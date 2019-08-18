As Boeing Co (BA) Market Valuation Declined, Neville Rodie & Shaw Lifted by $1.27 Million Its Holding; As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stock Value Declined, Holder Cullinan Associates Cut Position by $7.61 Million

Cullinan Associates Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil (XOM) by 27.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullinan Associates Inc sold 95,063 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 246,289 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.90M, down from 341,352 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $288.99B market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $68.3. About 12.65 million shares traded or 17.13% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 07/03/2018 – EXXON V-P CHAPMAN COMMENTS AT ANALYST DAY CONFERENCE; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT: INDUSTRIAL USERS OF GRONINGEN GAS MUST SWITCH SOURCES BY 2022; 12/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N – PRODUCTION SAFELY RESTARTS AHEAD OF SCHEDULE AT PNG LNG PLANT NEAR PORT MORESBY; 23/05/2018 – EXXONMOBIL SAYS METHANE EMISSIONS TO DROP 15% BY 2020; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE PRICEWATERHOUSECOOPERS LLP AS COMPANY’S AUDITOR; 12/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N -LNG EXPORTS ARE EXPECTED TO RESUME SOON; 26/03/2018 – EIN BP Energy News: Rumors Of Exxon Mobil’s Demise Are Greatly Exaggerated; 12/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL-PRODUCTION OF LIQUEFIED NATURAL GAS RESUMED AT PROJECT IN PAPUA NEW GUINEA AFTER TEMPORARY SHUTDOWN AFTER A EARTHQUAKE OCCURRED IN REGION; 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SAYS EXPECTS TO MAKE FINAL INVESTMENT DECISION ON GOLDEN PASS EXPANSION WITH EXXONMOBIL BY YEAR END; 29/03/2018 – EXXON QPI AND PETROBRAS WIN BLOCK IN CAMPOS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 7.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc bought 3,337 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 45,632 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.40M, up from 42,295 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $185.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $330.45. About 3.87 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 05/03/2018 – BOEING EXEC SEES 5 PCT OF 2018 DELIVERIES FINANCED BY INSURANCE INDUSTRY THIS YEAR, UP FROM 2 PCT IN 2017; 14/03/2018 – SPIRIT AERO CEO SEES `CHALLENGING’ 1Q ON BOEING 737 SURGE; 18/04/2018 – WestJet to ‘accelerate’ fan blade inspections following fatal Southwest accident; 25/04/2018 – BOEING PROVIDED UPDATE IN EARNINGS PRESENTATION; 03/04/2018 – Southwest in Talks With Boeing for Additional 737 Max Jet Orders; 11/04/2018 – BOC AVIATION – NOTIFIED BY CERTAIN AIRLINE CUSTOMERS OF INTENTION TO BUY 10 AIRCRAFT INCLUDING 5 SCHEDULED FOR DELIVERY IN 2018; 03/04/2018 – Air Lease Orders Eight More Boeing 737 Max 8 Planes; 08/03/2018 – RPT-EMBRAER CEO SAYS THERE ARE SIGNS OF A RECOVERY IN BUSINESS JET INDUSTRY, ALTHOUGH NOT AN AGGRESSIVE ONE; 12/04/2018 – BRAZIL PLANEMAKER EMBRAER SAYS IT HAS MAINTAINED TALKS WITH BOEING ABOUT PARTNERSHIP BUT STILL HASN’T REACHED AN ACCORD -FILING; 29/05/2018 – BOEING’S HRINAK: TECHNOLOGY WILL CHANGE DEFENSE SECTOR

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc, which manages about $1.50 billion and $943.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,445 shares to 256,469 shares, valued at $35.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intl Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) by 4,322 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,452 shares, and cut its stake in United Parcel Service Class B (NYSE:UPS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinnacle Lc reported 0% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Farr Miller And Washington Limited Liability Co Dc holds 0.11% or 3,524 shares in its portfolio. Private Ocean Llc accumulated 2,556 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0.3% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Retail Bank Hapoalim Bm invested 1.07% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Cambridge Inv Rech Advsr Inc owns 89,689 shares. Moreover, Crestwood Advisors Grp Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.1% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Tiverton Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.7% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 42,460 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt reported 4,692 shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas has invested 0.56% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). First Foundation Advsr reported 7,445 shares stake. Duff & Phelps Inv Management Commerce has invested 0.03% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Markston Int Ltd Com has 103,761 shares. Torray Lc invested in 3,729 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kemper Master Retirement Tru has 2.57% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Braun Stacey Inc, a New York-based fund reported 175,387 shares. Capstone Fincl holds 0.05% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 3,919 shares. Willow Creek Wealth Mngmt has 3,160 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Forte Capital Lc Adv reported 23,881 shares. Dsc Advsr Lp holds 4,274 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Somerset Trust Company owns 1.03% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 24,241 shares. Sonata Cap Inc reported 0.24% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Bridgeway Cap Management Incorporated holds 173,637 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Northstar Group invested in 24,154 shares or 0.87% of the stock. Boyd Watterson Asset Mgmt Lc Oh has 18,420 shares for 0.94% of their portfolio. Abner Herrman & Brock reported 53,166 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt holds 616,138 shares. Connecticut-based Paloma Ptnrs Management has invested 0.01% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Olstein Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 0.71% stake.