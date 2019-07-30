As Boeing Co. (BA) Market Valuation Declined, Navellier & Associates Lifted Its Position by $932,307; Private Ocean Cut Its Holding in Potlatchdeltic (PCH) by $1.58 Million

Private Ocean Llc decreased its stake in Potlatchdeltic Corp (PCH) by 92.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Ocean Llc sold 42,593 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,587 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $136,000, down from 46,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Ocean Llc who had been investing in Potlatchdeltic Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $39.27. About 428,541 shares traded or 1.28% up from the average. PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) has declined 12.87% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical PCH News: 11/05/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC SAYS ON MAY 7, CO TERMINATED STEPHANIE A. BRADY, CONTROLLER AND PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING OFFICER – SEC FILING; 10/04/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 03/05/2018 – PotlatchDeltic 1Q Rev $199.9M; 28/03/2018 POTLATCHDELTIC – ON MARCH 22, CO, UNITS ENTERED SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED TERM LOAN AGREEMENT FOR TERM LOAN AGREEMENT DATED DEC 14, 2014; 03/05/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC CORP – ON TRACK WITH $50 MLN IN AFTER-TAX ANNUAL CASH SYNERGY RUN RATE IN YEAR TWO; ACHIEVED $30 MLN RUN RATE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018; 28/03/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC CORP – AGREEMENT CONTINUES $100 MLN TERM LOAN UNDER TERM LOAN CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AUGUST 27, 2015; 03/04/2018 – PotlatchDeltic Scheduled to Release First Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 3rd; 03/05/2018 – PotlatchDeltic 1Q EPS 29c; 11/05/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC CORP – TRANSFERRED DUTIES OF PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING OFFICER TO JERALD W. RICHARDS, VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 07/05/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC CORP PCH.O : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM UNDERPERFORM

Navellier & Associates Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co. (BA) by 13.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Navellier & Associates Inc bought 2,447 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 20,502 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.82M, up from 18,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $194.96B market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $6.25 during the last trading session, reaching $346.46. About 3.83M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 14/03/2018 – BOEING – THROGUH UNIT WILL IMPLEMENT ENTERPRISE RESOURCE PLANNING/LOGISTICS MANAGEMENT INFORMATION SYSTEM FOR QATAR ARMED FORCES; 06/04/2018 – Boeing Nabs $12.3 Billion American Air Deal for 47 Dreamliners; 31/05/2018 – BOEING PLANS TO DELIVER FIRST 18 TANKERS TO USAF THIS YEAR; 06/03/2018 – BOEING, HAWAIIAN AIRLINES REPORT BUY OF 10 787 DREAMLINERS; 21/03/2018 – China Southern places $3.6 billion Boeing 737 MAX order for Xiamen Airlines subsidiary; 30/05/2018 – Malaysian PM says search for MH370 may be resumed if new evidence found; 09/05/2018 – Boeing C.E.O. Downplays Loss of $20 Billion Contract With Iran; 06/04/2018 – AAL: ORDER FOR 47 NEW BOEING 787 WIDEBODY AIRCRAFT; 18/05/2018 – India’s Jet Airways Planning Follow-On Deal for Boeing 737 Max; 29/03/2018 – New York Post: Boeing allegedly hit with `WannaCry’ cyberattack

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 sales for $51.18 million activity. 19,500 shares valued at $7.83M were sold by Smith Gregory D on Friday, February 8. LUTTIG J MICHAEL also sold $3.49 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares. 12,637 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares with value of $5.03M were sold by McAllister Kevin G. $1.20 million worth of stock was sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B on Wednesday, February 13. Shares for $10.50M were sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN on Monday, February 4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carnegie Capital Asset Ltd Llc has invested 1.43% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Heritage Management accumulated 80,133 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee reported 252 shares. Lesa Sroufe &, Washington-based fund reported 1,262 shares. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.12% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 3,518 shares. Architects holds 0.91% or 1,368 shares in its portfolio. Eubel Brady And Suttman Asset Incorporated holds 1,822 shares. Bluemountain Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 34,235 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Southpoint Cap Advisors Lp invested in 150,000 shares or 2.43% of the stock. 43,207 were reported by Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Liability Com. 130 are owned by Cordasco Financial Networks. Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 6.58M shares. Colonial Advsrs has 3,429 shares. Moreover, Hamilton Point Investment Advsr Ltd Com has 0.15% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Dupont Capital Mgmt has invested 0.39% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Navellier & Associates Inc, which manages about $2.37 billion and $644.47M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in S & P Gloabl by 5,846 shares to 9,249 shares, valued at $1.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc. (NYSE:UNH) by 1,374 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,815 shares, and cut its stake in Intricon Corporation (NASDAQ:IIN).