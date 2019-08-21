As Boeing Co (BA) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Cordasco Financial Network Cut Its Position by $355,200; Orrstown Financial Services Position in Netflix Com (NFLX) Has Lifted as Stock Value Declined

Orrstown Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Netflix Inc Com (NFLX) by 151.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orrstown Financial Services Inc bought 1,035 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 1,718 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $612,000, up from 683 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Netflix Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $130.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $299.02. About 2.99M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 05/03/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $345 FROM $290; 30/04/2018 – Jon Markman: Netflix has considered buying theaters, including Mark Cuban’s Landmark, to gain an Oscar edge; 24/04/2018 – NFLX, TSLA, GM and 1 more: Social Capital is long all of Greenlight’s shorts, the afternoon just got interesting #sohn2018 – ! $NFLX $TSLA $GM $GLRE; 20/04/2018 – Funko Awarded 2018 Best Documentary Feature Film from San Diego Film Awards; 15/03/2018 – ‘Get Out’ producer Jason Blum talks about Netflix, low-budget movies and the Oscars:; 16/04/2018 – Netflix Hasn’t Found an Expectation It Can’t Beat — Heard on the Street; 08/05/2018 – Daily Mail: BBC goes into battle with Netflix and Amazon ‘as it holds talks with Channel 4 and ITV about teaming up to create a; 20/03/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Amy Poehler to Direct, Star In and Produce Netflix Comedy ‘Wine Country’; 16/04/2018 – Investors May Be Watching These Netflix-Heavy Funds: ETF Watch; 02/04/2018 – Reality TV World: Netflix posts job openings for paid binge-watchers

Cordasco Financial Network decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 87.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cordasco Financial Network sold 925 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 130 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50,000, down from 1,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cordasco Financial Network who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $192.04B market cap company. The stock increased 2.87% or $9.53 during the last trading session, reaching $341.28. About 2.01 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 17/04/2018 – One dead after engine failure forces Southwest emergency landing in Philadelphia; 25/04/2018 – BOEING 1Q REV. $23.4B, EST. $22.23B; 25/04/2018 – BOEING FOCUSED ON RISK MITIGATION W/N COMPANY AND SUPPLY CHAIN; 06/03/2018 – Hawaiian Also Has Purchase Rights for 10 Additional Boeing 787s; 07/03/2018 – AIR CANADA TO LAUNCH NEW SERVICE TO KAUAI, DOUBLE FREQUENCY OF WESTERN CANADA FLIGHTS TO HAWAII WITH NEW BOEING 737 MAX FLEET; 11/04/2018 – BOEING INVESTED IN REACTION ENGINES’ $37.3M FUNDING ROUND; 12/04/2018 – GE CAPITAL AVIATION- FINANCING COVERS 21 BOEING 737-900ER’S CURRENTLY OPERATED BY LION AIR AND 30 AIRCRAFT ON ORDER BY LION AIR; 14/03/2018 – BOEING – WORK WILL BE PERFORMED UNDER A FIVE-YEAR CONTRACT, WHICH INCLUDES ONGOING MAINTENANCE SUPPORT; 23/05/2018 – BOEING – ANNOUNCED AGREEMENT WITH ETIHAD AIRWAYS TO PROVIDE MULTIPLE CREW MANAGEMENT SOLUTIONS; 12/04/2018 – BOEING: NASA NEEDS TO LEAD MARS, DEEP-SPACE EXPLORATION

Orrstown Financial Services Inc, which manages about $71.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lkq Corp Com (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 11,401 shares to 2,500 shares, valued at $71,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc Com (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 9,477 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,263 shares, and cut its stake in 3M Co Com (NYSE:MMM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chevy Chase Trust holds 366,788 shares. Telos Management Inc accumulated 1,236 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Company has invested 0.06% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Gamco Invsts Et Al holds 0.03% or 10,463 shares in its portfolio. Bridgeway Cap Mgmt holds 0.06% or 14,100 shares in its portfolio. Intrust Bancorporation Na holds 3,129 shares. 348,559 are held by Raymond James And Assocs. Virtu Limited Liability has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). San Francisco Sentry Inv (Ca) holds 7,642 shares or 1.18% of its portfolio. Agf reported 0.97% stake. Thornburg Investment Incorporated reported 39,228 shares stake. Axiom Intl Investors Ltd Limited Liability Company De holds 1.46% or 133,091 shares. Hillman holds 67,071 shares. Addison Capital owns 0.39% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 1,431 shares.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 35.40 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Cordasco Financial Network, which manages about $422.43 million and $99.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IWB) by 2,494 shares to 209,570 shares, valued at $32.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highlander Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 1.75% or 7,425 shares. Fiduciary Financial Serv Of The Southwest Incorporated Tx stated it has 39,360 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 6,122 shares. Chemung Canal Trust stated it has 0.81% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Alesco Limited Liability Co stated it has 814 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Amica Mutual Insur invested in 19,796 shares or 0.94% of the stock. Moreover, Camarda Financial Advsr Ltd Liability has 0.07% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 1832 Asset Mgmt Lp holds 112,599 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Limited Com has invested 0.86% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Wunderlich Managemnt has 1.77% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 6,672 shares. 58,336 are held by Clark Mngmt Grp. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 462,406 shares. Moreover, Mogy Joel R Inv Counsel has 1.62% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Welch Grp Lc accumulated 0.01% or 305 shares. Brighton Jones Ltd Liability Company reported 10,316 shares.