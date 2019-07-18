As Boeing Co (BA) Market Valuation Declined, Holder L & S Advisors Cut Position; Fred Alger Management Has Decreased Its Stake in Dexcom (DXCM) as Stock Declined

L & S Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 69.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. L & S Advisors Inc sold 5,329 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2,295 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $875,000, down from 7,624 at the end of the previous reported quarter. L & S Advisors Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $203.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.27% or $8.37 during the last trading session, reaching $361.15. About 1.51 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 26/04/2018 – A fan blade on one of the Boeing’s 737s engine’s broke off; 28/03/2018 – BOEING SAYS IT DETECTED A LIMITED INTRUSION OF MALWARE; 26/03/2018 – Boeing bets on Australian satellite company working to connect ‘hundreds of millions’ of IoT devices; 20/03/2018 – LMI Aerospace Composites Operation Receives Boeing Thermoplastics Contract; 29/05/2018 – BOEING’S HRINAK: BRAZIL IS AT TRANSITION POINT IN DEFENSE; 25/04/2018 – Boeing says sees no threat to 777 output from Iran deal uncertainty; 12/04/2018 – Boeing Joins Saab in Race for World’s Biggest Fighter Jet Deal; 12/03/2018 – BREAKING: Plane crash at Kathmandu Airport, Nepal. Reports say it belonged to US-Bangla Airlines of Bangladesh & was a Fokker F28 (although online fleet lists state 4 Boeing 737 & 4 Dash 8 are operated). Unconfirmed reports of no survivors. | Pic credits TBA; 02/05/2018 – SPR `VERY CAPABLE’ OF SUPPORTING BOEING, AIRBUS RATE INCREASES; 08/03/2018 – Embraer CEO sees “very good” talks with Boeing, gov’t on tie-up

Fred Alger Management Inc decreased its stake in Dexcom Inc. (DXCM) by 16.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fred Alger Management Inc sold 77,580 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 396,892 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.27 million, down from 474,472 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc who had been investing in Dexcom Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.02% or $4.45 during the last trading session, reaching $152.02. About 283,146 shares traded. DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) has risen 38.15% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.72% the S&P500. Some Historical DXCM News: 27/03/2018 – FDA Authorizes Marketing Of The New Dexcom G6(R) CGM Eliminating Need For Fingerstick Blood Testing For People With Diabetes; 08/03/2018 – WAVEFORM: PTAB UPHOLDS PATENTS CHALLENGED BY DEXCOM; 28/03/2018 – DEXCOM INC DXCM.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $68; 08/03/2018 – RPT-WAVEFORM TECHNOLOGIES RECEIVES FAVORABLE DECISION ON CRITICAL GLUCOSE MONITORING PATENTS; 02/05/2018 – DEXCOM 1Q REV. $184.4M, EST. $172.7M; 28/03/2018 – DEXCOM INC DXCM.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $75 FROM $70; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS PERMITTED MARKETING OF THE DEXCOM G6 INTEGRATED CONTINUOUS GLUCOSE MONITORING (ICGM) SYSTEM; 08/03/2018 – CORRECTED-WAVEFORM TECHNOLOGIES (NOT DEXCOM INC) – PTAB RULED 2 EARLY PATENTS HELD BY WAVEFORM ARE NOT INVALID, BASED ON CHALLENGES BROUGHT BY DEXCOM; 08/03/2018 – DEXCOM INC – PTAB RULED 2 EARLY PATENTS HELD BY WAVEFORM ARE NOT INVALID, BASED ON CHALLENGES BROUGHT BY CO; 02/05/2018 – DexCom 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 32c

Since January 23, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 insider sales for $1.47 million activity. Murphy Patrick Michael also sold $57,104 worth of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) shares. $466,303 worth of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) was sold by Pacelli Steven Robert.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.47 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 17 investors sold DXCM shares while 136 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 96.78 million shares or 13.30% more from 85.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Patten & Patten Inc Tn holds 11,673 shares. Asset Management One Co Ltd invested 0.03% of its portfolio in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Ltd invested 0.03% of its portfolio in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Sandler Capital Mgmt holds 0.34% of its portfolio in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) for 36,780 shares. 34,648 are owned by Envestnet Asset Inc. Metropolitan Life Insur New York owns 3,928 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 5,783 were accumulated by Janney Montgomery Scott Lc. Kepos Ltd Partnership reported 0.11% stake. Ontario – Canada-based Toronto Dominion National Bank has invested 0% in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Shell Asset has invested 0.03% in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Zeke Cap Advsrs Ltd Liability Co holds 4,855 shares. Product Prns Llc holds 136,900 shares or 0.92% of its portfolio. Navellier And Associates has 0.36% invested in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) for 19,242 shares. Macquarie Group Limited reported 174,827 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Timessquare Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 241,800 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio.

Fred Alger Management Inc, which manages about $21.12 billion and $25.11B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 62,048 shares to 351,372 shares, valued at $8.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Heska Corp (NASDAQ:HSKA) by 464,983 shares in the quarter, for a total of 911,552 shares, and has risen its stake in Glaukos Corporation.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 earnings per share, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02B for 49.88 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.

L & S Advisors Inc, which manages about $330.44 million and $743.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 32,971 shares to 36,371 shares, valued at $6.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 30,316 shares in the quarter, for a total of 78,914 shares, and has risen its stake in Mastercard (NYSE:MA).