capital Management Upped Its Amazon Com Com (AMZN) Stake by $496,620 as Market Value Declined

Mengis Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (AMZN) by 56.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mengis Capital Management Inc bought 279 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 773 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38 million, up from 494 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $918.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $9.37 during the last trading session, reaching $1857.41. About 4.43M shares traded or 15.29% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 25/04/2018 – Companies are complaining they can’t find enough truck drivers to ship their stuff because of Amazon; 02/05/2018 – Amazon is reportedly offering discounts to retailers for using its payment service; 09/03/2018 – Energy Impact Partners and Amazon Alexa Fund led a $62 million investment in Ecobee, a Toronto-based company that makes smart home devices that conserve energy; 27/04/2018 – This analyst predicts Amazon will become the first trillion dollar company in the next 12 months; 27/03/2018 – High stakes Amazon places its […]; 12/04/2018 – Roger Cheng: SCOOP: Amazon is considering integrating Amazon Key into Ring now that the acquisition has closed, by @benfoxrubin; 10/05/2018 – Engage ESM Launches New ServiceNow Integration for Amazon Web Services to Improve Enterprise Productivity and Governance; 17/05/2018 – Walmart, Big Retail Chains Ride U.S. Economy as They Battle Amazon; 07/03/2018 – Recode Daily: Trump’s top economic adviser is the latest high-profile exit from the White House Plus, Google is helping the Pentagon build AI for drones, Amazon is elbowing out Instacart for Whole Foods delivery, and Google Street View goes to Disneyland; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Ocado courts global food retailers with robot army

Hamel Associates Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 23.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamel Associates Inc bought 1,835 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 9,500 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.62 million, up from 7,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamel Associates Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $187.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.09% or $7.14 during the last trading session, reaching $334.04. About 6.06M shares traded or 34.81% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 11/05/2018 – SENIOR OFFICIAL FAKHRIYEH-KASHAN SAYS NO DOWN PAYMENT HAS BEEN MADE TO AIRBUS, BOEING FOR FUTURE DELIVERIES – FARS; 10/05/2018 – Boeing is playing down the potential loss of $20 billion in sales to Iranian airlines; 07/05/2018 – INTERVIEW-Ethiopian Airlines to step up expansion with more deals and jets; 15/05/2018 – Alkeon Adds Boeing, Exits Alphabet, Cuts PayPal: 13F; 05/05/2018 – UNITED LAUNCH ALLIANCE ROCKET CARRYING NASA’S LATEST ROBOT MARS LANDER BLASTS OFF FROM VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE IN CALIFORNIA; 25/04/2018 – Boeing Sees FY Adj EPS $14.30-Adj EPS $14.50; 01/05/2018 – Boeing: Acquisition to Have Neutral Earnings Impact Through 2019; Accretion Thereafter; 12/04/2018 – EMBRAER SEEN SEEKING BOARD SETS, MIN. 20% IN BOEING JV: VALOR; 22/03/2018 – Boeing Poised for Worst Month in Two Years on Trade-War Fears; 22/03/2018 – BOEING: DIDN’T FILE APPEAL IN BOMBARDIER CASE AT U.S. ITC

Hamel Associates Inc, which manages about $314.24 million and $222.81 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EFAV) by 33,867 shares to 51,536 shares, valued at $3.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK) by 3,391 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,430 shares, and cut its stake in Emerson Elec Co (NYSE:EMR).

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Boeing 787: The Dream During A Crisis – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “The Boeing 737 MAX Cancellation Myth – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “This Aerospace ETF Could Fly This Week – Benzinga” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Boeing Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Boeing’s 737 Planes Might Not Fly Until 2020: Report – Benzinga” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 sales for $51.18 million activity. 12,637 shares valued at $5.03 million were sold by McAllister Kevin G on Friday, February 8. The insider Smith Gregory D sold $7.83 million. 2,916 shares valued at $1.20M were sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B on Wednesday, February 13. Shares for $3.49M were sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL. On Monday, February 4 KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN sold $10.50 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 26,557 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street has 0.78% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Usca Ria Llc reported 11,147 shares. Fcg Ltd Com has 0.13% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Guyasuta reported 5,293 shares. Dorsey Whitney Ltd Com has invested 0.26% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Hanson Doremus Management holds 1.61% or 12,799 shares in its portfolio. Driehaus Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 609 shares. Naples Advisors Lc stated it has 21,188 shares. Wellington Shields Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.44% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Lsv Asset Mngmt holds 36,700 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Telos has 617 shares. Moreover, Aspiriant Ltd has 0.04% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Ameriprise Fin Inc reported 0.4% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 12,906 were accumulated by Jump Trading Ltd. Boston Rech Mgmt Incorporated has 0.25% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Mengis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $163.94 million and $179.18M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anheuser Busch Cos Inc Com by 6,690 shares to 4,225 shares, valued at $354,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.