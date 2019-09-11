As Boeing Co (BA) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Cypress Capital Group Lowered Its Position by $1.65 Million; Restructuring Capital Associates LP Has Decreased Constellium Nv (CSTM) Stake by $1.41 Million as Shares Rose

Restructuring Capital Associates Lp decreased its stake in Constellium Nv (CSTM) by 20.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Restructuring Capital Associates Lp sold 201,577 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.83% . The hedge fund held 772,821 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.17M, down from 974,398 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Restructuring Capital Associates Lp who had been investing in Constellium Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.73B market cap company. The stock increased 3.06% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $12.79. About 1.76M shares traded or 76.00% up from the average. Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) has declined 6.90% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CSTM News: 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV – CONTINUE TO EXPECT ADJ EBITDA GROWTH IN HIGH SINGLE DIGITS ANNUALLY THROUGH 2020, LEADING TO OVER EUR 500 MLN OF ADJ EBITDA IN 2020; 15/05/2018 – Park West Asset Management Buys New 3% Position in Constellium; 02/05/2018 – CSTM TO SUPPLY ALUMINIUM BODY SHEET FOR MERCEDES-BENZ CLS MODEL; 27/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV CSTM.N : SEAPORT GLOBAL RAISES TO BUY, RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $16 FROM $14; 17/05/2018 – Constellium Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 26/04/2018 – Constellium 1Q Rev EUR1.39B; 24/04/2018 Constellium Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/05/2018 – WV MetroSources: Capito visits Jackson County based Constellium; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM 1Q REV. EU1.4B; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV CSTM.N SAYS RUSAL IS NOT BIG SUPPLIER, ACCOUNTS FOR ABOUT 2-3 PERCENT OF THEIR METAL IMPUTS

Cypress Capital Group decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 21.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Group sold 4,342 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 15,539 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.93 million, down from 19,881 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Group who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $208.54B market cap company. The stock increased 2.99% or $10.71 during the last trading session, reaching $369.49. About 4.41M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 04/04/2018 – Boeing: Jet Airways to Take Direct Delivery of First MAX Airplane Later This Year; 01/05/2018 – KLX Agrees to Sell Its Aerospace Solutions Group Business to Boeing for $63/Share; 26/03/2018 – BOEING HORIZONX INVESTS IN COMMUNICATIONS STARTUP MYRIOTA; 08/05/2018 – Silver Air’s Boeing Business Jet Ready for Charter; 11/05/2018 – AIRBUS SAYS HAS NO IMMEDIATE COMMENT ON IRAN OFFICIAL’S REMARKS; 26/03/2018 – IBD: Boeing, GE Likely Winners Of This Massive American Airlines Order; 15/05/2018 – BA/@wto: Appellate Body issues report on EU compliance in Airbus dispute #TradeDisputes; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO EXPECTS COST SYNERGIES FROM TIE-UP OF SUPPLIERS UNITED TECH AND ROCKWELL COLLINS UTX.N COL.N , OTHERWISE WOULD OPPOSE IT; 17/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines: Aircraft Involved Today Was a Boeing 737-700 (N772SW); 10/04/2018 – BOEING – CO, QATAR AIRWAYS SIGNED A LETTER OF INTENT TO PURCHASE FIVE 777 FREIGHTERS, VALUED AT $1.7 BLN AT LIST PRICES

Analysts await Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.29 EPS, up 7.41% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.27 per share. CSTM’s profit will be $39.32 million for 11.03 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual EPS reported by Constellium SE for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 123.08% EPS growth.

Cypress Capital Group, which manages about $45.36M and $488.50M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 1,225 shares to 3,988 shares, valued at $996,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 349 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,474 shares, and has risen its stake in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC).

