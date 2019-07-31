As Boeing Co (BA) Market Valuation Declined, Moore Capital Management LP Boosted Stake by $4.76 Million; Old Dominion Freight (ODFL) Holder Wedgewood Partners Cut Its Holding by $23.44 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Moore Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moore Capital Management Lp bought 12,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 25,000 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.54M, up from 12,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moore Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $192.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $5 during the last trading session, reaching $342.46. About 3.56M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 10/04/2018 – Boeing-Lion Air Deal Valued at Approximately $6.24 Billion at List Prices; 26/03/2018 – QANTAS MAY CONVERT MORE BOEING 787 ORDERS THIS YEAR: JOYCE; 22/03/2018 – BOEING SAYS DEADLINE FOR ITC APPEAL WAS THURSDAY; 24/05/2018 – BOEING WINS $416 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 19/04/2018 – KLX collecting final bids; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS CURRENT 777 PRODUCTION PLANS ARE NOT DEPENDENT ON IRAN DEAL; 25/04/2018 – Boeing already makes billions selling airplanes – now it expects to make billions more fixing them; 21/03/2018 – Boeing: Added Capacity of MAX 9 Will Launch New Intl Routes; 15/05/2018 – AIRBUS CALLS FOR NEGOTIATED SETTLEMENT TO WTO AIRCRAFT SUBSIDY ROW; 05/05/2018 – UNITED LAUNCH ALLIANCE ROCKET CARRYING NASA’S LATEST ROBOT MARS LANDER BLASTS OFF FROM VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE IN CALIFORNIA

Wedgewood Partners Inc decreased its stake in Old Dominion Freight (ODFL) by 39.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedgewood Partners Inc sold 162,760 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 246,651 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.61M, down from 409,411 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedgewood Partners Inc who had been investing in Old Dominion Freight for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $166.62. About 405,258 shares traded. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) has declined 0.82% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.25% the S&P500. Some Historical ODFL News: 09/03/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Names Greg C. Gantt CEO; 16/03/2018 – REG-Mandatory notification of trade; 08/05/2018 – REG-Lindsay Goldberg considering a sale of its 49% stake in Odfjell Terminals B.V. Odfjell SE considering a tag along of its shareholding in Odfjell Terminals Rotterdam; 09/03/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC – DAVID S. CONGDON TO BECOME EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 09/03/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC – GREG C. GANTT TO BECOME CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 24/04/2018 – Old Dominion Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Names David Congdon Executive Chairman; 05/03/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC – FEBRUARY 2018 LTL TONS PER DAY INCREASED 17.9% AS COMPARED TO FEBRUARY 2017; 12/04/2018 – Billboard: Carrie Underwood, Old Dominion Set to Play Inaugural Live In The Vineyard Goes Country; 20/04/2018 – DJ Old Dominion Freight Line Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ODFL)

Analysts await Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.17 earnings per share, up 2.36% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.12 per share. ODFL’s profit will be $175.65M for 19.20 P/E if the $2.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.16 actual earnings per share reported by Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.46% EPS growth.

Wedgewood Partners Inc, which manages about $5.30 billion and $1.37B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 37,009 shares to 657,830 shares, valued at $57.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 selling transactions for $51.18 million activity. Smith Gregory D sold $7.83M worth of stock. The insider McAllister Kevin G sold 12,637 shares worth $5.03 million. 26,557 shares were sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN, worth $10.50M. The insider COLBERT THEODORE III sold $873,712. 2,916 shares were sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B, worth $1.20 million on Wednesday, February 13.

