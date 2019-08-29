As Boeing Co (BA) Market Valuation Declined, Sfe Investment Counsel Trimmed Stake; Thomas White International LTD Stake in Ball (BLL) Has Trimmed by $359,100

Thomas White International Ltd decreased its stake in Ball Corporation (BLL) by 25.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas White International Ltd sold 6,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.83% . The institutional investor held 18,132 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.05M, down from 24,432 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas White International Ltd who had been investing in Ball Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $80.48. About 514,990 shares traded. Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) has risen 85.28% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 85.28% the S&P500. Some Historical BLL News: 23/03/2018 – CENTERRA GOLD REPORTS RESTART OF SECOND BALL MILL CIRCUIT AT; 16/04/2018 – Ball Aerospace to Collaborate with Honeywell for Optical Communication DataLinks Products; 28/03/2018 – CRICKET AUSTRALIA ANNOUNCES 12-MONTH BANS FOR STEVE SMITH AND DAVID WARNER FOR THEIR ROLES IN BALL-TAMPERING SCANDAL IN SOUTH AFRICA – CA STATEMENT; 05/03/2018 – FDA: Synthes (USA) Products LLC- 2.5 mm Reaming Rod, Ball tip with extension, 950 mm, sterile, Part Number: 351.707S Reaming; 21/03/2018 – Federal Register: Notice of Receipt of Petition for Decision That Nonconforming Model Year 2013 and 2014 Victory Hammer 8-Ball; 25/04/2018 – New York Post: Angry LaVar Ball abruptly pulls sons out of Lithuania; 15/05/2018 – Wasabi Introduces Wasabi Ball Data Transfer Appliance; 05/03/2018 – FDA: Synthes (USA) Products LLC- 2.5 mm Reaming Rod, Ball tip, 1150 mm, sterile, Part Number: 351.708S Reaming Rods are intende; 03/05/2018 – Ball Corp 1Q EPS 35c; 16/03/2018 – Fashion at the Frick: The Museum Hosts Annual Young Fellows Ball

Sfe Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 17.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sfe Investment Counsel sold 1,272 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 6,192 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.36 million, down from 7,464 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sfe Investment Counsel who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $204.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $3.05 during the last trading session, reaching $363.02. About 2.06M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 07/05/2018 – Lufthansa to order 16 planes worth 2.1 bln euros; 29/05/2018 – Four years on, MH370 families await report as search ends for missing plane; 09/05/2018 – Boeing CEO Downplays Impact of Trump Canceling Iran Licenses; 17/04/2018 – BOEING SAYS IS AWARE OF AN INCIDENT WITH SOUTHWEST AIRLINE FLIGHT NUMBER 1380; 14/03/2018 – Dow falls more than 100 points led by Boeing on fears of a China trade war; 21/05/2018 – Boeing-Backed Startup Lands JetSuite for Electric Plane’s Debut; 04/04/2018 – Boeing says India’s Jet Airways signs firm order for 75 737 MAX jets; 06/03/2018 – BOEING FACES U.S.-ASIA CARGO CLASH IN DESIGN OF NEW ‘797’ JET; 12/04/2018 – BOEING CEO SEES BURGEONING COMMERCIAL INVESTMENT IN SPACE; 14/03/2018 – Boeing has announced China will buy about $1 trillion of aircraft over the next 20 years

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.49, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 36 investors sold BLL shares while 173 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 262.22 million shares or 4.96% less from 275.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System owns 448,485 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Norinchukin Financial Bank The owns 63,458 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Indiana & Inv Com reported 101,311 shares. Bancorp Of Montreal Can stated it has 554,650 shares. Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability Corp holds 40,403 shares. Advisory Alpha Limited Liability Company stated it has 14,968 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Communication Ny holds 50,099 shares. Private Advisor Group Llc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Dupont reported 5,025 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 758,250 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv accumulated 162,733 shares. Moreover, Pictet Asset Ltd has 0.02% invested in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Invesco Limited stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Lifeplan Fincl accumulated 3,926 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Citigroup Inc holds 146,635 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Thomas White International Ltd, which manages about $2.28 billion and $554.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Shinhan Financial Group Adr (NYSE:SHG) by 21,310 shares to 86,758 shares, valued at $3.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Of China Adr (BACHY) by 56,125 shares in the quarter, for a total of 244,108 shares, and has risen its stake in Infosys Ltd Adr (NYSE:INFY).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 37.66 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Leavell Management Inc has invested 0.09% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Kidder Stephen W holds 705 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Marble Harbor Inv Counsel Limited Liability Company has 4,375 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. St Johns Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 50 shares. Smithfield Tru holds 0.19% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 4,680 shares. Oxbow Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.05% or 1,111 shares. Trustmark Financial Bank Tru Department reported 0.29% stake. Dupont Cap Mgmt Corporation owns 45,295 shares. Ls Investment Lc accumulated 0.25% or 10,654 shares. Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Corp holds 0.71% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 47,002 shares. Pittenger And Anderson Incorporated holds 0.48% or 16,193 shares in its portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc reported 14,806 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Atalanta Sosnoff Ltd Llc has 226,201 shares for 2.7% of their portfolio. Tru Of Vermont accumulated 18,779 shares. Geode Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.65% stake.

Sfe Investment Counsel, which manages about $321.20 million and $221.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 84,006 shares to 224,453 shares, valued at $5.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 24,892 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Cleveland Cliffs Inc.

