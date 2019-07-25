As Boeing Co (BA) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Cornerstone Advisors Increased Its Stake; Shareholder Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Lifted Illumina (ILMN) Position

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc increased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 10.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc bought 1,716 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,590 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.78 million, up from 16,874 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.78% or $5.41 during the last trading session, reaching $298.6. About 729,992 shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 13.78% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.35% the S&P500.

Cornerstone Advisors Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 30.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cornerstone Advisors Inc bought 958 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4,094 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.56M, up from 3,136 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $195.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.69% or $13.34 during the last trading session, reaching $348.09. About 9.39M shares traded or 111.26% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 30/04/2018 – BOEING CEO DENNIS MUILENBURG COMMENTS AT ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING; 08/05/2018 – Airbus says needs time to study U.S. decision on Iran; 09/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES- ENTERED AGREEMENT WITH BOEING TO DEFER 40 MAX 737 AIRCRAFT DELIVERY SO THAT AIRCRAFT TO BE DELIVERED IN CALENDAR YEARS 2025, 2026; 17/05/2018 – Aging Boeing 747s, Given Up for Dead, Make a Comeback (Video); 26/03/2018 – QANTAS MAY CONVERT MORE BOEING 787 ORDERS THIS YEAR: JOYCE; 14/03/2018 – Dow drops more than 150 points, led by Boeing on fears of a China trade war; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS CONFIDENT WILL MEET 737 DELIVERY TARGETS, COMPANY IS ON TOP OF RECENT ENGINE, FUSELAGE SUPPLY ISSUES; 01/05/2018 – BOEING TO BUY AEROSPACE PARTS DISTRIBUTOR KLX FOR $4.25B; 25/04/2018 – BOEING SEES TRADE, GLOBAL CARGO GROWING IN ALL REGIONS: CEO; 05/03/2018 Airbus seeks $10 bln annual commercial services revenue by 2025

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 selling transactions for $51.18 million activity. $7.83 million worth of stock was sold by Smith Gregory D on Friday, February 8. On Tuesday, February 12 the insider LUTTIG J MICHAEL sold $3.49M. Shares for $873,712 were sold by COLBERT THEODORE III on Monday, February 11. Another trade for 2,916 shares valued at $1.20M was made by CAPOZZI HEIDI B on Wednesday, February 13. KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN sold 26,557 shares worth $10.50M.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 0.25% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 45,323 shares. Boothbay Fund Lc holds 0.02% or 636 shares. Commonwealth Financial Bank Of has invested 0.2% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Dearborn Prtn Limited Com invested 0.17% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Lincoln Ltd Co owns 0.12% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 658 shares. Madison Inv Holdg has 0.02% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Westfield Cap Management LP has 1.67% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 575,535 shares. Amer Registered Investment Advisor Inc invested 1.23% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Kelly Lawrence W Associate Ca accumulated 790 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys accumulated 0.52% or 114,322 shares. Egerton Capital (Uk) Llp owns 911,396 shares. United Kingdom-based Royal London Asset has invested 0% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Mechanics Natl Bank Tru Department holds 0.44% or 5,080 shares in its portfolio. Penobscot Management Co Incorporated has invested 0.9% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Pitcairn Communications stated it has 6,504 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 insider sales for $2.41 million activity. EPSTEIN ROBERT S sold $280,110 worth of stock or 1,000 shares. 124 shares were sold by Dadswell Charles, worth $34,734 on Friday, February 1. 3,000 shares valued at $848,854 were sold by deSouza Francis A on Friday, February 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold ILMN shares while 204 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 235 raised stakes. 170.65 million shares or 23.60% more from 138.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3.72 million were reported by Sands Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Com. Live Your Vision Ltd Liability Corporation holds 10 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cap World Invsts holds 431,000 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Mutual Of America Capital Management Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.09% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). 208,813 were accumulated by Fmr Ltd Com. Choate Investment Advsrs invested in 0.03% or 1,470 shares. Raymond James Trust Na has invested 0.02% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Hsbc Public Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.06% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) or 97,468 shares. 7,072 were reported by Dorsey Wright Assoc. Bender Robert Associate invested 7.8% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Benjamin F Edwards Company Inc reported 0.01% stake. Cqs Cayman Limited Partnership owns 0.12% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) for 8,407 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested 0.19% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co accumulated 2,088 shares or 0.04% of the stock.