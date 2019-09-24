As Boeing Co (BA) Market Valuation Declined, Pettyjohn Wood & White Has Increased by $437,892 Its Stake; Merriman Wealth Management Maintains Stake in Verizon Communications (VZ)

Merriman Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 5.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Merriman Wealth Management Llc bought 827 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 17,311 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.81 million, up from 16,484 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Merriman Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $251.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $60.8. About 4.06M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 15/05/2018 – VERIZON CEO LOWELL MCADAM APPEARING ON CNBC TV; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile wanted to buy Straight Path last year, but it bowed out early after AT&T and Verizon bid up the company; 24/04/2018 – Verizon beats on earnings; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Six Classes of GCCFC 2007-GG9; 05/04/2018 – HELIOS AND MATHESON ANALYTICS- OATH AND VERIZON HAVE TAKEN AN OWNERSHIP STAKE IN MOVIEPASS THROUGH EQUITY IN HMNY IN CONNECTION WITH TRANSACTION; 15/05/2018 – VERIZON CEO: 2 OF 4 CITIES TO GET 5G THIS YEAR SACRAMENTO, L.A; 26/04/2018 – Globalstar’s FiberLight deal presented longer-term solution than activist proposal; 20/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 10/05/2018 – U.S. ‘net neutrality’ rules will end on June 11 – FCC; 11/05/2018 – Verizon to repurchase debt securities

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 8.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc bought 1,203 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 15,345 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.59 million, up from 14,142 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $212.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $377.59. About 1.08M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/04/2018 – BOEING 787 DEFERRED COSTS FELL TO $24.7B VS $25.4B IN 4Q; 28/03/2018 – BOC Aviation Says Combined List Price of 6 Boeing 787-9 Aircraft is US$1.69 Billion; 18/05/2018 – IAG ICAG.L CEO SAYS WILL NOT MAKE HOSTILE BID FOR NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE NWC.OL , WILL NOT ENGAGE IN A BIDDING WAR; 08/05/2018 – U.S. Treasury’s Mnuchin does not see Iran sanctions hiking oil prices; 28/03/2018 – BOEING SAYS MALWARE AFFECTED A SMALL NUMBER OF SYSTEMS; 26/04/2018 – Boeing: Gulf Air Set to Take Delivery of Four More Dreamliners This Year; 08/05/2018 – Boeing, Lufthansa Group Order for Four More 777 Airplanes Is Valued at $1.4 B at List Prices; 10/04/2018 – AIRBUS AIR.PA SUSPENDS STUDY ON ENHANCED ‘A320NEO-PLUS’ JET, FOCUSING INSTEAD ON CURRENT PRODUCTION CHALLENGES; 10/04/2018 – Boeing-Embraer Deal Buoyed as Brazil Minister Sees `Marriage’; 14/03/2018 – Qatar Armed Forces Selects Boeing Global Services Subsidiary, Tapestry Solutions, to Modernize Its Logistics and Business Systems

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 50 investors sold VZ shares while 575 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 0.05% less from 2.61 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oakbrook Investments accumulated 146,761 shares or 0.5% of the stock. Tennessee-based Wunderlich Managemnt has invested 0.86% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Heritage Wealth Advsrs reported 0% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Aureus Asset Ltd Llc owns 0.04% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 5,507 shares. Principal Fincl Gp invested 0.49% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Boyd Watterson Asset Mngmt Llc Oh holds 0.57% or 14,581 shares in its portfolio. 2.59 million were reported by Fil. 5,267 are held by Gsa Capital Prtn Limited Liability Partnership. Cypress Gp owns 94,568 shares for 1.07% of their portfolio. Vanguard Group holds 0.7% or 324.30 million shares in its portfolio. City reported 1.3% stake. Rench Wealth Mgmt, Texas-based fund reported 109,126 shares. Orleans Mgmt Corp La holds 2.26% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 52,520 shares. Highland Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 1.21% or 284,153 shares in its portfolio. Fred Alger Management reported 59,517 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Merriman Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.58B and $5.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 830 shares to 26,522 shares, valued at $22.43 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2,631 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,214 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds (RWO).

