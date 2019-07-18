As Boeing Co (BA) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Community Financial Services Group Trimmed Its Position; Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) Stock Rose While Apollo Management Holdings LP Has Lowered Its Position by $10.88 Million

Apollo Management Holdings Lp decreased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) by 75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apollo Management Holdings Lp sold 375,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.25% with the market. The institutional investor held 125,000 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.64 million, down from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apollo Management Holdings Lp who had been investing in Enterprise Prods Partners L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $29.88. About 3.71M shares traded or 4.33% up from the average. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.80% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 04/05/2018 – EPD, ENERGY TRANSFER FORM JV TO RESTORE SERVICE ON PIPELINE; 26/04/2018 – Enterprise Products tests supertanker capability for crude exports; 25/05/2018 – Enterprise Conducts Open Season for West Texas Crude Oil System Expansion; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise Products and Navigator Announced Ethylene Export Terminal to Be Located at Morgan’s Point, Texas Facility; 22/05/2018 – Enterprise Products to Participate in Annual MLPA Energy Infrastructure Conference; 04/05/2018 – Enterprise and Energy Transfer Form Joint Venture to Restore Service on Old Ocean Pipeline; 03/05/2018 – DCP MIDSTREAM – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS, WESTERN GAS PARTNERS, CO, ANNOUNCED BINDING OPEN SEASON FOR ADDITIONAL CAPACITY ON FRONT RANGE PIPELINE; 29/03/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners to halt some Dixie Pipeline propane in April; 25/04/2018 – Enterprise Products Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners: Construction Under Way on 50/50 JV Ethylene Export Terminal at Morgan’s Point

Community Financial Services Group Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 35.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Financial Services Group Llc sold 11,618 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 21,477 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.19M, down from 33,095 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Financial Services Group Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $203.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.30% or $8.51 during the last trading session, reaching $361.01. About 3.21 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 23/03/2018 – FREELAND SAYS BOEING NOT APPEALING U.S. ITC RULING IS GOOD NEWS; 18/05/2018 – The Chronicle Herald: BREAKING: Boeing 737 crashes in Cuba with 104 passengers aboard; 16/03/2018 – Boeing CEO Makes 166 Times A Typical Boeing Worker — MarketWatch; 05/03/2018 – BOEING EXEC SAYS INCREASE IN CARGO DEMAND WILL HELP FILL 777 PRODUCTION BRIDGE TO NEXT-GENERATION 777X; 05/04/2018 – Shandong Airlines Selects AstroNova’s ToughWriter® 5 Flight Deck Printer for New Boeing 737 MAX Aircraft; 31/05/2018 – BOEING PLANS TO DELIVER FIRST 18 TANKERS TO USAF THIS YEAR; 29/03/2018 – 7267.JP, GE, BA/@FAASafetyBrief: FAA issues new AD for certain Honda HA-420 airplanes. AD requires incorporating a temporary revision into the airplane flight manual and replacing faulty power brake valves upon condition; 05/03/2018 – MEDIA-Air Arabia may do 100-jet deal with Airbus or Boeing- Bloomberg; 13/03/2018 – RPT-FOCUS-New Boeing jet to accelerate services shake-up; 03/04/2018 – BOEING, AIR LEASE 737 MAX ORDER VALUED AT $936.8M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 52 investors sold EPD shares while 248 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 758.94 million shares or 2.15% more from 742.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Palisade Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 9,920 shares. Bancshares Of The West has 9,810 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Grandfield & Dodd Ltd Liability Com holds 10,496 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Evergreen Ltd Com reported 968,014 shares. Telemus Cap Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.18% or 80,603 shares in its portfolio. Ares Management Ltd Com, California-based fund reported 25,814 shares. Fiduciary Fincl Services Of The Southwest Tx, a Texas-based fund reported 355,163 shares. Wetherby Asset Mgmt reported 9,028 shares. Putnam Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 7.04 million shares. Murphy Cap Management reported 0.31% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Kings Point Cap Management invested in 1.69% or 292,729 shares. Cbre Clarion Secs Limited holds 177,913 shares. Hollow Brook Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 7.48% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 237,066 shares. 374,992 were accumulated by Bb&T Ltd Limited Liability Company. Chevy Chase Tru Holding invested in 0% or 17,549 shares.

Apollo Management Holdings Lp, which manages about $8.93 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc (Call) (NYSE:XPO) by 132,500 shares to 250,000 shares, valued at $13.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 302,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 945,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Ser Tr (FLRN).

Analysts await Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.51 EPS, up 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. EPD’s profit will be $1.12B for 14.65 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by Enterprise Products Partners L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.53% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Lowe Brockenbrough And Inc has 0.76% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Cape Cod Five Cents National Bank reported 10,719 shares or 0.61% of all its holdings. 401,210 were accumulated by Pointstate Cap L P. Vestor Cap Limited Co reported 17,143 shares stake. 16,395 are held by Weatherly Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership. Anchor Advsrs Ltd Liability stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Birinyi Associate holds 1.85% or 11,300 shares in its portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund reported 0.62% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 321 were accumulated by Country Trust Natl Bank. Forbes J M Com Llp reported 2,706 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Cranbrook Wealth Management Lc invested 0.04% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 740 are owned by Boston Family Office Limited Liability Corp. Tradewinds Cap Management Ltd Com has invested 1.53% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Cibc Asset Mngmt reported 50,179 shares stake. 3,257 were accumulated by Inv Mngmt Of Virginia Lc.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 selling transactions for $51.18 million activity. The insider KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN sold $10.50M. Another trade for 12,637 shares valued at $5.03 million was sold by McAllister Kevin G. Another trade for 8,500 shares valued at $3.49M was made by LUTTIG J MICHAEL on Tuesday, February 12. $1.20 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B on Wednesday, February 13. Smith Gregory D sold $7.83 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Friday, February 8.